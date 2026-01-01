About this product
🌱 Jet Fuel (Aspen OG × High Country Diesel)
Genetics: Aspen OG × High Country Diesel
Type: Sativa‐Dominant Hybrid (~70% Sativa / 30% Indica)
Breeder: 303 Seeds
Cut: Breeder Cut
Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥
🔍 Strain Overview
Jet Fuel, affectionately known as G6, is a dynamic, sativa-leaning hybrid developed by Colorado-based 303 Seeds. Celebrated for its bold diesel aroma and uplifting effects, this cultivar serves as a creative spark and an energizer—delivering a clean, focused high that lifts the mind without overwhelming the body. Dense buds carry a coating of resin and bright orange hairs, offering both visual and aromatic punch.
⚡ Effects
✅ Quick-hitting cerebral uplift—energizing and clear-minded
✅ Boosts motivation, creativity, and overall mood
✅ Smooth transition into gentle body calm without sedation
✅ Ideal for daytime use, creative work, or relaxed socializing
👃 Flavors & Aroma
⛽ Potent diesel and chemical funk
🍋 Bright citrus and sharp pine lift the scent profile
🌲 Earthy and skunky undertones add depth
💨 Loud, invigorating aroma that stays long after the jar is open
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: Approximately 9–10 weeks
🌿 Structure: Tall, lanky sativa architecture with open branching
💎 Bud Structure: Loose yet sticky colas, coated in trichomes with neon pistils
📏 Stretch: High—training methods like LST or SCROG are highly recommended
✂️ Benefits greatly from defoliation and airflow management
☀️ Performs well both indoors and outdoors in warm, dry conditions
💰 Yield: Medium to high—especially productive with training
🧪 Resin Output: Strong—ideal for flavorful dry sift and terpene-rich concentrates
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
Jet Fuel embarks you on a refined voyage of terpene-rich energy and creative clarity, all grounded in stable structure and reliable performance. It’s day-driving smart weed with just the right edge.
✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
Every Jet Fuel clone at The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—99% free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). Plus, you’re backed by our Hassle‐Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if it’s not right, we’ll swap it—no fuss. Your grow starts with clean, trusted genetics.
Genetics: Aspen OG × High Country Diesel
Type: Sativa‐Dominant Hybrid (~70% Sativa / 30% Indica)
Breeder: 303 Seeds
Cut: Breeder Cut
Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥
🔍 Strain Overview
Jet Fuel, affectionately known as G6, is a dynamic, sativa-leaning hybrid developed by Colorado-based 303 Seeds. Celebrated for its bold diesel aroma and uplifting effects, this cultivar serves as a creative spark and an energizer—delivering a clean, focused high that lifts the mind without overwhelming the body. Dense buds carry a coating of resin and bright orange hairs, offering both visual and aromatic punch.
⚡ Effects
✅ Quick-hitting cerebral uplift—energizing and clear-minded
✅ Boosts motivation, creativity, and overall mood
✅ Smooth transition into gentle body calm without sedation
✅ Ideal for daytime use, creative work, or relaxed socializing
👃 Flavors & Aroma
⛽ Potent diesel and chemical funk
🍋 Bright citrus and sharp pine lift the scent profile
🌲 Earthy and skunky undertones add depth
💨 Loud, invigorating aroma that stays long after the jar is open
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: Approximately 9–10 weeks
🌿 Structure: Tall, lanky sativa architecture with open branching
💎 Bud Structure: Loose yet sticky colas, coated in trichomes with neon pistils
📏 Stretch: High—training methods like LST or SCROG are highly recommended
✂️ Benefits greatly from defoliation and airflow management
☀️ Performs well both indoors and outdoors in warm, dry conditions
💰 Yield: Medium to high—especially productive with training
🧪 Resin Output: Strong—ideal for flavorful dry sift and terpene-rich concentrates
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
Jet Fuel embarks you on a refined voyage of terpene-rich energy and creative clarity, all grounded in stable structure and reliable performance. It’s day-driving smart weed with just the right edge.
✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
Every Jet Fuel clone at The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—99% free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). Plus, you’re backed by our Hassle‐Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if it’s not right, we’ll swap it—no fuss. Your grow starts with clean, trusted genetics.
