

🌱 Grease Bucket (Garlic Cookies × Banana Punch)



Genetics: Garlic Cookies × Banana Punch



Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid (~70% Indica / 30% Sativa)



Breeder: Symbiotic Genetics



Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥



🔍 Strain Overview



Grease Bucket is a sticky, terpene-rich powerhouse bred by Symbiotic Genetics. This indica-dominant hybrid merges the savory funk of Garlic Cookies (aka GMO) with the tropical sweetness of Banana Punch, creating a bold, complex profile both in aroma and effect. Known for its dense, trichome-loaded buds and stunning coloration—greens, purples, and fiery orange pistils—Grease Bucket stands out in any grow or jar.



⚡ Effects



✅ Euphoric head buzz that settles into full-body calm



✅ Balanced high—stimulating yet soothing



✅ Long-lasting effects ideal for creative sessions or laid-back evenings



✅ Great for users who want flavor without sacrificing potency



👃 Flavors & Aroma



🧄 Savory garlic and diesel from GMO lineage



🍌 Creamy banana with tropical fruit notes



🌿 Earthy spice and slight herbal finish



💨 Loud and layered—funky, fruity, and unforgettable



🌱 Grow Notes



🗓️ Flowering Time: 8–9 weeks



🌿 Structure: Medium-to-tall with strong lateral growth



💎 Bud Structure: Dense, frosty colas with deep purple and green hues



📏 Stretch: Moderate — topping and LST recommended to control canopy



✂️ Defoliation improves airflow and maximizes light penetration in flower



☀️ Thrives indoors or in warm outdoor climates



💰 Yield: Moderate to high — reward comes in resin and aroma



🧪 Resin Output: Exceptional — highly sought after for hash and solventless extractions



🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry



Grease Bucket brings the best of both worlds: funky depth and fruity brightness, power and poise. With its unique terpene profile and dense, frosty buds, this strain is a favorite among both extractors and flower purists.



✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed



Every clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). We back all genetics with our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Start strong with clean, trusted genetics.

