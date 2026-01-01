About this product
🌱 Notorious THC (Ghost of von Humboldt OG × Caramel Cream × Humboldt Frost)
Genetics: Ghost of von Humboldt OG × Caramel Cream × Humboldt Frost
Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid (~65% Indica / 35% Sativa)
Breeder: Humboldt Seed Company
Cut: Breeder Cut
Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥
🔍 Strain Overview
Notorious THC is a heavy-hitting indica-dominant hybrid crafted by Humboldt Seed Company. Designed for potency seekers, this cultivar consistently clocks THC levels around 25–30% and delivers dense, shimmering buds with massive resin production and lush, signature Humboldt trichomes. Expect garland-worthy colas that drip gas and shine like diamonds — this strain lives up to its name in both strength and style.
⚡ Effects
✅ Deep, relaxing body stone with calming ease
✅ Smooth cerebral uplift that balances serenity with clarity
✅ Long-lasting effects — perfect for winding down with purpose
✅ Typical report: relaxed, talkative, and gently euphoric — a go-to for introspection or mellow social time
👃 Flavors & Aroma
⛽ Intense fuel and wet-paint scent with Kush undertones
🍋 Bright citrus and pine notes layered beneath earthy undertones
💨 Rich, pungent aroma that redecorates your space — diesel meets forest freshness
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: ~8–10 weeks, commonly ready by early to mid-October
🌿 Structure: Medium-height structure with sturdy side branching
💎 Bud Structure: Exceptionally dense, frost-covered colas with vivid orange and amber tones
📏 Stretch: Moderate — responds well to standard training methods like topping or SCROG
✂️ Defoliation aids in airflow and trichome exposure during flowering
☀️ Thrives both indoors and outdoors, especially in temperate climates
💰 Yield: High — generous production of standout, resinous buds
🧪 Resin Output: Extremely high — ideal for hash, resin, and other concentrated extracts
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
For growers seeking explosive terps, resin-rich nugs, and heavy indica effects with a touch of clarity, Notorious THC is a must-have. Its potent aroma, robust growth, and long-lasting calm make it a standout for both flower lovers and extract artisans.
✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
All Notorious THC clones at The Clone Foundry are clean, healthy, and vigorous — guaranteed free of pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). We stand behind our clones with a Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your grow starts with elite genetics.
Genetics: Ghost of von Humboldt OG × Caramel Cream × Humboldt Frost
Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid (~65% Indica / 35% Sativa)
Breeder: Humboldt Seed Company
Cut: Breeder Cut
Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥
🔍 Strain Overview
Notorious THC is a heavy-hitting indica-dominant hybrid crafted by Humboldt Seed Company. Designed for potency seekers, this cultivar consistently clocks THC levels around 25–30% and delivers dense, shimmering buds with massive resin production and lush, signature Humboldt trichomes. Expect garland-worthy colas that drip gas and shine like diamonds — this strain lives up to its name in both strength and style.
⚡ Effects
✅ Deep, relaxing body stone with calming ease
✅ Smooth cerebral uplift that balances serenity with clarity
✅ Long-lasting effects — perfect for winding down with purpose
✅ Typical report: relaxed, talkative, and gently euphoric — a go-to for introspection or mellow social time
👃 Flavors & Aroma
⛽ Intense fuel and wet-paint scent with Kush undertones
🍋 Bright citrus and pine notes layered beneath earthy undertones
💨 Rich, pungent aroma that redecorates your space — diesel meets forest freshness
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: ~8–10 weeks, commonly ready by early to mid-October
🌿 Structure: Medium-height structure with sturdy side branching
💎 Bud Structure: Exceptionally dense, frost-covered colas with vivid orange and amber tones
📏 Stretch: Moderate — responds well to standard training methods like topping or SCROG
✂️ Defoliation aids in airflow and trichome exposure during flowering
☀️ Thrives both indoors and outdoors, especially in temperate climates
💰 Yield: High — generous production of standout, resinous buds
🧪 Resin Output: Extremely high — ideal for hash, resin, and other concentrated extracts
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
For growers seeking explosive terps, resin-rich nugs, and heavy indica effects with a touch of clarity, Notorious THC is a must-have. Its potent aroma, robust growth, and long-lasting calm make it a standout for both flower lovers and extract artisans.
✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
All Notorious THC clones at The Clone Foundry are clean, healthy, and vigorous — guaranteed free of pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). We stand behind our clones with a Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your grow starts with elite genetics.
