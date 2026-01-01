🌱 Orangeade (Tangie × Purple Punch)



Genetics: Tangie × Purple Punch



Type: Balanced Hybrid (~50% Sativa / 50% Indica)



Breeder: Symbiotic Genetics



Cut: Breeder Cut



Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥



🔍 Strain Overview



Orangeade is a flavorful and visually stunning hybrid bred by Symbiotic Genetics, combining the vibrant citrus terps of Tangie with the sweet, candy-coated smoothness of Purple Punch. This strain boasts frosty, lime-green buds that sparkle with trichomes and burst with orange zest on the nose. With a balanced high that leans slightly toward uplifting, Orangeade is a go-to for those seeking focus, creativity, and calm in a single hit.



⚡ Effects



✅ Uplifting, mood-enhancing buzz that clears the mind



✅ Smooth transition into body ease without heavy sedation



✅ Great for socializing, brainstorming, or enjoying nature



✅ Balanced head-to-toe experience with a clean comedown



👃 Flavors & Aroma



🍊 Fresh-squeezed orange, lemon zest, and sweet citrus



🍬 Hints of vanilla, berry, and purple candy



🌿 Light herbal and earthy undertones with a refreshing, juicy exhale



💨 Sweet, tart, and unmistakably loud on the nose



🌱 Grow Notes



🗓️ Flowering Time: 9–10 weeks



🌿 Structure: Medium-sized plants with tight internodes and strong lateral branching



💎 Bud Structure: Thick, resin-heavy nugs with neon green hues and vibrant orange pistils



📏 Stretch: Moderate—benefits from SCROG and LST training



✂️ Defoliation in veg and early flower helps open up canopy for better airflow



☀️ Thrives in indoor setups and performs well outdoors in warm, sunny climates



💰 Yield: Medium to high—especially generous under skilled hands



🧪 Resin Output: High—ideal for flavorful concentrates and terp-rich extracts



🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry



If you’re chasing vibrant citrus terps, balanced effects, and gorgeous frosty nugs, Orangeade delivers all of that and more. It’s a standout hybrid that brings energy and flavor to any garden.



✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed



Every Orangeade clone at The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). Backed by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your grow starts with clean genetics.