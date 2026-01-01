🌱 Guava Tart (Apple Tartz × Crockett’s Dawg)



Genetics: Apple Tartz × Crockett’s Dawg



Type: Sativa-Dominant Hybrid



Breeder: Crockett Family Farms



Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥



🔍 Strain Overview



Guava Tart is a tropical treat of a cultivar that combines exotic fruitiness with pastry-like richness and a touch of classic gas. Bred by the legendary Crockett Family Farms, this hybrid delivers strong visual appeal, excellent aroma, and a balanced daytime effect. Dense, frosted buds express stunning lime greens and purples with high resin output and a terpene profile that makes extractors and flower lovers alike take notice.



⚡ Effects



✅ Uplifting head high—great for focus and creative flow



✅ Smooth body buzz that stays functional and upbeat



✅ Excellent for social settings, productivity, or active days



✅ Not overly sedating—balanced enough for morning to late afternoon use



👃 Flavors & Aroma



🍈 Bright guava jelly and candy



🍏 Crisp apple with pastry crust undertones



🌶 Touch of spice and gas from the Dawg lineage



💨 Powerful tropical funk meets creamy sweetness—layers of aroma that linger



🌱 Grow Notes



🗓️ Flowering Time: 8–9 weeks



🌿 Structure: Medium-sized plant with good lateral branching and moderate stretch



💎 Bud Structure: Chunky, dense nugs coated in sticky trichomes



📏 Stretch: Moderate—topping and LST recommended for canopy control



✂️ Defoliation in veg and early flower improves yield and airflow



☀️ Performs well in both indoor and outdoor environments



💰 Yield: Medium to high



🧪 Resin Output: High—ideal for flavorful extracts and terpene-forward concentrates



🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry



Guava Tart is a fruit-forward powerhouse that blends tropical sweetness with pastry richness and a subtle edge of gas. A standout for flavor chasers, growers looking for bag appeal, and anyone seeking something special for daytime use.



