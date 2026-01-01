🌱 Pavé (Paris OG × The Menthol)



Genetics: Paris OG × The Menthol



Type: Balanced Hybrid (~50% Indica / 50% Sativa)



Breeder: Compound Genetics



Cut: Breeder cut



Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥



🔍 Strain Overview



Pavé is a showstopper hybrid bred by Compound Genetics, combining the classic citrusy power of Paris OG with the icy freshness of The Menthol. The result? A luxurious strain with rock-solid nugs that shine like diamonds—living up to its namesake, which refers to a style of jewelry encrusted with gems. Pavé delivers stunning bag appeal, high resin output, and a layered terpene profile that makes it a must-have for flavor chasers and connoisseurs.



⚡ Effects



✅ Euphoric and mentally elevating



✅ Transitions into a smooth, relaxing body high



✅ Long-lasting, functional effects with a tranquil afterglow



✅ Ideal for any time of day when you want balanced potency and clear-headed chill



👃 Flavors & Aroma



🍇 Sugary grape and berry sweetness



❄ Minty menthol and cool creaminess



⛽ Deep earthy gas notes from its OG lineage



💨 Sweet, frosty, and exotic on both inhale and exhale



🌱 Grow Notes



🗓️ Flowering Time: 9–10 weeks



🌿 Structure: Medium to tall with strong lateral branching



💎 Bud Structure: Dense, frosty colas with high trichome content and deep greens



📏 Stretch: Moderate—responds well to topping, SCROG, and LST



✂️ Benefits from defoliation to maximize resin exposure and airflow



☀️ Performs well indoors and outdoors in stable climates



💰 Yield: Above average—great balance of quantity and boutique quality



🧪 Resin Output: Extremely high—ideal for solventless extraction and full-spectrum concentrates



🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry



Pavé is the definition of elite genetics. From its luxurious visual appeal to its cool, flavorful smoke and potent hybrid high, this strain shines in every category. Whether you’re growing for flavor, frost, or function, Pavé is a top-shelf addition to any garden.



✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed



Every Pavé clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—tested free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). Backed by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your grow starts with clean, fire genetics.



