About this product
🌱 Grape Canyon Zkittles (Grape Pie × Cookies & Cream)
Genetics: Grape Pie × Cookies & Cream
Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid
Breeder: Purple Caper Genetics
Available now at The Clone Foundry
🔍 Strain Overview
Grape Canyon Zkittles is a standout indica-leaning hybrid bred by Purple Caper Genetics. It pairs the fruity richness of Grape Pie with the creamy indulgence of Cookies & Cream, producing dense, frosty buds with vivid green and purple hues. The strain is celebrated for both its stunning appearance and its nostalgic grape-sweet aroma that fills the room and lingers on the popcorn-shaped nugs.
⚡ Effects
✅ Starts with a gentle cerebral uplift, sparking positivity and focus
✅ Gradually transitions into smooth, calming body relaxation
✅ Long-lasting and mellow—great for creative wind-downs or light evening use
👃 Flavors & Aroma
🍇 Ripe grape sweetness with creamy dessert undertones
🍭 A candy-like finish—smooth, rich, and warmly nostalgic
💨 Aromatic and inviting—sweet upfront, with a soft earthy undertone that rounds out the experience
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: Approximately 8–9 weeks
🌿 Structure: Compact, bushy growth with strong lateral branches—ideal for indoor cultivation
💎 Bud Structure: Dense, sticky flowers rich with resin and colorful pistils
📏 Stretch: Moderate—well-suited to topping, SCROG, or LST techniques
✂️ Defoliation in early flower promotes airflow and resin buildup
☀️ Thrives indoors; also performs well outdoors in warm, dry conditions
💰 Yield: Moderate to high, especially in skilled setups
🧪 Resin Output: High—great for terp-forward extractions and concentrate production
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
Grape Canyon Zkittles brings vibrant visual appeal, dessert-grade grape flavor, and a soothing hybrid effect to any grow. It’s the perfect choice for those building a terpene-rich lineup with standout structure and sensory impact.
✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
Every Grape Canyon Zkittles clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). We back our genetics with a Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your grow starts with confidence in premium, reliable genetics.
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
🌱 Grape Canyon Zkittles (Grape Pie × Cookies & Cream)
Genetics: Grape Pie × Cookies & Cream
Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid
Breeder: Purple Caper Genetics
Available now at The Clone Foundry
🔍 Strain Overview
Grape Canyon Zkittles is a standout indica-leaning hybrid bred by Purple Caper Genetics. It pairs the fruity richness of Grape Pie with the creamy indulgence of Cookies & Cream, producing dense, frosty buds with vivid green and purple hues. The strain is celebrated for both its stunning appearance and its nostalgic grape-sweet aroma that fills the room and lingers on the popcorn-shaped nugs.
⚡ Effects
✅ Starts with a gentle cerebral uplift, sparking positivity and focus
✅ Gradually transitions into smooth, calming body relaxation
✅ Long-lasting and mellow—great for creative wind-downs or light evening use
👃 Flavors & Aroma
🍇 Ripe grape sweetness with creamy dessert undertones
🍭 A candy-like finish—smooth, rich, and warmly nostalgic
💨 Aromatic and inviting—sweet upfront, with a soft earthy undertone that rounds out the experience
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: Approximately 8–9 weeks
🌿 Structure: Compact, bushy growth with strong lateral branches—ideal for indoor cultivation
💎 Bud Structure: Dense, sticky flowers rich with resin and colorful pistils
📏 Stretch: Moderate—well-suited to topping, SCROG, or LST techniques
✂️ Defoliation in early flower promotes airflow and resin buildup
☀️ Thrives indoors; also performs well outdoors in warm, dry conditions
💰 Yield: Moderate to high, especially in skilled setups
🧪 Resin Output: High—great for terp-forward extractions and concentrate production
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
Grape Canyon Zkittles brings vibrant visual appeal, dessert-grade grape flavor, and a soothing hybrid effect to any grow. It’s the perfect choice for those building a terpene-rich lineup with standout structure and sensory impact.
✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
Every Grape Canyon Zkittles clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). We back our genetics with a Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your grow starts with confidence in premium, reliable genetics.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
The Clone Foundry
The Clone Foundry is a licensed nursery dedicated to delivering clean, verified clones that perform. Our mothers are HLVd-tested and maintained under an industrial-grade IPM program with strict hygiene, rotating actives, and dedicated tools to prevent cross-contamination. We pair that with in-house tissue-culture verification and careful selection of breeder cuts and proven classics—so you get authentic genetics, strong vigor, and consistent results. Every order is rooted, hardened off, and backed by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee. We’re a mom-and-pop operation with professional standards: responsive support, transparent practices, and a menu built for both connoisseurs and commercial growers. Overnight shipping is available Monday–Wednesday . Visit theclonefoundry.com for the current menu, availability, and updates. Forged Clean. Delivered Ready.
Notice a problem?Report this item