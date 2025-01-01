🌱 Kush Mintz (Animal Mints × Bubba Kush)



Genetics: Animal Mints × Bubba Kush



Type: Balanced Hybrid (50% Indica / 50% Sativa)



Breeder: Seed Junky Genetics



Cut: Breeder Cut



🔍 Strain Overview



Kush Mintz is a flavor-forward hybrid that blends the rich dessert profile of Animal Mints with the deep, earthy power of Bubba Kush. Developed by Seed Junky Genetics, this cultivar has become a staple in terp-heavy gardens and connoisseur stashes. Expect dense, crystal-coated buds with stunning coloration and a loud nose—Kush Mintz is a perfect example of modern genetics done right. It offers balanced effects with a heavy hit of flavor, making it a popular choice for those seeking potency without sacrificing smokeability.



⚡ Effects



✅ Uplifting mental clarity followed by full-body relaxation



✅ Great for stress relief, mild pain, and easing tension



✅ Balanced enough for daytime use in small doses



✅ Smooth come-down makes it suitable for wind-down sessions



👃 Flavors & Aroma



🌿 Bold mint and menthol notes up front



🍪 Cookie dough and creamy vanilla undertones



🌲 Earthy kush with sweet gas and pine hints



💨 Thick, satisfying smoke with a cooling, herbaceous finish



🌱 Grow Notes



🗓️ Flowering Time: 8–9 weeks



🌿 Structure: Medium-sized plants with sturdy lateral branching



💎 Bud Structure: Dense, round nugs with sticky trichome coverage



📏 Stretch: Moderate; responds well to topping and training



✂️ Benefits from defoliation and airflow control in late veg



🏠 Thrives in both indoor tents and outdoor environments with warm, dry conditions



🧪 Heavy resin producer—excellent for dry sift and rosin extraction



🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry



Kush Mintz brings a cool twist to classic Kush vibes, pairing sweetness and gas with balanced effects and elite bag appeal. A must-have for any garden looking to grow a modern classic with both visual and functional impact.



✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed



Every Kush Mintz clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, vigorous, and pest-free—HLV-tested and backed by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee. Start with confidence, grow with power.