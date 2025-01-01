🌱Pure Michigan (Oreoz × Mendo Breath F2)



Genetics: Oreoz × Mendo Breath F2



Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid (~70% Indica / 30% Sativa)



Breeder: ThugPug Genetics x 3rd Coast Genetics



Cut: Breeder cut



Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥



🔍 Strain Overview



Pure Michigan is a powerhouse indica-dominant hybrid bred by ThugPug Genetics in collaboration with 3rd Coast Genetics. By fusing the dessert-dominant Oreoz with the deeply relaxing Mendo Breath F2, this cultivar delivers dense, trichome-caked buds with bold color and high potency. Known for its bag appeal and knockout effects, Pure Michigan brings serious flavor and a long-lasting, soothing experience to the table—perfect for heavy hitters and extractors alike.



⚡ Effects



✅ Euphoric, hazy mental lift followed by deep physical calm



✅ Strong body stone with mellow, creative clarity



✅ Long-lasting effects ideal for evening use or de-stressing



✅ Best for experienced users seeking chill without full couchlock



👃 Flavors & Aroma



🍫 Rich chocolate and creamy vanilla



🌰 Nutty, earthy backend with diesel notes



🍬 Hints of sweet funk and gassy skunk



💨 Loud, dessert-meets-fuel terpene profile—complex and satisfying



🌱 Grow Notes



🗓️ Flowering Time: 8–9 weeks



🌿 Structure: Bushy and vigorous with tight node spacing



💎 Bud Structure: Dense and frosty with olive, purple, and silver tones



📏 Stretch: Moderate—ideal for SCROG or topping techniques



✂️ Benefits from thinning and defoliation during flower



☀️ Thrives indoors and outdoors in mild-to-warm climates



💰 Yield: Moderate to high—very rewarding in skilled hands



🧪 Resin Output: Extremely high—perfect for hash and solventless extractions



🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry



If you’re seeking unmatched bag appeal, rich dessert-meets-fuel terps, and a high-potency indica that doesn’t disappoint, Pure Michigan is your cultivar. It’s built for resin heads, flavor chasers, and those looking for pure, elevated relaxation.



✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed



Every Pure Michigan clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). We stand behind our cuts with a Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your grow starts strong with clean genetics.

