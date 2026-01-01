About this product
🌱 Ocimene Kush (Dr Greenshock × Pina)
Genetics: Dr Greenshock × Pina
Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid (~60% Indica / 40% Sativa)
Breeder: Greenshock Farms
Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥
🔍 Strain Overview
Ocimene Kush is a vibrant, fruit-forward cultivar bred by Greenshock Farms, known for their high-terpene, sun-grown expressions. This indica-leaning hybrid blends the deeply aromatic Dr Greenshock with the tropical, citrus-loaded Pina, resulting in a cultivar that explodes with flavor, boasts a thick resin coat, and produces dense, colorful buds. Known for its complex and rare terpene profile dominated by ocimene, it stands out in both jar and garden.
⚡ Effects
✅ Bright, euphoric cerebral uplift that smooths into a calm body high
✅ Promotes stress relief, mellow moods, and tranquil creativity
✅ Functional relaxation—ideal for chill afternoons or unwinding without sedation
👃 Flavors & Aroma
🍊 Citrus peel, ripe mango, and green apple
🍍 Lush pineapple and tropical fruit sweetness
🌿 Light floral kush funk for grounding
💨 A refreshing inhale with a cool, fruity kush finish
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: 8–9 weeks
🌿 Structure: Bushy, compact growth with strong lateral development
💎 Bud Structure: Dense, trichome-heavy flowers with vibrant coloration
📏 Stretch: Moderate; benefits from topping and light defoliation
✂️ Excellent response to SCROG and LST for even canopy and airflow
☀️ Performs reliably indoors and outdoors in warm, dry conditions
💰 Yield: Moderate to high with strong bag appeal
🧪 Resin Output: High—perfect for terp-focused extraction and hash
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
Ocimene Kush combines sweet tropical intensity with a cooling kush backbone, making it a standout in any lineup. With its eye-catching frost, complex terpenes, and balanced effects, it’s a must-have for growers seeking something unique and flavorful.
✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
Every Ocimene Kush clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). We back our genetics with a Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your grow starts with trusted performance.
Genetics: Dr Greenshock × Pina
Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid (~60% Indica / 40% Sativa)
Breeder: Greenshock Farms
Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥
🔍 Strain Overview
Ocimene Kush is a vibrant, fruit-forward cultivar bred by Greenshock Farms, known for their high-terpene, sun-grown expressions. This indica-leaning hybrid blends the deeply aromatic Dr Greenshock with the tropical, citrus-loaded Pina, resulting in a cultivar that explodes with flavor, boasts a thick resin coat, and produces dense, colorful buds. Known for its complex and rare terpene profile dominated by ocimene, it stands out in both jar and garden.
⚡ Effects
✅ Bright, euphoric cerebral uplift that smooths into a calm body high
✅ Promotes stress relief, mellow moods, and tranquil creativity
✅ Functional relaxation—ideal for chill afternoons or unwinding without sedation
👃 Flavors & Aroma
🍊 Citrus peel, ripe mango, and green apple
🍍 Lush pineapple and tropical fruit sweetness
🌿 Light floral kush funk for grounding
💨 A refreshing inhale with a cool, fruity kush finish
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: 8–9 weeks
🌿 Structure: Bushy, compact growth with strong lateral development
💎 Bud Structure: Dense, trichome-heavy flowers with vibrant coloration
📏 Stretch: Moderate; benefits from topping and light defoliation
✂️ Excellent response to SCROG and LST for even canopy and airflow
☀️ Performs reliably indoors and outdoors in warm, dry conditions
💰 Yield: Moderate to high with strong bag appeal
🧪 Resin Output: High—perfect for terp-focused extraction and hash
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
Ocimene Kush combines sweet tropical intensity with a cooling kush backbone, making it a standout in any lineup. With its eye-catching frost, complex terpenes, and balanced effects, it’s a must-have for growers seeking something unique and flavorful.
✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
Every Ocimene Kush clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). We back our genetics with a Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your grow starts with trusted performance.
