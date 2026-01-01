🌱 Mendo Breath (OG Kush Breath × Mendo Montage)



Genetics: OG Kush Breath × Mendo Montage



Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid (~70% Indica / 30% Sativa)



Breeder: Gage Green Genetics



Cut: Breeder Cut



Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥



🔍 Strain Overview



Mendo Breath is a powerful indica-dominant hybrid bred by Gage Green Genetics. This strain crosses OG Kush Breath with the legendary Mendo Montage to produce dense, resinous buds rich in trichomes and flavor. Known for its heavy body effects and complex sweet-earthy terpene profile, Mendo Breath delivers everything from strong aroma to stunning bag appeal. Under cooler conditions, expect flashes of purple and dark green, making this cultivar as pretty as it is potent.



⚡ Effects



✅ Euphoric and hazy cerebral lift that melts into full-body calm



✅ Excellent for evening use or winding down at the end of a long day



✅ Heavy, long-lasting stone without being overly sedating at first



✅ A favorite among those seeking a smooth transition from alert to relaxed



👃 Flavors & Aroma



🍬 Sweet vanilla and caramel with a dessert-like creaminess



🌲 Earthy pine with hints of spice and herbal undertones



💨 Loud, pungent, and rich—think candy-coated OG funk with a kushy kick



🌱 Grow Notes



🗓️ Flowering Time: 8–10 weeks



🌿 Structure: Medium height, compact and bushy with strong lateral branches



💎 Bud Structure: Chunky, sticky buds with rich color and frost coverage



📏 Stretch: Moderate—great for topping and SCROG setups



✂️ Benefits from defoliation and light training to optimize airflow and nug density



☀️ Performs well both indoors and outdoors in warm climates



💰 Yield: Medium—quality-focused with dense, trichome-rich flowers



🧪 Resin Output: High—ideal for solventless hash, dry sift, and live rosin production



🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry



Mendo Breath is a go-to for growers and connoisseurs looking for heavy effects, dessert-style terps, and strong genetic stability. Whether you’re chasing flavor, frost, or full-body calm, this strain checks every box.



✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed



Every clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). Backed by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your grow begins with trusted genetics.



