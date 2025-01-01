🌱 Junior Mints (Thin Mint Cookies × Face Off OG BX1)



Genetics: Thin Mint Cookies × Face Off OG BX1



Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid (~60% Indica / 40% Sativa)



Breeder: Archive Seed Bank



Cut: Breeder Cut



Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥



🔍 Strain Overview



Junior Mints is a decadent hybrid crafted by Archive Seed Bank, combining the dessert-like richness of Thin Mint Cookies with the heavy OG funk of Face Off OG BX1. This strain hits with a smooth, balanced high and an irresistible minty-chocolate flavor. Buds grow dense and sticky, showcasing deep greens, hints of purple, and thick trichome coverage that make it a standout in any garden or jar.



⚡ Effects



✅ Euphoric and uplifting head buzz with mellow energy



✅ Smooth transition into relaxed, giggly calm



✅ Balanced and long-lasting—perfect for chilling, socializing, or creative sessions



✅ Ideal for users looking for a feel-good hybrid with flavor and finesse



👃 Flavors & Aroma



🍫 Chocolatey cookie dough with creamy undertones



🌿 Crisp mint and nutty funk



💨 Rich and room-filling—dessert-forward with a slight earthy spice



🌱 Grow Notes



🗓️ Flowering Time: 9–10 weeks



🌿 Structure: Medium height with dense branching and broad fan leaves



💎 Bud Structure: Chunky, resin-heavy nugs with purple hues and orange pistils



📏 Stretch: Moderate—great for indoor tents, SCROG setups, or topping



✂️ Benefits from defoliation in late veg to optimize bud sites and airflow



☀️ Performs well indoors and outdoors in temperate climates



💰 Yield: Moderate—high-quality buds with excellent bag appeal



🧪 Resin Output: Very high—ideal for hashmakers and concentrate production



🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry



Junior Mints is a flavor-forward powerhouse that balances bold aroma, beautiful structure, and a versatile hybrid high. Whether you’re growing for the jar or the press, this strain brings minty freshness and serious fire to your lineup.



✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed



Every clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). We back our work with a Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your grow starts with clean, verified genetics.

read more