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About this product
🌱 Ocimene Kush (Dr Greenshock × Pina)
Genetics: Dr Greenshock × Pina
Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid (~60% Indica / 40% Sativa)
Breeder: Greenshock Farms
Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥
🔍 Strain Overview
Ocimene Kush is a vibrant, fruit-forward cultivar bred by Greenshock Farms, known for their high-terpene, sun-grown expressions. This indica-leaning hybrid blends the deeply aromatic Dr Greenshock with the tropical, citrus-loaded Pina, resulting in a cultivar that explodes with flavor, boasts a thick resin coat, and produces dense, colorful buds. Known for its complex and rare terpene profile dominated by ocimene, it stands out in both jar and garden.
⚡ Effects
✅ Bright, euphoric cerebral uplift that smooths into a calm body high
✅ Promotes stress relief, mellow moods, and tranquil creativity
✅ Functional relaxation—ideal for chill afternoons or unwinding without sedation
👃 Flavors & Aroma
🍊 Citrus peel, ripe mango, and green apple
🍍 Lush pineapple and tropical fruit sweetness
🌿 Light floral kush funk for grounding
💨 A refreshing inhale with a cool, fruity kush finish
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: 8–9 weeks
🌿 Structure: Bushy, compact growth with strong lateral development
💎 Bud Structure: Dense, trichome-heavy flowers with vibrant coloration
📏 Stretch: Moderate; benefits from topping and light defoliation
✂️ Excellent response to SCROG and LST for even canopy and airflow
☀️ Performs reliably indoors and outdoors in warm, dry conditions
💰 Yield: Moderate to high with strong bag appeal
🧪 Resin Output: High—perfect for terp-focused extraction and hash
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
Ocimene Kush combines sweet tropical intensity with a cooling kush backbone, making it a standout in any lineup. With its eye-catching frost, complex terpenes, and balanced effects, it’s a must-have for growers seeking something unique and flavorful.
✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
Every Ocimene Kush clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). We back our genetics with a Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your grow starts with trusted performance.
Genetics: Dr Greenshock × Pina
Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid (~60% Indica / 40% Sativa)
Breeder: Greenshock Farms
Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥
🔍 Strain Overview
Ocimene Kush is a vibrant, fruit-forward cultivar bred by Greenshock Farms, known for their high-terpene, sun-grown expressions. This indica-leaning hybrid blends the deeply aromatic Dr Greenshock with the tropical, citrus-loaded Pina, resulting in a cultivar that explodes with flavor, boasts a thick resin coat, and produces dense, colorful buds. Known for its complex and rare terpene profile dominated by ocimene, it stands out in both jar and garden.
⚡ Effects
✅ Bright, euphoric cerebral uplift that smooths into a calm body high
✅ Promotes stress relief, mellow moods, and tranquil creativity
✅ Functional relaxation—ideal for chill afternoons or unwinding without sedation
👃 Flavors & Aroma
🍊 Citrus peel, ripe mango, and green apple
🍍 Lush pineapple and tropical fruit sweetness
🌿 Light floral kush funk for grounding
💨 A refreshing inhale with a cool, fruity kush finish
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: 8–9 weeks
🌿 Structure: Bushy, compact growth with strong lateral development
💎 Bud Structure: Dense, trichome-heavy flowers with vibrant coloration
📏 Stretch: Moderate; benefits from topping and light defoliation
✂️ Excellent response to SCROG and LST for even canopy and airflow
☀️ Performs reliably indoors and outdoors in warm, dry conditions
💰 Yield: Moderate to high with strong bag appeal
🧪 Resin Output: High—perfect for terp-focused extraction and hash
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
Ocimene Kush combines sweet tropical intensity with a cooling kush backbone, making it a standout in any lineup. With its eye-catching frost, complex terpenes, and balanced effects, it’s a must-have for growers seeking something unique and flavorful.
✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
Every Ocimene Kush clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). We back our genetics with a Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your grow starts with trusted performance.
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