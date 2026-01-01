About this product
🌱 Guava Tart (Apple Tartz × Crockett’s Dawg)
Genetics: Apple Tartz × Crockett’s Dawg
Type: Sativa-Dominant Hybrid
Breeder: Crockett Family Farms
Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥
🔍 Strain Overview
Guava Tart is a tropical treat of a cultivar that combines exotic fruitiness with pastry-like richness and a touch of classic gas. Bred by the legendary Crockett Family Farms, this hybrid delivers strong visual appeal, excellent aroma, and a balanced daytime effect. Dense, frosted buds express stunning lime greens and purples with high resin output and a terpene profile that makes extractors and flower lovers alike take notice.
⚡ Effects
✅ Uplifting head high—great for focus and creative flow
✅ Smooth body buzz that stays functional and upbeat
✅ Excellent for social settings, productivity, or active days
✅ Not overly sedating—balanced enough for morning to late afternoon use
👃 Flavors & Aroma
🍈 Bright guava jelly and candy
🍏 Crisp apple with pastry crust undertones
🌶 Touch of spice and gas from the Dawg lineage
💨 Powerful tropical funk meets creamy sweetness—layers of aroma that linger
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: 8–9 weeks
🌿 Structure: Medium-sized plant with good lateral branching and moderate stretch
💎 Bud Structure: Chunky, dense nugs coated in sticky trichomes
📏 Stretch: Moderate—topping and LST recommended for canopy control
✂️ Defoliation in veg and early flower improves yield and airflow
☀️ Performs well in both indoor and outdoor environments
💰 Yield: Medium to high
🧪 Resin Output: High—ideal for flavorful extracts and terpene-forward concentrates
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
Guava Tart is a fruit-forward powerhouse that blends tropical sweetness with pastry richness and a subtle edge of gas. A standout for flavor chasers, growers looking for bag appeal, and anyone seeking something special for daytime use.
Genetics: Apple Tartz × Crockett’s Dawg
Type: Sativa-Dominant Hybrid
Breeder: Crockett Family Farms
Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥
🔍 Strain Overview
Guava Tart is a tropical treat of a cultivar that combines exotic fruitiness with pastry-like richness and a touch of classic gas. Bred by the legendary Crockett Family Farms, this hybrid delivers strong visual appeal, excellent aroma, and a balanced daytime effect. Dense, frosted buds express stunning lime greens and purples with high resin output and a terpene profile that makes extractors and flower lovers alike take notice.
⚡ Effects
✅ Uplifting head high—great for focus and creative flow
✅ Smooth body buzz that stays functional and upbeat
✅ Excellent for social settings, productivity, or active days
✅ Not overly sedating—balanced enough for morning to late afternoon use
👃 Flavors & Aroma
🍈 Bright guava jelly and candy
🍏 Crisp apple with pastry crust undertones
🌶 Touch of spice and gas from the Dawg lineage
💨 Powerful tropical funk meets creamy sweetness—layers of aroma that linger
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: 8–9 weeks
🌿 Structure: Medium-sized plant with good lateral branching and moderate stretch
💎 Bud Structure: Chunky, dense nugs coated in sticky trichomes
📏 Stretch: Moderate—topping and LST recommended for canopy control
✂️ Defoliation in veg and early flower improves yield and airflow
☀️ Performs well in both indoor and outdoor environments
💰 Yield: Medium to high
🧪 Resin Output: High—ideal for flavorful extracts and terpene-forward concentrates
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
Guava Tart is a fruit-forward powerhouse that blends tropical sweetness with pastry richness and a subtle edge of gas. A standout for flavor chasers, growers looking for bag appeal, and anyone seeking something special for daytime use.
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About this product
🌱 Guava Tart (Apple Tartz × Crockett’s Dawg)
Genetics: Apple Tartz × Crockett’s Dawg
Type: Sativa-Dominant Hybrid
Breeder: Crockett Family Farms
Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥
🔍 Strain Overview
Guava Tart is a tropical treat of a cultivar that combines exotic fruitiness with pastry-like richness and a touch of classic gas. Bred by the legendary Crockett Family Farms, this hybrid delivers strong visual appeal, excellent aroma, and a balanced daytime effect. Dense, frosted buds express stunning lime greens and purples with high resin output and a terpene profile that makes extractors and flower lovers alike take notice.
⚡ Effects
✅ Uplifting head high—great for focus and creative flow
✅ Smooth body buzz that stays functional and upbeat
✅ Excellent for social settings, productivity, or active days
✅ Not overly sedating—balanced enough for morning to late afternoon use
👃 Flavors & Aroma
🍈 Bright guava jelly and candy
🍏 Crisp apple with pastry crust undertones
🌶 Touch of spice and gas from the Dawg lineage
💨 Powerful tropical funk meets creamy sweetness—layers of aroma that linger
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: 8–9 weeks
🌿 Structure: Medium-sized plant with good lateral branching and moderate stretch
💎 Bud Structure: Chunky, dense nugs coated in sticky trichomes
📏 Stretch: Moderate—topping and LST recommended for canopy control
✂️ Defoliation in veg and early flower improves yield and airflow
☀️ Performs well in both indoor and outdoor environments
💰 Yield: Medium to high
🧪 Resin Output: High—ideal for flavorful extracts and terpene-forward concentrates
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
Guava Tart is a fruit-forward powerhouse that blends tropical sweetness with pastry richness and a subtle edge of gas. A standout for flavor chasers, growers looking for bag appeal, and anyone seeking something special for daytime use.
Genetics: Apple Tartz × Crockett’s Dawg
Type: Sativa-Dominant Hybrid
Breeder: Crockett Family Farms
Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥
🔍 Strain Overview
Guava Tart is a tropical treat of a cultivar that combines exotic fruitiness with pastry-like richness and a touch of classic gas. Bred by the legendary Crockett Family Farms, this hybrid delivers strong visual appeal, excellent aroma, and a balanced daytime effect. Dense, frosted buds express stunning lime greens and purples with high resin output and a terpene profile that makes extractors and flower lovers alike take notice.
⚡ Effects
✅ Uplifting head high—great for focus and creative flow
✅ Smooth body buzz that stays functional and upbeat
✅ Excellent for social settings, productivity, or active days
✅ Not overly sedating—balanced enough for morning to late afternoon use
👃 Flavors & Aroma
🍈 Bright guava jelly and candy
🍏 Crisp apple with pastry crust undertones
🌶 Touch of spice and gas from the Dawg lineage
💨 Powerful tropical funk meets creamy sweetness—layers of aroma that linger
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: 8–9 weeks
🌿 Structure: Medium-sized plant with good lateral branching and moderate stretch
💎 Bud Structure: Chunky, dense nugs coated in sticky trichomes
📏 Stretch: Moderate—topping and LST recommended for canopy control
✂️ Defoliation in veg and early flower improves yield and airflow
☀️ Performs well in both indoor and outdoor environments
💰 Yield: Medium to high
🧪 Resin Output: High—ideal for flavorful extracts and terpene-forward concentrates
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
Guava Tart is a fruit-forward powerhouse that blends tropical sweetness with pastry richness and a subtle edge of gas. A standout for flavor chasers, growers looking for bag appeal, and anyone seeking something special for daytime use.
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