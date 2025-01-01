🌱 Ogee Crasher (OG Kush × Wedding Crasher)



Genetics: OG Kush × Wedding Crasher



Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid (~80% Indica / 20% Sativa)



Breeder: Seed Junky Genetics



Cut: Breeder Cut



Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥



🔍 Strain Overview



Ogee Crasher is a knockout indica-dominant hybrid from Seed Junky Genetics, created by crossing the legendary OG Kush with the sweet and vibrant Wedding Crasher. This strain packs dense, resin-soaked buds with eye-catching purples, deep greens, and a sparkling layer of trichomes. Known for its bold aroma and powerful body high, Ogee Crasher delivers relaxation with flavor, making it a must-have for those seeking potency and performance.



⚡ Effects



✅ Uplifting head buzz followed by full-body calm



✅ Deep, lasting relaxation—ideal for evening wind-downs



✅ Smooth euphoria that gradually settles into a heavy stone



✅ Perfect for zoning out, watching movies, or enjoying a quiet night in



👃 Flavors & Aroma



🍇 Sweet grape and vanilla frosting



🌲 Earthy kush with a spicy diesel finish



🍬 Notes of berry and creamy dessert on exhale



💨 Loud and layered—dessert-forward with a kushy, gassy punch



🌱 Grow Notes



🗓️ Flowering Time: 8–9 weeks



🌿 Structure: Medium height with thick lateral branches and tight internodes



💎 Bud Structure: Rock-hard nugs with frosty trichomes and bold coloring



📏 Stretch: Moderate—works well with topping and SCROG setups



✂️ Defoliation in late veg and early flower boosts airflow and nug development



☀️ Thrives in both indoor and outdoor environments, especially temperate climates



💰 Yield: Medium to high—bulky colas with exceptional bag appeal



🧪 Resin Output: Extremely high—excellent for solventless extraction and hash



🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry



Ogee Crasher brings together classic OG funk and sweet dessert terps in one powerhouse package. With show-stopping looks, rich flavor, and heavy effects, it’s a top-tier choice for growers chasing quality, not compromise.



✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed



Every clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). We stand by our genetics with a Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your grow starts with trusted genetics.

