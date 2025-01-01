About this product
🌱 Gastopia (OG Kush × Chem 91 × Gassius Clay)
Genetics: (OG Kush × Chem 91) crossed with Gassius Clay
Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid (~70% Indica / 30% Sativa)
Breeder: Unknown—presumed boutique or small-batch origin
🔍 Strain Overview
Gastopia is a potent, indica-leaning hybrid named for its gas-drenched aroma—true to its lineage of OG Kush, Chem 91, and Gassius Clay. The buds are typically dense, olive-green with purple undertones, accented by thin orange hairs and chunky frosty trichomes—reeking of raw fuel and pungent earth. It’s revered for its powerfully aromatic presence and stickiness, making it a standout choice for seasoned growers and terpene collectors alike.
⚡ Effects
✅ Immediate euphoric head rush—happy, spacey, and clear
✅ Gradual transition into a deeply soothing, heavy body stone
✅ Long-lasting and potent—ideal for deep relaxation or sleep
Users often describe it as a ‘ghost-like’ or deeply sedating experience that melts stress away.
👃 Flavors & Aroma
⛽ Diesel-fueled gas with sharp, chemical funk
🌲 Earthy, pine-like depth with spicy herbal undertones
🍬 Lingering sweetness and woody spice upon exhale
💨 A visceral terpene experience—intensely pungent from jar to exhale
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: Typically around 8–10 weeks indoors
🌿 Structure: Medium, robust frame; good canopy density
💎 Bud Structure: Dense, trichome-laden colas with rich coloration and depth
📏 Stretch: Moderate—benefits from topping or training to open the canopy
✂️ Defoliation helps expose buds and reduce moisture retention
🏠 Performs well indoors; adapts to controlled outdoor environments
🧪 High resin output—excellent for hash and solventless extraction
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
Gastopia is the embodiment of fuel-forward potency, combining a layered aroma with a brain-melting, slow body melt. It’s perfect for growers and users seeking a heavy, terpene-rich experience with standout presence.
✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
Every Gastopia clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). We back our genetics with a Hassle‐Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your grow deserves elite, true-to-name genetics.
The Clone Foundry
The Clone Foundry is a licensed nursery dedicated to delivering clean, verified clones that perform. Our mothers are HLVd-tested and maintained under an industrial-grade IPM program with strict hygiene, rotating actives, and dedicated tools to prevent cross-contamination. We pair that with in-house tissue-culture verification and careful selection of breeder cuts and proven classics—so you get authentic genetics, strong vigor, and consistent results. Every order is rooted, hardened off, and backed by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee. We’re a mom-and-pop operation with professional standards: responsive support, transparent practices, and a menu built for both connoisseurs and commercial growers. Overnight shipping is available Monday–Wednesday . Visit theclonefoundry.com for the current menu, availability, and updates. Forged Clean. Delivered Ready.
