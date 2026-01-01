🌱 Jet Fuel (Aspen OG × High Country Diesel)



Genetics: Aspen OG × High Country Diesel



Type: Sativa‐Dominant Hybrid (~70% Sativa / 30% Indica)



Breeder: 303 Seeds



Cut: Breeder Cut



Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥



🔍 Strain Overview



Jet Fuel, affectionately known as G6, is a dynamic, sativa-leaning hybrid developed by Colorado-based 303 Seeds. Celebrated for its bold diesel aroma and uplifting effects, this cultivar serves as a creative spark and an energizer—delivering a clean, focused high that lifts the mind without overwhelming the body. Dense buds carry a coating of resin and bright orange hairs, offering both visual and aromatic punch.



⚡ Effects



✅ Quick-hitting cerebral uplift—energizing and clear-minded



✅ Boosts motivation, creativity, and overall mood



✅ Smooth transition into gentle body calm without sedation



✅ Ideal for daytime use, creative work, or relaxed socializing



👃 Flavors & Aroma



⛽ Potent diesel and chemical funk



🍋 Bright citrus and sharp pine lift the scent profile



🌲 Earthy and skunky undertones add depth



💨 Loud, invigorating aroma that stays long after the jar is open



🌱 Grow Notes



🗓️ Flowering Time: Approximately 9–10 weeks



🌿 Structure: Tall, lanky sativa architecture with open branching



💎 Bud Structure: Loose yet sticky colas, coated in trichomes with neon pistils



📏 Stretch: High—training methods like LST or SCROG are highly recommended



✂️ Benefits greatly from defoliation and airflow management



☀️ Performs well both indoors and outdoors in warm, dry conditions



💰 Yield: Medium to high—especially productive with training



🧪 Resin Output: Strong—ideal for flavorful dry sift and terpene-rich concentrates



🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry



Jet Fuel embarks you on a refined voyage of terpene-rich energy and creative clarity, all grounded in stable structure and reliable performance. It’s day-driving smart weed with just the right edge.



✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed



Every Jet Fuel clone at The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—99% free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). Plus, you’re backed by our Hassle‐Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if it’s not right, we’ll swap it—no fuss. Your grow starts with clean, trusted genetics.