About this product
🌱 Grease Bucket (Garlic Cookies × Banana Punch)
Genetics: Garlic Cookies × Banana Punch
Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid (~70% Indica / 30% Sativa)
Breeder: Symbiotic Genetics
Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥
🔍 Strain Overview
Grease Bucket is a sticky, terpene-rich powerhouse bred by Symbiotic Genetics. This indica-dominant hybrid merges the savory funk of Garlic Cookies (aka GMO) with the tropical sweetness of Banana Punch, creating a bold, complex profile both in aroma and effect. Known for its dense, trichome-loaded buds and stunning coloration—greens, purples, and fiery orange pistils—Grease Bucket stands out in any grow or jar.
⚡ Effects
✅ Euphoric head buzz that settles into full-body calm
✅ Balanced high—stimulating yet soothing
✅ Long-lasting effects ideal for creative sessions or laid-back evenings
✅ Great for users who want flavor without sacrificing potency
👃 Flavors & Aroma
🧄 Savory garlic and diesel from GMO lineage
🍌 Creamy banana with tropical fruit notes
🌿 Earthy spice and slight herbal finish
💨 Loud and layered—funky, fruity, and unforgettable
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: 8–9 weeks
🌿 Structure: Medium-to-tall with strong lateral growth
💎 Bud Structure: Dense, frosty colas with deep purple and green hues
📏 Stretch: Moderate — topping and LST recommended to control canopy
✂️ Defoliation improves airflow and maximizes light penetration in flower
☀️ Thrives indoors or in warm outdoor climates
💰 Yield: Moderate to high — reward comes in resin and aroma
🧪 Resin Output: Exceptional — highly sought after for hash and solventless extractions
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
Grease Bucket brings the best of both worlds: funky depth and fruity brightness, power and poise. With its unique terpene profile and dense, frosty buds, this strain is a favorite among both extractors and flower purists.
✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
Every clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). We back all genetics with our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Start strong with clean, trusted genetics.
About this brand
The Clone Foundry
The Clone Foundry is a licensed nursery dedicated to delivering clean, verified clones that perform. Our mothers are HLVd-tested and maintained under an industrial-grade IPM program with strict hygiene, rotating actives, and dedicated tools to prevent cross-contamination. We pair that with in-house tissue-culture verification and careful selection of breeder cuts and proven classics—so you get authentic genetics, strong vigor, and consistent results. Every order is rooted, hardened off, and backed by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee. We’re a mom-and-pop operation with professional standards: responsive support, transparent practices, and a menu built for both connoisseurs and commercial growers. Overnight shipping is available Monday–Wednesday . Visit theclonefoundry.com for the current menu, availability, and updates. Forged Clean. Delivered Ready.
