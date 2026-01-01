🌱 Ocimene Kush (Dr Greenshock × Pina)



Genetics: Dr Greenshock × Pina



Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid (~60% Indica / 40% Sativa)



Breeder: Greenshock Farms



Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥



🔍 Strain Overview



Ocimene Kush is a vibrant, fruit-forward cultivar bred by Greenshock Farms, known for their high-terpene, sun-grown expressions. This indica-leaning hybrid blends the deeply aromatic Dr Greenshock with the tropical, citrus-loaded Pina, resulting in a cultivar that explodes with flavor, boasts a thick resin coat, and produces dense, colorful buds. Known for its complex and rare terpene profile dominated by ocimene, it stands out in both jar and garden.



⚡ Effects



✅ Bright, euphoric cerebral uplift that smooths into a calm body high



✅ Promotes stress relief, mellow moods, and tranquil creativity



✅ Functional relaxation—ideal for chill afternoons or unwinding without sedation



👃 Flavors & Aroma



🍊 Citrus peel, ripe mango, and green apple



🍍 Lush pineapple and tropical fruit sweetness



🌿 Light floral kush funk for grounding



💨 A refreshing inhale with a cool, fruity kush finish



🌱 Grow Notes



🗓️ Flowering Time: 8–9 weeks



🌿 Structure: Bushy, compact growth with strong lateral development



💎 Bud Structure: Dense, trichome-heavy flowers with vibrant coloration



📏 Stretch: Moderate; benefits from topping and light defoliation



✂️ Excellent response to SCROG and LST for even canopy and airflow



☀️ Performs reliably indoors and outdoors in warm, dry conditions



💰 Yield: Moderate to high with strong bag appeal



🧪 Resin Output: High—perfect for terp-focused extraction and hash



🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry



Ocimene Kush combines sweet tropical intensity with a cooling kush backbone, making it a standout in any lineup. With its eye-catching frost, complex terpenes, and balanced effects, it’s a must-have for growers seeking something unique and flavorful.



✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed



Every Ocimene Kush clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). We back our genetics with a Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your grow starts with trusted performance.