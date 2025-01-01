🌱 Gastopia (OG Kush × Chem 91 × Gassius Clay)



Genetics: (OG Kush × Chem 91) crossed with Gassius Clay



Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid (~70% Indica / 30% Sativa)



Breeder: Unknown—presumed boutique or small-batch origin



🔍 Strain Overview



Gastopia is a potent, indica-leaning hybrid named for its gas-drenched aroma—true to its lineage of OG Kush, Chem 91, and Gassius Clay. The buds are typically dense, olive-green with purple undertones, accented by thin orange hairs and chunky frosty trichomes—reeking of raw fuel and pungent earth. It’s revered for its powerfully aromatic presence and stickiness, making it a standout choice for seasoned growers and terpene collectors alike.



⚡ Effects



✅ Immediate euphoric head rush—happy, spacey, and clear



✅ Gradual transition into a deeply soothing, heavy body stone



✅ Long-lasting and potent—ideal for deep relaxation or sleep



Users often describe it as a ‘ghost-like’ or deeply sedating experience that melts stress away.



👃 Flavors & Aroma



⛽ Diesel-fueled gas with sharp, chemical funk



🌲 Earthy, pine-like depth with spicy herbal undertones



🍬 Lingering sweetness and woody spice upon exhale



💨 A visceral terpene experience—intensely pungent from jar to exhale



🌱 Grow Notes



🗓️ Flowering Time: Typically around 8–10 weeks indoors



🌿 Structure: Medium, robust frame; good canopy density



💎 Bud Structure: Dense, trichome-laden colas with rich coloration and depth



📏 Stretch: Moderate—benefits from topping or training to open the canopy



✂️ Defoliation helps expose buds and reduce moisture retention



🏠 Performs well indoors; adapts to controlled outdoor environments



🧪 High resin output—excellent for hash and solventless extraction



🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry



Gastopia is the embodiment of fuel-forward potency, combining a layered aroma with a brain-melting, slow body melt. It’s perfect for growers and users seeking a heavy, terpene-rich experience with standout presence.



✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed



Every Gastopia clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). We back our genetics with a Hassle‐Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your grow deserves elite, true-to-name genetics.

read more