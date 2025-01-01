About this product
🌱 Kush Mintz (Animal Mints × Bubba Kush)
Genetics: Animal Mints × Bubba Kush
Type: Balanced Hybrid (50% Indica / 50% Sativa)
Breeder: Seed Junky Genetics
Cut: Breeder Cut
🔍 Strain Overview
Kush Mintz is a flavor-forward hybrid that blends the rich dessert profile of Animal Mints with the deep, earthy power of Bubba Kush. Developed by Seed Junky Genetics, this cultivar has become a staple in terp-heavy gardens and connoisseur stashes. Expect dense, crystal-coated buds with stunning coloration and a loud nose—Kush Mintz is a perfect example of modern genetics done right. It offers balanced effects with a heavy hit of flavor, making it a popular choice for those seeking potency without sacrificing smokeability.
⚡ Effects
✅ Uplifting mental clarity followed by full-body relaxation
✅ Great for stress relief, mild pain, and easing tension
✅ Balanced enough for daytime use in small doses
✅ Smooth come-down makes it suitable for wind-down sessions
👃 Flavors & Aroma
🌿 Bold mint and menthol notes up front
🍪 Cookie dough and creamy vanilla undertones
🌲 Earthy kush with sweet gas and pine hints
💨 Thick, satisfying smoke with a cooling, herbaceous finish
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: 8–9 weeks
🌿 Structure: Medium-sized plants with sturdy lateral branching
💎 Bud Structure: Dense, round nugs with sticky trichome coverage
📏 Stretch: Moderate; responds well to topping and training
✂️ Benefits from defoliation and airflow control in late veg
🏠 Thrives in both indoor tents and outdoor environments with warm, dry conditions
🧪 Heavy resin producer—excellent for dry sift and rosin extraction
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
Kush Mintz brings a cool twist to classic Kush vibes, pairing sweetness and gas with balanced effects and elite bag appeal. A must-have for any garden looking to grow a modern classic with both visual and functional impact.
✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
Every Kush Mintz clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, vigorous, and pest-free—HLV-tested and backed by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee. Start with confidence, grow with power.
The Clone Foundry
The Clone Foundry is a licensed nursery dedicated to delivering clean, verified clones that perform. Our mothers are HLVd-tested and maintained under an industrial-grade IPM program with strict hygiene, rotating actives, and dedicated tools to prevent cross-contamination. We pair that with in-house tissue-culture verification and careful selection of breeder cuts and proven classics—so you get authentic genetics, strong vigor, and consistent results. Every order is rooted, hardened off, and backed by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee. We’re a mom-and-pop operation with professional standards: responsive support, transparent practices, and a menu built for both connoisseurs and commercial growers. Overnight shipping is available Monday–Wednesday . Visit theclonefoundry.com for the current menu, availability, and updates. Forged Clean. Delivered Ready.
