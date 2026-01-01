🌱 Pennywise (Harlequin × Jack the Ripper)



Genetics: Harlequin × Jack the Ripper



Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid (~70% Indica / 30% Sativa)



Breeder: TGA Genetics



Cut: Breeder cut



🔍 Strain Overview



Pennywise is a carefully crafted indica-dominant hybrid developed by TGA Subcool Seeds, known for its balanced cannabinoid profile and mellow, functional high. This unique strain pairs Harlequin’s high-CBD therapeutic reputation with the uplifting and mentally stimulating Jack the Ripper, resulting in a 1:1 CBD:THC ratio that makes Pennywise a standout for smooth, approachable effects without overwhelming intensity. Expect medium-sized, dense nugs with purple hues, bright pistils, and a thick coating of resin that makes it ideal for extracts and full-spectrum products.



⚡ Effects



✅ Mellow mental uplift with a calming body feel



✅ Clear-headed and mentally grounding—no couchlock



✅ Excellent for everyday wind-down without heavy sedation



✅ Long-lasting and well-balanced, with gentle euphoria and clarity



👃 Flavors & Aroma



🍋 Lemon zest and sweet citrus



🍇 Berry and bubblegum sweetness with earthy undertones



☕ Subtle coffee and herbal spice on the exhale



💨 Aromatic and inviting, combining fruit-forward top notes with a rich, mellow hashy base



🌱 Grow Notes



🗓️ Flowering Time: 8–9 weeks



🌿 Structure: Compact and bushy with tight internodes



💎 Bud Structure: Medium density with frosty, colorful flowers



📏 Stretch: Minimal—easy to train and shape



✂️ Takes well to topping, defoliation, and SCROG/SOG techniques



🏠 Grows well indoors; performs outdoors in mild-to-dry climates



🧪 Ideal for full-spectrum extraction due to high cannabinoid balance



🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry



Pennywise offers growers and consumers a gentle, grounded experience wrapped in a fruity, hash-forward terpene profile. Whether you’re looking to expand your garden with a cultivar that boasts both flavor and functional calm, or just seeking beautiful resin-rich buds, Pennywise delivers on all fronts.



✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed



Every Pennywise clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). Backed by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Get rooted with elite, reliable genetics.