🌱 Pink Runtz (Pink Panties × Rainbow Sherbet, or Runtz phenotype)



Genetics: Either a phenotype of Runtz (Zkittlez × Gelato) or a direct cross of Pink Panties and Rainbow Sherbet



Type: Balanced Hybrid (~50% Indica / 50% Sativa)



Breeder: Unknown—popularized through cut-only propagation and boutique seed selections



🔍 Strain Overview



Pink Runtz is a visually stunning, candy-forward hybrid that combines exotic terpene complexity with potent effects. Whether it’s a true phenotype of Runtz or a fresh cross with Pink Panties and Rainbow Sherbet, the result is dense, multicolored buds—deep green speckled with purples, blues, and soft pink undertones—all glimmering with frosty trichomes. It’s revered for its head-turning appearance, immense bag appeal, and smooth, flavorful profile.



⚡ Effects



✅ Starts with a joyful, euphoric cerebral lift that promotes creativity and sociability



✅ Smoothly transitions into relaxing, full-body ease without heavy sedation



✅ Long-lasting balanced vibe—perfect for both daytime uplift or evening chill



Commonly described as mood-boosting, uplifting, and gently calming—creative without being overwhelming.



👃 Flavors & Aroma



🍬 Sweet, fruity and candy-like—think cherry, bubblegum, and tropical berries



🍯 Notes of sour candy and softened tropical zest deepen the profile



🌿 Underlying floral and creamy undertones with a smooth, soft finish



💨 A fragrant blend of sweetness and fruit funk that lingers gracefully



🌱 Grow Notes



🗓️ Flowering Time: Approximately 8–9 weeks indoors



🌿 Structure: Medium-height plants with generous lateral branching



💎 Bud Structure: Rocky, resin-coated flowers with intense coloration



📏 Stretch: Moderate—responds well to canopy control (SCROG, LST, topping)



✂️ Benefits from selective defoliation to boost airflow and resin exposure



🏠 Thrives indoors and in controlled greenhouse/outdoor setups in warm, dry environments



🧪 Resin Output: High—excellent for compelling, terpene-rich extracts and flavorful flower



🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry



Pink Runtz is a showpiece cultivar built for extractors, flavor hunters, and aesthetic-forward grows. It delivers candy-like terpene richness, balanced and long-lasting effects, and standout beauty in every bud—making it a must-have for any premium lineup.



✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed



All Pink Runtz clones from The Clone Foundry are clean, robust, and vetted—free of pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). Backed by our Hassle‐Free Clone Replacement Guarantee, so your garden starts with the very best.





read more