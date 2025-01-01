🌱 Permanent Chimera (Chimera #2 × Permanent Marker)



Genetics: Chimera #2 (White Truffle × The Creature) × Permanent Marker (Biscotti × Jealousy × Sherb BX)



Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid (~60% Indica / 40% Sativa)



Breeder: BeLeaf Cannabis



🔍 Strain Overview



Permanent Chimera is a striking hybrid bred by BeLeaf Cannabis, combining Chimera #2’s unique terpene profile with the elite lineage and power of Permanent Marker. The result is a cultivar that produces dense, glistening buds with massive resin production and a terpene profile that layers sweetness, gas, and funk into every puff. This strain is a visual and aromatic showstopper—perfect for connoisseurs and extractors alike.



⚡ Effects



✅ Uplifting, cerebral onset with a tingly body high



✅ Clear-headed creativity followed by relaxing euphoria



✅ Balanced enough for afternoon sessions or winding down at night



👃 Flavors & Aroma



🍑 Bright peach and tropical fruit tones from the Chimera side



⛽ Gassy sherb-funk and creamy, kushy depth from Permanent Marker



🌿 Complex sweet-floral diesel aroma that lingers and evolves



💨 Inhale starts candy-sweet and ends with a bold fuel-kush exhale



🌱 Grow Notes



🗓️ Flowering Time: 8–9 weeks



🌿 Structure: Bushy, compact plants with strong lateral branching



💎 Bud Structure: Dense, frosty nuggets with purple hues and fiery pistils



📏 Stretch: Moderate—great for SCROG and light training



✂️ Responds well to topping and selective defoliation in veg



☀️ Performs well in controlled indoor settings and temperate outdoor grows



💰 Yield: Medium to high depending on training



🧪 Resin Output: Exceptional—built for solventless hash and full-spectrum extraction



🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry



Permanent Chimera brings boutique-tier bag appeal, elite genetics, and rich layered terps into one powerhouse plant. Whether you’re growing for flavor, frost, or straight gas, this strain stands out in any lineup.



✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed



Every Permanent Chimera clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). We back our genetics with a Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your grow starts with fire genetics, handled right.



