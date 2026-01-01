🌱 Mango Mintz (Animal Mints × Orange Zkittlez)



Genetics: Animal Mints × Orange Zkittlez



Type: Evenly Balanced Hybrid (~50% Sativa / 50% Indica)



Breeder: Terp Fiend Genetics (popularized via Surfr Seeds editions)



Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥



🔍 Strain Overview



Mango Mintz blends the heavy bite of Animal Mints with the citrus candy sweetness of Orange Zkittlez, resulting in vibrant, frosted buds where tropical fruit meets minty coolness. This balanced hybrid offers strong visual appeal and lively aroma. It’s revered for its sharp, complex terpene profile and potent effects that hit both mind and body with equal clarity and calm.



⚡ Effects



✅ Rapid, uplifting cerebral energy paired with mental clarity



✅ Smooth easing into light physical relaxation without sleepiness



✅ Balanced and euphoric—great for social vibes, creative flow, or mellow focus



👃 Flavors & Aroma



🍍 Juicy tropical mango and sweet citrus notes



🌿 Cool mint and herbal undertones



🍬 Candy-like sweetness with a lingering minty zing



💨 Bursts of tropical sweetness upfront, finishing clean and refreshing



🌱 Grow Notes



🗓️ Flowering Time: Around 8 weeks (56–63 days)



🌿 Structure: Bushy, compact hybrid form—perfect for indoor or tent grows



💎 Bud Structure: Dense, colorful flowers thick with fragrant resin



📏 Stretch: Low to moderate—ideal for controlled training methods like SCROG or LST



✂️ Benefits from light defoliation to expose lower buds and boost frosty trichome production



☀️ Performs well indoors; adapts nicely to warm, controlled outdoor environments



💰 Yield: Moderate to high—rewarding both visually and in volume



🧪 Resin Output: High—fantastic for terpene-rich rosin and flavorful concentrates



🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry



Mango Mintz is a standout hybrid for its eye-catching aroma, candy-fresh flavor, and balanced high. Whether you’re cultivating for daytime enjoyment, terpene extraction, or jar appeal, it’s your go-to for vibrant effects and smooth performance.



✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed



Every Mango Mintz clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). We back it with our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your garden starts with trusted genetics