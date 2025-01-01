About this product
🌱 Honey Tree (Ghost Trees × PCS1)
Genetics: Ghost Trees (OGKB × Casper OG) × PCS1 (WiFi #3 × Scott OG × Casper OG)
Type: Balanced Hybrid (~50% Sativa / 50% Indica)
Breeder: Halcyon Farms
Cut : Breeder Cut
🔍 Strain Overview
Honey Tree is a flavorful, resin-heavy hybrid bred by Prolific Coast Seeds, designed to deliver a true balance of potency, flavor, and structure. The fusion of Ghost Trees and PCS1 brings forward rich OG gas, doughy sweetness, and subtle earthy notes. Buds grow thick and frosty, with deep green hues, hints of purple, and a strong aroma that fills the room. Ideal for growers seeking bag appeal and strong terpene content without sacrificing performance.
⚡ Effects
✅ Clear, uplifting head high with a relaxed, euphoric edge
✅ Transitions into warm body calm without heavy sedation
✅ Balanced for creative work, social sessions, or winding down
✅ Long-lasting effects with a smooth, mellow finish
👃 Flavors & Aroma
🍯 Sweet honey, OG dough, and earthy pine
⛽ Gassy diesel undertones layered with herbal spice
🌲 Woody notes that deepen on the exhale
💨 Loud and sticky—sweet meets fuel with a forest-floor finish
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: 8–9 weeks
🌿 Structure: Medium height with strong, symmetrical branching
💎 Bud Structure: Dense, frosted colas with excellent calyx development
📏 Stretch: Moderate—handles topping, LST, and SCROG with ease
✂️ Benefits from light defoliation for better airflow and light penetration
☀️ Performs well in both indoor and outdoor environments
💰 Yield: Moderate to high—excellent flower-to-leaf ratio
🧪 Resin Output: High—ideal for solventless hash and concentrate production
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
Honey Tree delivers everything you want from a modern hybrid: powerful effects, bold flavor, heavy trichomes, and garden-friendly structure. A top-tier addition to any lineup looking for gas, sweetness, and balanced strength.
✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
Every clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). We back our clones with a Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your grow starts with clean, reliable genetics.
Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥
The Clone Foundry
The Clone Foundry is a licensed nursery dedicated to delivering clean, verified clones that perform. Our mothers are HLVd-tested and maintained under an industrial-grade IPM program with strict hygiene, rotating actives, and dedicated tools to prevent cross-contamination. We pair that with in-house tissue-culture verification and careful selection of breeder cuts and proven classics—so you get authentic genetics, strong vigor, and consistent results. Every order is rooted, hardened off, and backed by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee. We’re a mom-and-pop operation with professional standards: responsive support, transparent practices, and a menu built for both connoisseurs and commercial growers. Overnight shipping is available Monday–Wednesday . Visit theclonefoundry.com for the current menu, availability, and updates. Forged Clean. Delivered Ready.
