About this product
🌱 Junior Mints (Thin Mint Cookies × Face Off OG BX1)
Genetics: Thin Mint Cookies × Face Off OG BX1
Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid (~60% Indica / 40% Sativa)
Breeder: Archive Seed Bank
Cut: Breeder Cut
Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥
🔍 Strain Overview
Junior Mints is a decadent hybrid crafted by Archive Seed Bank, combining the dessert-like richness of Thin Mint Cookies with the heavy OG funk of Face Off OG BX1. This strain hits with a smooth, balanced high and an irresistible minty-chocolate flavor. Buds grow dense and sticky, showcasing deep greens, hints of purple, and thick trichome coverage that make it a standout in any garden or jar.
⚡ Effects
✅ Euphoric and uplifting head buzz with mellow energy
✅ Smooth transition into relaxed, giggly calm
✅ Balanced and long-lasting—perfect for chilling, socializing, or creative sessions
✅ Ideal for users looking for a feel-good hybrid with flavor and finesse
👃 Flavors & Aroma
🍫 Chocolatey cookie dough with creamy undertones
🌿 Crisp mint and nutty funk
💨 Rich and room-filling—dessert-forward with a slight earthy spice
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: 9–10 weeks
🌿 Structure: Medium height with dense branching and broad fan leaves
💎 Bud Structure: Chunky, resin-heavy nugs with purple hues and orange pistils
📏 Stretch: Moderate—great for indoor tents, SCROG setups, or topping
✂️ Benefits from defoliation in late veg to optimize bud sites and airflow
☀️ Performs well indoors and outdoors in temperate climates
💰 Yield: Moderate—high-quality buds with excellent bag appeal
🧪 Resin Output: Very high—ideal for hashmakers and concentrate production
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
Junior Mints is a flavor-forward powerhouse that balances bold aroma, beautiful structure, and a versatile hybrid high. Whether you’re growing for the jar or the press, this strain brings minty freshness and serious fire to your lineup.
✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
Every clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). We back our work with a Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your grow starts with clean, verified genetics.
Genetics: Thin Mint Cookies × Face Off OG BX1
Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid (~60% Indica / 40% Sativa)
Breeder: Archive Seed Bank
Cut: Breeder Cut
Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥
🔍 Strain Overview
Junior Mints is a decadent hybrid crafted by Archive Seed Bank, combining the dessert-like richness of Thin Mint Cookies with the heavy OG funk of Face Off OG BX1. This strain hits with a smooth, balanced high and an irresistible minty-chocolate flavor. Buds grow dense and sticky, showcasing deep greens, hints of purple, and thick trichome coverage that make it a standout in any garden or jar.
⚡ Effects
✅ Euphoric and uplifting head buzz with mellow energy
✅ Smooth transition into relaxed, giggly calm
✅ Balanced and long-lasting—perfect for chilling, socializing, or creative sessions
✅ Ideal for users looking for a feel-good hybrid with flavor and finesse
👃 Flavors & Aroma
🍫 Chocolatey cookie dough with creamy undertones
🌿 Crisp mint and nutty funk
💨 Rich and room-filling—dessert-forward with a slight earthy spice
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: 9–10 weeks
🌿 Structure: Medium height with dense branching and broad fan leaves
💎 Bud Structure: Chunky, resin-heavy nugs with purple hues and orange pistils
📏 Stretch: Moderate—great for indoor tents, SCROG setups, or topping
✂️ Benefits from defoliation in late veg to optimize bud sites and airflow
☀️ Performs well indoors and outdoors in temperate climates
💰 Yield: Moderate—high-quality buds with excellent bag appeal
🧪 Resin Output: Very high—ideal for hashmakers and concentrate production
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
Junior Mints is a flavor-forward powerhouse that balances bold aroma, beautiful structure, and a versatile hybrid high. Whether you’re growing for the jar or the press, this strain brings minty freshness and serious fire to your lineup.
✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
Every clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). We back our work with a Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your grow starts with clean, verified genetics.
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
🌱 Junior Mints (Thin Mint Cookies × Face Off OG BX1)
Genetics: Thin Mint Cookies × Face Off OG BX1
Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid (~60% Indica / 40% Sativa)
Breeder: Archive Seed Bank
Cut: Breeder Cut
Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥
🔍 Strain Overview
Junior Mints is a decadent hybrid crafted by Archive Seed Bank, combining the dessert-like richness of Thin Mint Cookies with the heavy OG funk of Face Off OG BX1. This strain hits with a smooth, balanced high and an irresistible minty-chocolate flavor. Buds grow dense and sticky, showcasing deep greens, hints of purple, and thick trichome coverage that make it a standout in any garden or jar.
