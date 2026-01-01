🌱 Notorious THC (Ghost of von Humboldt OG × Caramel Cream × Humboldt Frost)



Genetics: Ghost of von Humboldt OG × Caramel Cream × Humboldt Frost



Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid (~65% Indica / 35% Sativa)



Breeder: Humboldt Seed Company



Cut: Breeder Cut



Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥



🔍 Strain Overview



Notorious THC is a heavy-hitting indica-dominant hybrid crafted by Humboldt Seed Company. Designed for potency seekers, this cultivar consistently clocks THC levels around 25–30% and delivers dense, shimmering buds with massive resin production and lush, signature Humboldt trichomes. Expect garland-worthy colas that drip gas and shine like diamonds — this strain lives up to its name in both strength and style.



⚡ Effects



✅ Deep, relaxing body stone with calming ease



✅ Smooth cerebral uplift that balances serenity with clarity



✅ Long-lasting effects — perfect for winding down with purpose



✅ Typical report: relaxed, talkative, and gently euphoric — a go-to for introspection or mellow social time



👃 Flavors & Aroma



⛽ Intense fuel and wet-paint scent with Kush undertones



🍋 Bright citrus and pine notes layered beneath earthy undertones



💨 Rich, pungent aroma that redecorates your space — diesel meets forest freshness



🌱 Grow Notes



🗓️ Flowering Time: ~8–10 weeks, commonly ready by early to mid-October



🌿 Structure: Medium-height structure with sturdy side branching



💎 Bud Structure: Exceptionally dense, frost-covered colas with vivid orange and amber tones



📏 Stretch: Moderate — responds well to standard training methods like topping or SCROG



✂️ Defoliation aids in airflow and trichome exposure during flowering



☀️ Thrives both indoors and outdoors, especially in temperate climates



💰 Yield: High — generous production of standout, resinous buds



🧪 Resin Output: Extremely high — ideal for hash, resin, and other concentrated extracts



🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry



For growers seeking explosive terps, resin-rich nugs, and heavy indica effects with a touch of clarity, Notorious THC is a must-have. Its potent aroma, robust growth, and long-lasting calm make it a standout for both flower lovers and extract artisans.



✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed



All Notorious THC clones at The Clone Foundry are clean, healthy, and vigorous — guaranteed free of pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). We stand behind our clones with a Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your grow starts with elite genetics.