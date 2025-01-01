🌱 Headband Haze (Headband × The Original Haze)



Genetics: Headband (OG Kush × Sour Diesel) × The Original Haze



Type: Leaning Sativa-Dominant Hybrid (~70% Sativa / 30% Indica)



Breeder: TreeTown Seeds



Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥



🔍 Strain Overview



Headband Haze is a vibrant, sativa-leaning hybrid crafted by TreeTown Seeds, combining the potent, cerebral lift of Headband with the epic pedigree of The Original Haze. With THC levels typically landing between 18–22%, it delivers a crisp, clear-headed buzz wrapped in uplifting creativity. Expect tall, vigorous plants with moderate stretch and sleek, frosty buds ideal for both visual appeal and performance.



⚡ Effects



✅ Fast-hitting, energizing cerebral lift



✅ Clear focus, motivation, and mental clarity



✅ Gentle body warmth—no heavy sedation; just smooth activation



✅ Ideal for daytime productivity, creative projects, or social energy



👃 Flavors & Aroma



🍋 Zesty citrus and lemon-forward brightness



🌲 Fresh pine and herbal earthiness



⛽ Diesel undertones carrying through with aromatic depth



💨 A clean and invigorating aroma—sharp, tropical, and energizing



🌱 Grow Notes



🗓️ Flowering Time: ~9–11 weeks indoors; harvest early to mid-October outdoors



🌿 Structure: Reaches 3–4 ft; strong sativa-like branching ideal for screen training



💎 Bud Structure: Light, airy colas densely covered in trichomes



📏 Stretch: Noticeable—LST or SCROG helps shape the canopy effectively



✂️ Regular defoliation recommended to enhance airflow and light penetration



☀️ Thrives in warm or temperate indoor and greenhouse environments



💰 Yield: Moderate to high—especially with training to maximize bud fattening



🧪 Resin Output: High—great for terpene-forward solven textractions and saps



🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry



If you’re after sharp clarity, uplifting vibes, and gorgeous citrusy terpene expression, Headband Haze is your go-to. It strikes just the right balance between focus and calm, with brain-boosting energy and bags full of visual charm.



✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed



Every Headband Haze clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—tested free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). We stand behind our plants with a Hassle‐Free Clone Replacement Guarantee—if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your success starts with clean genetics.