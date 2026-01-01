🌱 Lemon Sour Diesel (California Sour × Lost Coast OG)



Genetics: California Sour × Lost Coast OG



Type: Balanced Hybrid (~55% Indica / 45% Sativa)



Breeder: Green Lantern Seeds



Cut: Breeder Cut



Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥



🔍 Strain Overview



Lemon Sour Diesel is a balanced hybrid bred by Green Lantern Seeds, blending the lemon zest of California Sour with the OG gas of Lost Coast OG. This strain is known for its invigorating citrus aroma and well-rounded effects that toe the line between focused energy and calm relaxation. Its light green buds often show hints of yellow and gold, packed with a gassy, lemon-forward punch and crystal-rich trichomes. It’s a favorite among those who want their flower loud in scent and bold in effect.



⚡ Effects



✅ Uplifting and mentally clear—great for focus and productivity



✅ Mild body buzz with no heavy couchlock



✅ Long-lasting with a smooth comedown



✅ Versatile daytime strain with a zippy edge



👃 Flavors & Aroma



🍋 Tart lemon rind and tangy citrus



⛽ Sharp diesel and sour funk



🌿 Earthy and herbal undertones with a gassy finish



💨 Intense, pungent aroma that hits as hard as it tastes—sweet, sour, and fuel-heavy



🌱 Grow Notes



🗓️ Flowering Time: 9–11 weeks



🌿 Structure: Medium height with strong branching and a classic hybrid frame



💎 Bud Structure: Light, frosty colas with bright pistils and loose calyxes



📏 Stretch: Moderate—great for training techniques like topping and SCROG



✂️ Benefits from regular defoliation for airflow and even canopy growth



☀️ Performs well indoors and outdoors, especially in cooler or temperate climates



💰 Yield: Medium to high—produces large, fragrant flowers with impressive resin content



🧪 Resin Output: High—excellent for live resin, terp-heavy extracts, or dry sift



🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry



Lemon Sour Diesel brings citrus clarity and diesel funk in one standout package. Its zesty aroma, energetic high, and reliable growth profile make it a must-have for fans of flavor-forward hybrids that don’t skimp on performance.



✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed



Every clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). We back it with our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your grow starts with clean, fire genetics.



