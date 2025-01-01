About this product
🌱 Ogee Crasher (OG Kush × Wedding Crasher)
Genetics: OG Kush × Wedding Crasher
Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid (~80% Indica / 20% Sativa)
Breeder: Seed Junky Genetics
Cut: Breeder Cut
Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥
🔍 Strain Overview
Ogee Crasher is a knockout indica-dominant hybrid from Seed Junky Genetics, created by crossing the legendary OG Kush with the sweet and vibrant Wedding Crasher. This strain packs dense, resin-soaked buds with eye-catching purples, deep greens, and a sparkling layer of trichomes. Known for its bold aroma and powerful body high, Ogee Crasher delivers relaxation with flavor, making it a must-have for those seeking potency and performance.
⚡ Effects
✅ Uplifting head buzz followed by full-body calm
✅ Deep, lasting relaxation—ideal for evening wind-downs
✅ Smooth euphoria that gradually settles into a heavy stone
✅ Perfect for zoning out, watching movies, or enjoying a quiet night in
👃 Flavors & Aroma
🍇 Sweet grape and vanilla frosting
🌲 Earthy kush with a spicy diesel finish
🍬 Notes of berry and creamy dessert on exhale
💨 Loud and layered—dessert-forward with a kushy, gassy punch
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: 8–9 weeks
🌿 Structure: Medium height with thick lateral branches and tight internodes
💎 Bud Structure: Rock-hard nugs with frosty trichomes and bold coloring
📏 Stretch: Moderate—works well with topping and SCROG setups
✂️ Defoliation in late veg and early flower boosts airflow and nug development
☀️ Thrives in both indoor and outdoor environments, especially temperate climates
💰 Yield: Medium to high—bulky colas with exceptional bag appeal
🧪 Resin Output: Extremely high—excellent for solventless extraction and hash
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
Ogee Crasher brings together classic OG funk and sweet dessert terps in one powerhouse package. With show-stopping looks, rich flavor, and heavy effects, it’s a top-tier choice for growers chasing quality, not compromise.
✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
Every clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). We stand by our genetics with a Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your grow starts with trusted genetics.
The Clone Foundry
The Clone Foundry is a licensed nursery dedicated to delivering clean, verified clones that perform. Our mothers are HLVd-tested and maintained under an industrial-grade IPM program with strict hygiene, rotating actives, and dedicated tools to prevent cross-contamination. We pair that with in-house tissue-culture verification and careful selection of breeder cuts and proven classics—so you get authentic genetics, strong vigor, and consistent results. Every order is rooted, hardened off, and backed by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee. We’re a mom-and-pop operation with professional standards: responsive support, transparent practices, and a menu built for both connoisseurs and commercial growers. Overnight shipping is available Monday–Wednesday . Visit theclonefoundry.com for the current menu, availability, and updates. Forged Clean. Delivered Ready.
