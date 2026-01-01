🌱 Grape MTN (MTN Trop × Grape Pie × Wedding Crasher)



Genetics: MTN Trop × (Grape Pie × Wedding Crasher)



Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid (~60% Indica / 40% Sativa)



Breeder: Bloom Seed Co.



Cut: Breeder Cut



Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥



🔍 Strain Overview



Grape MTN is a fruity, funky indica-dominant hybrid bred by Bloom Seed Co., known for its mouthwatering terpene profile and vibrant visual appeal. This cultivar brings together the tropical citrus of MTN Trop with the deep, dessert-like richness of Grape Pie and Wedding Crasher. The result is a strain that’s flavorful, potent, and a fan favorite among extractors and flower lovers alike.



Expect chunky, resin-heavy buds with purple streaks, dense structure, and fiery orange pistils—true showpieces with the terpene content to match.



⚡ Effects



✅ Euphoric and uplifting without being overwhelming



✅ Smooth body relaxation that doesn’t sedate



✅ Balanced effects—great for daytime creativity or evening chill



✅ Mood-enhancing with a relaxing, clear-headed finish



👃 Flavors & Aroma



🍇 Creamy grape and sweet berry



🍊 Bright tangerine and citrus zest



🍰 Subtle dessert funk with earthy vanilla



💨 Loud, fruity, and layered—grape meets gas with a citrus twist



🌱 Grow Notes



🗓️ Flowering Time: 8–9 weeks



🌿 Structure: Medium to tall height with strong branching and dense foliage



💎 Bud Structure: Thick, frosty colas with striking purple and green tones



📏 Stretch: Moderate — topping and training help maximize yield



✂️ Benefits from defoliation and airflow maintenance during mid-late flower



☀️ Performs well indoors or in outdoor environments with warm climates



💰 Yield: Medium to high — strong structure and excellent flower-to-leaf ratio



🧪 Resin Output: Exceptional — popular choice for solventless extraction and hash work



🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry



If you’re after bold flavor, stunning bag appeal, and balanced effects, Grape MTN is a must-have. It’s sweet, strong, and sticky—an all-around powerhouse for growers and consumers alike.



✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed



All clones from The Clone Foundry are clean, healthy, and vigorous—guaranteed free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). Covered by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your grow starts here—with clean genetics you can trust



