🌱 Ice Cream Man (Jet Fuel Gelato × Legend Orange Apricot F2)



Genetics: Jet Fuel Gelato × Legend Orange Apricot F2



Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid (~70% Indica / 30% Sativa)



Breeder: Compound Genetics



Cut: Breeder Cut



Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥



🔍 Strain Overview



Ice Cream Man is a premium indica-dominant hybrid created by Compound Genetics, known for its dessert-like flavor, smooth smoke, and high THC potency. By crossing Jet Fuel Gelato with Legend Orange Apricot F2, this cultivar delivers dense, resin-caked buds packed with fruity cream and a touch of fuel funk. Its visual appeal is just as strong—expect vibrant green nugs with orange hairs and thick trichomes that make it pop on the shelf and in the jar.



⚡ Effects



✅ Euphoric and energizing head buzz to start



✅ Slowly eases into calming, full-body relaxation



✅ Balanced enough for focused activity or creative downtime



✅ Long-lasting and mellow, great for late afternoons or easy evenings



👃 Flavors & Aroma



🍑 Creamy orange and apricot



🍦 Vanilla dessert with subtle sweetness



⛽ Underlying fuel and skunky funk for balance



💨 Rich, fruity aroma layered with creamy gelato and sour citrus undertones



🌱 Grow Notes



🗓️ Flowering Time: 8–9 weeks



🌿 Structure: Medium to tall stature with vigorous lateral branching



💎 Bud Structure: Dense and frosty with heavy trichome coverage and orange pistils



📏 Stretch: Moderate to high — topping, LST, and SCROG recommended for control



✂️ Benefits from defoliation in mid-veg and early flower for better airflow and yield



☀️ Performs well indoors and outdoors in warm, dry climates



💰 Yield: Medium to high — strong producer with excellent quality buds



🧪 Resin Output: High — exceptional for live rosin, dry sift, and full melt extraction



🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry



Ice Cream Man brings big flavor, bold structure, and chill effects all in one creamy, gassy package. Whether you’re hunting for terp-rich flower or high-resin production, this one delivers on every front.



✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed



Every clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). Backed by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your grow starts with clean genetics you can count on.