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About this product
🌱 Jet Fuel (Aspen OG × High Country Diesel)
Genetics: Aspen OG × High Country Diesel
Type: Sativa‐Dominant Hybrid (~70% Sativa / 30% Indica)
Breeder: 303 Seeds
Cut: Breeder Cut
Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥
🔍 Strain Overview
Jet Fuel, affectionately known as G6, is a dynamic, sativa-leaning hybrid developed by Colorado-based 303 Seeds. Celebrated for its bold diesel aroma and uplifting effects, this cultivar serves as a creative spark and an energizer—delivering a clean, focused high that lifts the mind without overwhelming the body. Dense buds carry a coating of resin and bright orange hairs, offering both visual and aromatic punch.
⚡ Effects
✅ Quick-hitting cerebral uplift—energizing and clear-minded
✅ Boosts motivation, creativity, and overall mood
✅ Smooth transition into gentle body calm without sedation
✅ Ideal for daytime use, creative work, or relaxed socializing
👃 Flavors & Aroma
⛽ Potent diesel and chemical funk
🍋 Bright citrus and sharp pine lift the scent profile
🌲 Earthy and skunky undertones add depth
💨 Loud, invigorating aroma that stays long after the jar is open
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: Approximately 9–10 weeks
🌿 Structure: Tall, lanky sativa architecture with open branching
💎 Bud Structure: Loose yet sticky colas, coated in trichomes with neon pistils
📏 Stretch: High—training methods like LST or SCROG are highly recommended
✂️ Benefits greatly from defoliation and airflow management
☀️ Performs well both indoors and outdoors in warm, dry conditions
💰 Yield: Medium to high—especially productive with training
🧪 Resin Output: Strong—ideal for flavorful dry sift and terpene-rich concentrates
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
Jet Fuel embarks you on a refined voyage of terpene-rich energy and creative clarity, all grounded in stable structure and reliable performance. It’s day-driving smart weed with just the right edge.
✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
Every Jet Fuel clone at The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—99% free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). Plus, you’re backed by our Hassle‐Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if it’s not right, we’ll swap it—no fuss. Your grow starts with clean, trusted genetics.
Genetics: Aspen OG × High Country Diesel
Type: Sativa‐Dominant Hybrid (~70% Sativa / 30% Indica)
Breeder: 303 Seeds
Cut: Breeder Cut
Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥
🔍 Strain Overview
Jet Fuel, affectionately known as G6, is a dynamic, sativa-leaning hybrid developed by Colorado-based 303 Seeds. Celebrated for its bold diesel aroma and uplifting effects, this cultivar serves as a creative spark and an energizer—delivering a clean, focused high that lifts the mind without overwhelming the body. Dense buds carry a coating of resin and bright orange hairs, offering both visual and aromatic punch.
⚡ Effects
✅ Quick-hitting cerebral uplift—energizing and clear-minded
✅ Boosts motivation, creativity, and overall mood
✅ Smooth transition into gentle body calm without sedation
✅ Ideal for daytime use, creative work, or relaxed socializing
👃 Flavors & Aroma
⛽ Potent diesel and chemical funk
🍋 Bright citrus and sharp pine lift the scent profile
🌲 Earthy and skunky undertones add depth
💨 Loud, invigorating aroma that stays long after the jar is open
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: Approximately 9–10 weeks
🌿 Structure: Tall, lanky sativa architecture with open branching
💎 Bud Structure: Loose yet sticky colas, coated in trichomes with neon pistils
📏 Stretch: High—training methods like LST or SCROG are highly recommended
✂️ Benefits greatly from defoliation and airflow management
☀️ Performs well both indoors and outdoors in warm, dry conditions
💰 Yield: Medium to high—especially productive with training
🧪 Resin Output: Strong—ideal for flavorful dry sift and terpene-rich concentrates
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
Jet Fuel embarks you on a refined voyage of terpene-rich energy and creative clarity, all grounded in stable structure and reliable performance. It’s day-driving smart weed with just the right edge.
✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
Every Jet Fuel clone at The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—99% free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). Plus, you’re backed by our Hassle‐Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if it’s not right, we’ll swap it—no fuss. Your grow starts with clean, trusted genetics.
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