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About this product
🌱 Notorious THC (Ghost of von Humboldt OG × Caramel Cream × Humboldt Frost)
Genetics: Ghost of von Humboldt OG × Caramel Cream × Humboldt Frost
Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid (~65% Indica / 35% Sativa)
Breeder: Humboldt Seed Company
Cut: Breeder Cut
Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥
🔍 Strain Overview
Notorious THC is a heavy-hitting indica-dominant hybrid crafted by Humboldt Seed Company. Designed for potency seekers, this cultivar consistently clocks THC levels around 25–30% and delivers dense, shimmering buds with massive resin production and lush, signature Humboldt trichomes. Expect garland-worthy colas that drip gas and shine like diamonds — this strain lives up to its name in both strength and style.
⚡ Effects
✅ Deep, relaxing body stone with calming ease
✅ Smooth cerebral uplift that balances serenity with clarity
✅ Long-lasting effects — perfect for winding down with purpose
✅ Typical report: relaxed, talkative, and gently euphoric — a go-to for introspection or mellow social time
👃 Flavors & Aroma
⛽ Intense fuel and wet-paint scent with Kush undertones
🍋 Bright citrus and pine notes layered beneath earthy undertones
💨 Rich, pungent aroma that redecorates your space — diesel meets forest freshness
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: ~8–10 weeks, commonly ready by early to mid-October
🌿 Structure: Medium-height structure with sturdy side branching
💎 Bud Structure: Exceptionally dense, frost-covered colas with vivid orange and amber tones
📏 Stretch: Moderate — responds well to standard training methods like topping or SCROG
✂️ Defoliation aids in airflow and trichome exposure during flowering
☀️ Thrives both indoors and outdoors, especially in temperate climates
💰 Yield: High — generous production of standout, resinous buds
🧪 Resin Output: Extremely high — ideal for hash, resin, and other concentrated extracts
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
For growers seeking explosive terps, resin-rich nugs, and heavy indica effects with a touch of clarity, Notorious THC is a must-have. Its potent aroma, robust growth, and long-lasting calm make it a standout for both flower lovers and extract artisans.
✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
All Notorious THC clones at The Clone Foundry are clean, healthy, and vigorous — guaranteed free of pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). We stand behind our clones with a Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your grow starts with elite genetics.
Genetics: Ghost of von Humboldt OG × Caramel Cream × Humboldt Frost
Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid (~65% Indica / 35% Sativa)
Breeder: Humboldt Seed Company
Cut: Breeder Cut
Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥
🔍 Strain Overview
Notorious THC is a heavy-hitting indica-dominant hybrid crafted by Humboldt Seed Company. Designed for potency seekers, this cultivar consistently clocks THC levels around 25–30% and delivers dense, shimmering buds with massive resin production and lush, signature Humboldt trichomes. Expect garland-worthy colas that drip gas and shine like diamonds — this strain lives up to its name in both strength and style.
⚡ Effects
✅ Deep, relaxing body stone with calming ease
✅ Smooth cerebral uplift that balances serenity with clarity
✅ Long-lasting effects — perfect for winding down with purpose
✅ Typical report: relaxed, talkative, and gently euphoric — a go-to for introspection or mellow social time
👃 Flavors & Aroma
⛽ Intense fuel and wet-paint scent with Kush undertones
🍋 Bright citrus and pine notes layered beneath earthy undertones
💨 Rich, pungent aroma that redecorates your space — diesel meets forest freshness
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: ~8–10 weeks, commonly ready by early to mid-October
🌿 Structure: Medium-height structure with sturdy side branching
💎 Bud Structure: Exceptionally dense, frost-covered colas with vivid orange and amber tones
📏 Stretch: Moderate — responds well to standard training methods like topping or SCROG
✂️ Defoliation aids in airflow and trichome exposure during flowering
☀️ Thrives both indoors and outdoors, especially in temperate climates
💰 Yield: High — generous production of standout, resinous buds
🧪 Resin Output: Extremely high — ideal for hash, resin, and other concentrated extracts
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
For growers seeking explosive terps, resin-rich nugs, and heavy indica effects with a touch of clarity, Notorious THC is a must-have. Its potent aroma, robust growth, and long-lasting calm make it a standout for both flower lovers and extract artisans.
✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
All Notorious THC clones at The Clone Foundry are clean, healthy, and vigorous — guaranteed free of pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). We stand behind our clones with a Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your grow starts with elite genetics.
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