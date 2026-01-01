🌱 Lemon Apricot (Jungleboys Lemon × Legend Orange Apricot F2)



Genetics: Jungleboys Lemon × Legend Orange Apricot F2



Type: Balanced Hybrid (~50% Indica / 50% Sativa)



Breeder: Compound Genetics



Cut: #5



Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥



🔍 Strain Overview



Lemon Apricot is a perfectly balanced hybrid from Compound Genetics that marries zesty citrus with stone fruit sweetness. The union of the bright, limonene-rich Jungleboys Lemon and the fruity depth of Legend Orange Apricot F2 creates a sensory experience that stands out. Expect densely packed, resin-coated buds in olive greens and occasional purples, with bold orange pistils and a crystalline trichome layer.



⚡ Effects



✅ Invigorating, uplifted cerebral buzz that inspires focus and creativity



✅ Gentle full‐body calm without heaviness—a smooth descent into relaxation



✅ Long‐lasting and balanced—ideal for creative energy, social ease, or mellow evenings



✅ A versatile hybrid that pairs mood enhancement with tranquility



👃 Flavors & Aroma



🍋 Zesty lemon and sweet apricot core profile



🌿 Earthy pine, sage, and subtle herbal spice



🍇 Hints of grape, mango, and berry sweetness with light woody undertones



💨 Complex and layered—bright citrus front with sweet fruit and finish that lingers



🌱 Grow Notes



🗓️ Flowering Time: ~8–9 weeks indoors; mid‐October harvest outdoors



🌿 Structure: Medium-stature, shrub‐like architecture with strong lateral branching



💎 Bud Structure: Dense, spherical nugs coated in sticky resin and vivid hues



📏 Stretch: Moderate—responds well to SCROG, topping, or LST for balanced canopies



✂️ Defoliation early in flower supports light penetration and airflow in dense sites



☀️ Adaptable—thrives indoors and in warm, temperate outdoor environments



💰 Yield: Moderate to high—efficient structure with quality trichome development



🧪 Resin Output: High—excellent for solventless extractions, dry sift, and concentrates



🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry



If you’re hunting for a hybrid that hits both the flavor and performance benchmarks—sweet citrus, balanced effects, and eye-catching bag appeal—Lemon Apricot is a standout in any garden.



✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed



Every Lemon Apricot clone at The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). We’re proud to offer our Hassle‐Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your grow starts with trusted genetics.



