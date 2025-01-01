🌱 Pineapple Upside Down Cake (Pineapple Trainwreck × Cookie Monster)



Genetics: Pineapple Trainwreck × Cookie Monster



Type: Sativa-Dominant Hybrid (~60% Sativa / 40% Indica)



Breeder: Humboldt Seed Company



Cut: Breeder Cut



Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥



🔍 Strain Overview



Pineapple Upside Down Cake is a vibrant, dessert-forward hybrid created by Humboldt Seed Company. This strain is a result of crossing the energetic Pineapple Trainwreck with the sweet and soothing Cookie Monster, producing a cultivar known for both flavor and function. Its eye-catching buds glisten with trichomes and give off a tropical, bakery-fresh aroma, making it a go-to for those seeking a sweet yet functional daytime strain.



⚡ Effects



✅ Immediate uplifting mental buzz with creative clarity



✅ Smooth, relaxing body high without couchlock



✅ Long-lasting and energizing—great for productivity and mood support



✅ Ideal for daytime use, social settings, or light activity



👃 Flavors & Aroma



🍍 Juicy pineapple with creamy vanilla sweetness



🍪 Sugary pastry and cookie dough notes



🌿 Soft herbal finish with subtle spice



💨 Bright, sweet, and tropical—just like the dessert it’s named after



🌱 Grow Notes



🗓️ Flowering Time: 7–8 weeks indoors; early to mid-October outdoors



🌿 Structure: Medium height with a strong central cola and balanced side branching



💎 Bud Structure: Dense, round buds with neon green hues and fiery orange pistils



📏 Stretch: Moderate—benefits from SCROG, topping, and canopy management



✂️ Light defoliation improves air circulation and terpene expression



☀️ Grows well both indoors and outdoors in warm to temperate climates



💰 Yield: Moderate to high—especially productive in outdoor environments



🧪 Resin Output: High—rich terpene profile makes it ideal for flavorful extracts



🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry



For growers looking for a strain that brings flavor, energy, and visual appeal, Pineapple Upside Down Cake delivers a balanced hybrid experience with standout tropical sweetness. It’s a dessert-lovers’ dream with daytime functionality.



✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed



Every Pineapple Upside Down Cake clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). We stand behind our plants with a Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your grow starts with trusted genetics.





