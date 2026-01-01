🌱 Pure Kush (OG Kush Phenotype)



Genetics: Phenotype of OG Kush (Chemdawg × Hindu Kush)



Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid (~80–85% Indica)



Breeder: Green House Seeds



Cut: Hollywood cut



🔍 Strain Overview



Pure Kush is a powerhouse indica phenotype that emerged from the famed OG Kush lineage. Known for its unmistakable kush aroma and body-melting effects, it has remained a staple in the gardens of legacy cultivators and connoisseurs alike. The buds are dense, resin-drenched, and often display deep green hues with occasional pink or purple accents when grown under optimal conditions. Pure Kush is revered for its simplicity, raw potency, and classic kush expression.



⚡ Effects



✅ Deep, full-body sedation and muscle relaxation



✅ Tranquil and calming—ideal for winding down



✅ Euphoric headspace followed by heavy couchlock



✅ Great for end-of-day use or deep chill sessions



👃 Flavors & Aroma



🌲 Rich earthy kush and pine



🍋 Notes of sweet citrus and spice



🌿 Gassy, skunky funk with hints of sandalwood



💨 Heavy kush aroma that lingers—classic and unmistakable



🌱 Grow Notes



🗓️ Flowering Time: 8–9 weeks



🌿 Structure: Short to medium height with strong lateral branches



💎 Bud Structure: Tight, sticky, rock-hard nugs coated in trichomes



📏 Stretch: Low—excellent for tight spaces or SOG setups



✂️ Topping and defoliation recommended for airflow and shape



🏠 Performs best indoors but thrives outdoors in dry climates



🧪 High resin production—fantastic for traditional hash or solventless



🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry



If you’re after a pure, no-frills indica with knockout effects and old-school charm, Pure Kush is the heavyweight champ. A proven classic that still holds its own in modern gardens.



✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed



Every Pure Kush clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, rooted, and ready to thrive. No pests, no mold, no Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). Backed by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee, because your grow deserves nothing less.