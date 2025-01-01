

🌱 Grape Canyon Zkittles (Grape Pie × Cookies & Cream)



Genetics: Grape Pie × Cookies & Cream



Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid



Breeder: Purple Caper Genetics



Available now at The Clone Foundry



🔍 Strain Overview



Grape Canyon Zkittles is a standout indica-leaning hybrid bred by Purple Caper Genetics. It pairs the fruity richness of Grape Pie with the creamy indulgence of Cookies & Cream, producing dense, frosty buds with vivid green and purple hues. The strain is celebrated for both its stunning appearance and its nostalgic grape-sweet aroma that fills the room and lingers on the popcorn-shaped nugs.



⚡ Effects



✅ Starts with a gentle cerebral uplift, sparking positivity and focus



✅ Gradually transitions into smooth, calming body relaxation



✅ Long-lasting and mellow—great for creative wind-downs or light evening use



👃 Flavors & Aroma



🍇 Ripe grape sweetness with creamy dessert undertones



🍭 A candy-like finish—smooth, rich, and warmly nostalgic



💨 Aromatic and inviting—sweet upfront, with a soft earthy undertone that rounds out the experience



🌱 Grow Notes



🗓️ Flowering Time: Approximately 8–9 weeks



🌿 Structure: Compact, bushy growth with strong lateral branches—ideal for indoor cultivation



💎 Bud Structure: Dense, sticky flowers rich with resin and colorful pistils



📏 Stretch: Moderate—well-suited to topping, SCROG, or LST techniques



✂️ Defoliation in early flower promotes airflow and resin buildup



☀️ Thrives indoors; also performs well outdoors in warm, dry conditions



💰 Yield: Moderate to high, especially in skilled setups



🧪 Resin Output: High—great for terp-forward extractions and concentrate production



🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry



Grape Canyon Zkittles brings vibrant visual appeal, dessert-grade grape flavor, and a soothing hybrid effect to any grow. It’s the perfect choice for those building a terpene-rich lineup with standout structure and sensory impact.



✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed



Every Grape Canyon Zkittles clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). We back our genetics with a Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your grow starts with confidence in premium, reliable genetics.

