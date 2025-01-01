About this product
🌱 Permanent Chimera (Chimera #2 × Permanent Marker)
Genetics: Chimera #2 (White Truffle × The Creature) × Permanent Marker (Biscotti × Jealousy × Sherb BX)
Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid (~60% Indica / 40% Sativa)
Breeder: BeLeaf Cannabis
🔍 Strain Overview
Permanent Chimera is a striking hybrid bred by BeLeaf Cannabis, combining Chimera #2’s unique terpene profile with the elite lineage and power of Permanent Marker. The result is a cultivar that produces dense, glistening buds with massive resin production and a terpene profile that layers sweetness, gas, and funk into every puff. This strain is a visual and aromatic showstopper—perfect for connoisseurs and extractors alike.
⚡ Effects
✅ Uplifting, cerebral onset with a tingly body high
✅ Clear-headed creativity followed by relaxing euphoria
✅ Balanced enough for afternoon sessions or winding down at night
👃 Flavors & Aroma
🍑 Bright peach and tropical fruit tones from the Chimera side
⛽ Gassy sherb-funk and creamy, kushy depth from Permanent Marker
🌿 Complex sweet-floral diesel aroma that lingers and evolves
💨 Inhale starts candy-sweet and ends with a bold fuel-kush exhale
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: 8–9 weeks
🌿 Structure: Bushy, compact plants with strong lateral branching
💎 Bud Structure: Dense, frosty nuggets with purple hues and fiery pistils
📏 Stretch: Moderate—great for SCROG and light training
✂️ Responds well to topping and selective defoliation in veg
☀️ Performs well in controlled indoor settings and temperate outdoor grows
💰 Yield: Medium to high depending on training
🧪 Resin Output: Exceptional—built for solventless hash and full-spectrum extraction
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
Permanent Chimera brings boutique-tier bag appeal, elite genetics, and rich layered terps into one powerhouse plant. Whether you’re growing for flavor, frost, or straight gas, this strain stands out in any lineup.
✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
Every Permanent Chimera clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). We back our genetics with a Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your grow starts with fire genetics, handled right.
About this brand
The Clone Foundry
The Clone Foundry is a licensed nursery dedicated to delivering clean, verified clones that perform. Our mothers are HLVd-tested and maintained under an industrial-grade IPM program with strict hygiene, rotating actives, and dedicated tools to prevent cross-contamination. We pair that with in-house tissue-culture verification and careful selection of breeder cuts and proven classics—so you get authentic genetics, strong vigor, and consistent results. Every order is rooted, hardened off, and backed by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee. We’re a mom-and-pop operation with professional standards: responsive support, transparent practices, and a menu built for both connoisseurs and commercial growers. Overnight shipping is available Monday–Wednesday . Visit theclonefoundry.com for the current menu, availability, and updates. Forged Clean. Delivered Ready.
