🌱 Pineapple Upside Down Cake (Pineapple Trainwreck × Cookie Monster)
Genetics: Pineapple Trainwreck × Cookie Monster
Type: Sativa-Dominant Hybrid (~60% Sativa / 40% Indica)
Breeder: Humboldt Seed Company
Cut: Breeder Cut
Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥
🔍 Strain Overview
Pineapple Upside Down Cake is a vibrant, dessert-forward hybrid created by Humboldt Seed Company. This strain is a result of crossing the energetic Pineapple Trainwreck with the sweet and soothing Cookie Monster, producing a cultivar known for both flavor and function. Its eye-catching buds glisten with trichomes and give off a tropical, bakery-fresh aroma, making it a go-to for those seeking a sweet yet functional daytime strain.
⚡ Effects
✅ Immediate uplifting mental buzz with creative clarity
✅ Smooth, relaxing body high without couchlock
✅ Long-lasting and energizing—great for productivity and mood support
✅ Ideal for daytime use, social settings, or light activity
👃 Flavors & Aroma
🍍 Juicy pineapple with creamy vanilla sweetness
🍪 Sugary pastry and cookie dough notes
🌿 Soft herbal finish with subtle spice
💨 Bright, sweet, and tropical—just like the dessert it’s named after
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: 7–8 weeks indoors; early to mid-October outdoors
🌿 Structure: Medium height with a strong central cola and balanced side branching
💎 Bud Structure: Dense, round buds with neon green hues and fiery orange pistils
📏 Stretch: Moderate—benefits from SCROG, topping, and canopy management
✂️ Light defoliation improves air circulation and terpene expression
☀️ Grows well both indoors and outdoors in warm to temperate climates
💰 Yield: Moderate to high—especially productive in outdoor environments
🧪 Resin Output: High—rich terpene profile makes it ideal for flavorful extracts
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
For growers looking for a strain that brings flavor, energy, and visual appeal, Pineapple Upside Down Cake delivers a balanced hybrid experience with standout tropical sweetness. It’s a dessert-lovers’ dream with daytime functionality.
✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
Every Pineapple Upside Down Cake clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). We stand behind our plants with a Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your grow starts with trusted genetics.
The Clone Foundry
The Clone Foundry is a licensed nursery dedicated to delivering clean, verified clones that perform. Our mothers are HLVd-tested and maintained under an industrial-grade IPM program with strict hygiene, rotating actives, and dedicated tools to prevent cross-contamination. We pair that with in-house tissue-culture verification and careful selection of breeder cuts and proven classics—so you get authentic genetics, strong vigor, and consistent results. Every order is rooted, hardened off, and backed by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee. We’re a mom-and-pop operation with professional standards: responsive support, transparent practices, and a menu built for both connoisseurs and commercial growers. Overnight shipping is available Monday–Wednesday . Visit theclonefoundry.com for the current menu, availability, and updates. Forged Clean. Delivered Ready.
