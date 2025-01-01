About this product
🌱 King’s Juice (Mimosa × King’s Kush)
Genetics: Mimosa × King’s Kush
Type: Slightly Sativa-Dominant Hybrid (~60% Sativa / ~40% Indica)
Breeder: Green House Seed Co.
🔍 Strain Overview
King’s Juice is a vibrant, flavor-forward hybrid developed by Green House Seed Co. It artfully blends the effervescent citrus florals of Mimosa with the potent, earthy citrus punch of King’s Kush. The result is a striking plant—towering conical structure with a dominant central cola and branching secondary buds, trimmed with purplish hues and sparkling trichomes. Its aromatic sweetness and bold visuals make it a true standout for aesthetics, cultivation, and jar appeal.
⚡ Effects
✅ Bright, uplifting cerebral high—perfect for creative flow and social ease
✅ Gentle body softness—balanced, functional, and mood-enhancing
✅ Lightweight and clear-headed—an excellent all-day companion for activity or focus
👃 Flavors & Aroma
🍊 Succulent citrus and floral sweetness from Mimosa
🌿 Earthy, tangy citrus and pine notes inherited from King’s Kush
💨 Fresh, juicy aroma—like sipping a floral citrus drink, lingering delightfully after exhale
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: Approximately 9 weeks indoors
🌿 Structure: Tall and elegant, forming one dominant cola with layered side branches
💎 Bud Structure: Dense, resin-coated flowers with vivid coloration and winterberry hues
📏 Stretch: Significant—needs training (SCROG or LST) to manage canopy and light
✂️ Light defoliation helps maintain airflow in dense foliage
🏠 Performs strongly indoors and in temperate, dry outdoor environments
🧪 Resin Output: High—excellent for terpene-dominant extractions and flavorful contributions
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
King’s Juice brings a sweet, floral citrus hit paired with uplifting clarity and visual elegance. Ideal for gardens focused on terpene artistry, jar appeal, and smooth, balanced day-to-night usability.
✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
Every King’s Juice clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, vigorous, and pathogen-free—no pests, mold, or Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). Backed by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee—if something’s not right, we’ll replace it. Grow with confidence from the start.
The Clone Foundry
The Clone Foundry is a licensed nursery dedicated to delivering clean, verified clones that perform. Our mothers are HLVd-tested and maintained under an industrial-grade IPM program with strict hygiene, rotating actives, and dedicated tools to prevent cross-contamination. We pair that with in-house tissue-culture verification and careful selection of breeder cuts and proven classics—so you get authentic genetics, strong vigor, and consistent results. Every order is rooted, hardened off, and backed by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee. We’re a mom-and-pop operation with professional standards: responsive support, transparent practices, and a menu built for both connoisseurs and commercial growers. Overnight shipping is available Monday–Wednesday . Visit theclonefoundry.com for the current menu, availability, and updates. Forged Clean. Delivered Ready.
