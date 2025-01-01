About this product
🌱Pure Michigan (Oreoz × Mendo Breath F2)
Genetics: Oreoz × Mendo Breath F2
Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid (~70% Indica / 30% Sativa)
Breeder: ThugPug Genetics x 3rd Coast Genetics
Cut: Breeder cut
Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥
🔍 Strain Overview
Pure Michigan is a powerhouse indica-dominant hybrid bred by ThugPug Genetics in collaboration with 3rd Coast Genetics. By fusing the dessert-dominant Oreoz with the deeply relaxing Mendo Breath F2, this cultivar delivers dense, trichome-caked buds with bold color and high potency. Known for its bag appeal and knockout effects, Pure Michigan brings serious flavor and a long-lasting, soothing experience to the table—perfect for heavy hitters and extractors alike.
⚡ Effects
✅ Euphoric, hazy mental lift followed by deep physical calm
✅ Strong body stone with mellow, creative clarity
✅ Long-lasting effects ideal for evening use or de-stressing
✅ Best for experienced users seeking chill without full couchlock
👃 Flavors & Aroma
🍫 Rich chocolate and creamy vanilla
🌰 Nutty, earthy backend with diesel notes
🍬 Hints of sweet funk and gassy skunk
💨 Loud, dessert-meets-fuel terpene profile—complex and satisfying
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: 8–9 weeks
🌿 Structure: Bushy and vigorous with tight node spacing
💎 Bud Structure: Dense and frosty with olive, purple, and silver tones
📏 Stretch: Moderate—ideal for SCROG or topping techniques
✂️ Benefits from thinning and defoliation during flower
☀️ Thrives indoors and outdoors in mild-to-warm climates
💰 Yield: Moderate to high—very rewarding in skilled hands
🧪 Resin Output: Extremely high—perfect for hash and solventless extractions
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
If you’re seeking unmatched bag appeal, rich dessert-meets-fuel terps, and a high-potency indica that doesn’t disappoint, Pure Michigan is your cultivar. It’s built for resin heads, flavor chasers, and those looking for pure, elevated relaxation.
✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
Every Pure Michigan clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). We stand behind our cuts with a Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your grow starts strong with clean genetics.
About this brand
The Clone Foundry
The Clone Foundry is a licensed nursery dedicated to delivering clean, verified clones that perform. Our mothers are HLVd-tested and maintained under an industrial-grade IPM program with strict hygiene, rotating actives, and dedicated tools to prevent cross-contamination. We pair that with in-house tissue-culture verification and careful selection of breeder cuts and proven classics—so you get authentic genetics, strong vigor, and consistent results. Every order is rooted, hardened off, and backed by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee. We’re a mom-and-pop operation with professional standards: responsive support, transparent practices, and a menu built for both connoisseurs and commercial growers. Overnight shipping is available Monday–Wednesday . Visit theclonefoundry.com for the current menu, availability, and updates. Forged Clean. Delivered Ready.
