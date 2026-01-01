About this product
🌱 Pennywise (Harlequin × Jack the Ripper)
Genetics: Harlequin × Jack the Ripper
Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid (~70% Indica / 30% Sativa)
Breeder: TGA Genetics
Cut: Breeder cut
🔍 Strain Overview
Pennywise is a carefully crafted indica-dominant hybrid developed by TGA Subcool Seeds, known for its balanced cannabinoid profile and mellow, functional high. This unique strain pairs Harlequin’s high-CBD therapeutic reputation with the uplifting and mentally stimulating Jack the Ripper, resulting in a 1:1 CBD:THC ratio that makes Pennywise a standout for smooth, approachable effects without overwhelming intensity. Expect medium-sized, dense nugs with purple hues, bright pistils, and a thick coating of resin that makes it ideal for extracts and full-spectrum products.
⚡ Effects
✅ Mellow mental uplift with a calming body feel
✅ Clear-headed and mentally grounding—no couchlock
✅ Excellent for everyday wind-down without heavy sedation
✅ Long-lasting and well-balanced, with gentle euphoria and clarity
👃 Flavors & Aroma
🍋 Lemon zest and sweet citrus
🍇 Berry and bubblegum sweetness with earthy undertones
☕ Subtle coffee and herbal spice on the exhale
💨 Aromatic and inviting, combining fruit-forward top notes with a rich, mellow hashy base
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: 8–9 weeks
🌿 Structure: Compact and bushy with tight internodes
💎 Bud Structure: Medium density with frosty, colorful flowers
📏 Stretch: Minimal—easy to train and shape
✂️ Takes well to topping, defoliation, and SCROG/SOG techniques
🏠 Grows well indoors; performs outdoors in mild-to-dry climates
🧪 Ideal for full-spectrum extraction due to high cannabinoid balance
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
Pennywise offers growers and consumers a gentle, grounded experience wrapped in a fruity, hash-forward terpene profile. Whether you’re looking to expand your garden with a cultivar that boasts both flavor and functional calm, or just seeking beautiful resin-rich buds, Pennywise delivers on all fronts.
✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
Every Pennywise clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). Backed by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Get rooted with elite, reliable genetics.
Genetics: Harlequin × Jack the Ripper
Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid (~70% Indica / 30% Sativa)
Breeder: TGA Genetics
Cut: Breeder cut
🔍 Strain Overview
Pennywise is a carefully crafted indica-dominant hybrid developed by TGA Subcool Seeds, known for its balanced cannabinoid profile and mellow, functional high. This unique strain pairs Harlequin’s high-CBD therapeutic reputation with the uplifting and mentally stimulating Jack the Ripper, resulting in a 1:1 CBD:THC ratio that makes Pennywise a standout for smooth, approachable effects without overwhelming intensity. Expect medium-sized, dense nugs with purple hues, bright pistils, and a thick coating of resin that makes it ideal for extracts and full-spectrum products.
⚡ Effects
✅ Mellow mental uplift with a calming body feel
✅ Clear-headed and mentally grounding—no couchlock
✅ Excellent for everyday wind-down without heavy sedation
✅ Long-lasting and well-balanced, with gentle euphoria and clarity
👃 Flavors & Aroma
🍋 Lemon zest and sweet citrus
🍇 Berry and bubblegum sweetness with earthy undertones
☕ Subtle coffee and herbal spice on the exhale
💨 Aromatic and inviting, combining fruit-forward top notes with a rich, mellow hashy base
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: 8–9 weeks
🌿 Structure: Compact and bushy with tight internodes
💎 Bud Structure: Medium density with frosty, colorful flowers
📏 Stretch: Minimal—easy to train and shape
✂️ Takes well to topping, defoliation, and SCROG/SOG techniques
🏠 Grows well indoors; performs outdoors in mild-to-dry climates
🧪 Ideal for full-spectrum extraction due to high cannabinoid balance
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
Pennywise offers growers and consumers a gentle, grounded experience wrapped in a fruity, hash-forward terpene profile. Whether you’re looking to expand your garden with a cultivar that boasts both flavor and functional calm, or just seeking beautiful resin-rich buds, Pennywise delivers on all fronts.
✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
Every Pennywise clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). Backed by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Get rooted with elite, reliable genetics.
