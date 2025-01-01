🌱 King’s Juice (Mimosa × King’s Kush)



Genetics: Mimosa × King’s Kush



Type: Slightly Sativa-Dominant Hybrid (~60% Sativa / ~40% Indica)



Breeder: Green House Seed Co.



🔍 Strain Overview



King’s Juice is a vibrant, flavor-forward hybrid developed by Green House Seed Co. It artfully blends the effervescent citrus florals of Mimosa with the potent, earthy citrus punch of King’s Kush. The result is a striking plant—towering conical structure with a dominant central cola and branching secondary buds, trimmed with purplish hues and sparkling trichomes. Its aromatic sweetness and bold visuals make it a true standout for aesthetics, cultivation, and jar appeal.



⚡ Effects



✅ Bright, uplifting cerebral high—perfect for creative flow and social ease



✅ Gentle body softness—balanced, functional, and mood-enhancing



✅ Lightweight and clear-headed—an excellent all-day companion for activity or focus



👃 Flavors & Aroma



🍊 Succulent citrus and floral sweetness from Mimosa



🌿 Earthy, tangy citrus and pine notes inherited from King’s Kush



💨 Fresh, juicy aroma—like sipping a floral citrus drink, lingering delightfully after exhale



🌱 Grow Notes



🗓️ Flowering Time: Approximately 9 weeks indoors



🌿 Structure: Tall and elegant, forming one dominant cola with layered side branches



💎 Bud Structure: Dense, resin-coated flowers with vivid coloration and winterberry hues



📏 Stretch: Significant—needs training (SCROG or LST) to manage canopy and light



✂️ Light defoliation helps maintain airflow in dense foliage



🏠 Performs strongly indoors and in temperate, dry outdoor environments



🧪 Resin Output: High—excellent for terpene-dominant extractions and flavorful contributions



🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry



King’s Juice brings a sweet, floral citrus hit paired with uplifting clarity and visual elegance. Ideal for gardens focused on terpene artistry, jar appeal, and smooth, balanced day-to-night usability.



✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed



Every King’s Juice clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, vigorous, and pathogen-free—no pests, mold, or Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). Backed by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee—if something’s not right, we’ll replace it. Grow with confidence from the start.