⚡ Effects
✅ Euphoric and uplifting head buzz with mellow energy
✅ Smooth transition into relaxed, giggly calm
✅ Balanced and long-lasting—perfect for chilling, socializing, or creative sessions
✅ Ideal for users looking for a feel-good hybrid with flavor and finesse
👃 Flavors & Aroma
🍫 Chocolatey cookie dough with creamy undertones
🌿 Crisp mint and nutty funk
💨 Rich and room-filling—dessert-forward with a slight earthy spice
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: 9–10 weeks
🌿 Structure: Medium height with dense branching and broad fan leaves
💎 Bud Structure: Chunky, resin-heavy nugs with purple hues and orange pistils
📏 Stretch: Moderate—great for indoor tents, SCROG setups, or topping
✂️ Benefits from defoliation in late veg to optimize bud sites and airflow
☀️ Performs well indoors and outdoors in temperate climates
💰 Yield: Moderate—high-quality buds with excellent bag appeal
🧪 Resin Output: Very high—ideal for hashmakers and concentrate production
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
Junior Mints is a flavor-forward powerhouse that balances bold aroma, beautiful structure, and a versatile hybrid high. Whether you’re growing for the jar or the press, this strain brings minty freshness and serious fire to your lineup.
✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
Every clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). We back our work with a Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your grow starts with clean, verified genetics.
Genetics: Thin Mint Cookies × Face Off OG BX1
Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid (~60% Indica / 40% Sativa)
Breeder: Archive Seed Bank
Cut: Breeder Cut
Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥
🔍 Strain Overview
Junior Mints is a decadent hybrid crafted by Archive Seed Bank, combining the dessert-like richness of Thin Mint Cookies with the heavy OG funk of Face Off OG BX1. This strain hits with a smooth, balanced high and an irresistible minty-chocolate flavor. Buds grow dense and sticky, showcasing deep greens, hints of purple, and thick trichome coverage that make it a standout in any garden or jar.
⚡ Effects
✅ Euphoric and uplifting head buzz with mellow energy
✅ Smooth transition into relaxed, giggly calm
✅ Balanced and long-lasting—perfect for chilling, socializing, or creative sessions
✅ Ideal for users looking for a feel-good hybrid with flavor and finesse
👃 Flavors & Aroma
🍫 Chocolatey cookie dough with creamy undertones
🌿 Crisp mint and nutty funk
💨 Rich and room-filling—dessert-forward with a slight earthy spice
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: 9–10 weeks
🌿 Structure: Medium height with dense branching and broad fan leaves
💎 Bud Structure: Chunky, resin-heavy nugs with purple hues and orange pistils
📏 Stretch: Moderate—great for indoor tents, SCROG setups, or topping
✂️ Benefits from defoliation in late veg to optimize bud sites and airflow
☀️ Performs well indoors and outdoors in temperate climates
💰 Yield: Moderate—high-quality buds with excellent bag appeal
🧪 Resin Output: Very high—ideal for hashmakers and concentrate production
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
Junior Mints is a flavor-forward powerhouse that balances bold aroma, beautiful structure, and a versatile hybrid high. Whether you’re growing for the jar or the press, this strain brings minty freshness and serious fire to your lineup.
✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
Every clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). We back our work with a Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your grow starts with clean, verified genetics.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
The Clone Foundry
The Clone Foundry is a licensed nursery dedicated to delivering clean, verified clones that perform. Our mothers are HLVd-tested and maintained under an industrial-grade IPM program with strict hygiene, rotating actives, and dedicated tools to prevent cross-contamination. We pair that with in-house tissue-culture verification and careful selection of breeder cuts and proven classics—so you get authentic genetics, strong vigor, and consistent results. Every order is rooted, hardened off, and backed by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee. We’re a mom-and-pop operation with professional standards: responsive support, transparent practices, and a menu built for both connoisseurs and commercial growers. Overnight shipping is available Monday–Wednesday . Visit theclonefoundry.com for the current menu, availability, and updates. Forged Clean. Delivered Ready.
Notice a problem?Report this item