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About this product
🌱 Pennywise (Harlequin × Jack the Ripper)
Genetics: Harlequin × Jack the Ripper
Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid (~70% Indica / 30% Sativa)
Breeder: TGA Genetics
Cut: Breeder cut
🔍 Strain Overview
Pennywise is a carefully crafted indica-dominant hybrid developed by TGA Subcool Seeds, known for its balanced cannabinoid profile and mellow, functional high. This unique strain pairs Harlequin’s high-CBD therapeutic reputation with the uplifting and mentally stimulating Jack the Ripper, resulting in a 1:1 CBD:THC ratio that makes Pennywise a standout for smooth, approachable effects without overwhelming intensity. Expect medium-sized, dense nugs with purple hues, bright pistils, and a thick coating of resin that makes it ideal for extracts and full-spectrum products.
⚡ Effects
✅ Mellow mental uplift with a calming body feel
✅ Clear-headed and mentally grounding—no couchlock
✅ Excellent for everyday wind-down without heavy sedation
✅ Long-lasting and well-balanced, with gentle euphoria and clarity
👃 Flavors & Aroma
🍋 Lemon zest and sweet citrus
🍇 Berry and bubblegum sweetness with earthy undertones
☕ Subtle coffee and herbal spice on the exhale
💨 Aromatic and inviting, combining fruit-forward top notes with a rich, mellow hashy base
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: 8–9 weeks
🌿 Structure: Compact and bushy with tight internodes
💎 Bud Structure: Medium density with frosty, colorful flowers
📏 Stretch: Minimal—easy to train and shape
✂️ Takes well to topping, defoliation, and SCROG/SOG techniques
🏠 Grows well indoors; performs outdoors in mild-to-dry climates
🧪 Ideal for full-spectrum extraction due to high cannabinoid balance
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
Pennywise offers growers and consumers a gentle, grounded experience wrapped in a fruity, hash-forward terpene profile. Whether you’re looking to expand your garden with a cultivar that boasts both flavor and functional calm, or just seeking beautiful resin-rich buds, Pennywise delivers on all fronts.
✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
Every Pennywise clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). Backed by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Get rooted with elite, reliable genetics.
Genetics: Harlequin × Jack the Ripper
Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid (~70% Indica / 30% Sativa)
Breeder: TGA Genetics
Cut: Breeder cut
🔍 Strain Overview
Pennywise is a carefully crafted indica-dominant hybrid developed by TGA Subcool Seeds, known for its balanced cannabinoid profile and mellow, functional high. This unique strain pairs Harlequin’s high-CBD therapeutic reputation with the uplifting and mentally stimulating Jack the Ripper, resulting in a 1:1 CBD:THC ratio that makes Pennywise a standout for smooth, approachable effects without overwhelming intensity. Expect medium-sized, dense nugs with purple hues, bright pistils, and a thick coating of resin that makes it ideal for extracts and full-spectrum products.
⚡ Effects
✅ Mellow mental uplift with a calming body feel
✅ Clear-headed and mentally grounding—no couchlock
✅ Excellent for everyday wind-down without heavy sedation
✅ Long-lasting and well-balanced, with gentle euphoria and clarity
👃 Flavors & Aroma
🍋 Lemon zest and sweet citrus
🍇 Berry and bubblegum sweetness with earthy undertones
☕ Subtle coffee and herbal spice on the exhale
💨 Aromatic and inviting, combining fruit-forward top notes with a rich, mellow hashy base
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: 8–9 weeks
🌿 Structure: Compact and bushy with tight internodes
💎 Bud Structure: Medium density with frosty, colorful flowers
📏 Stretch: Minimal—easy to train and shape
✂️ Takes well to topping, defoliation, and SCROG/SOG techniques
🏠 Grows well indoors; performs outdoors in mild-to-dry climates
🧪 Ideal for full-spectrum extraction due to high cannabinoid balance
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
Pennywise offers growers and consumers a gentle, grounded experience wrapped in a fruity, hash-forward terpene profile. Whether you’re looking to expand your garden with a cultivar that boasts both flavor and functional calm, or just seeking beautiful resin-rich buds, Pennywise delivers on all fronts.
✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
Every Pennywise clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). Backed by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Get rooted with elite, reliable genetics.
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