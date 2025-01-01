🌱 Roadkill Skunk (Skunk #1 × Afghani landrace)



Genetics: Skunk #1 × Afghani landrace (often called Afghanica)



Type: Indica‐Dominant Hybrid (~80% Indica / 20% Sativa)



Breeder: CannaVenture seeds



Cut: Breeder cut



🔍 Strain Overview



Roadkill Skunk is a legendary indica-dominant hybrid with deep roots stretching back to the earliest days of skunk breeding. Believed to be a pungent selection from Skunk #1 crossed with Afghani landrace, it earned its reputation for bone-chilling “dead-skunken” funk and potent effects. Often described as a “ghost skunk,” its phenotype and aroma have become elusive, with debate over the authenticity of modern offerings vs. the original 1970s phenotype.



⚡ Effects



✅ Begins with a cerebral buzz—uplifting, clear, and immediate



✅ Evolves into a deep, body-relaxing stone—heavy without overwhelming sedation



✅ Long-lasting, restful high ideal for evening use, pain relief, or sleep maintenance



👃 Flavors & Aroma



⛽ Dominated by sharp, pungent skunk funk—thick and acrid



🌲 Earthy and piney overtones with herbal spice on the exhale



💨 Aroma lingers heavy in the space—raw, powerful, and unmistakenly skunk-forward



🌱 Grow Notes



🗓️ Flowering Time: Fast—typically around 9 weeks



🌿 Structure: Short to medium height with dense, bushy growth and tight internodes



💎 Bud Structure: Sticky, compact nugs rich in resin and classic skunky tones



📏 Stretch: Moderate; easy to manage via SCROG or training



✂️ Stabilized genetics are rare—defoliation and airflow control help with dense foliage



🏠 Performs well indoors and outdoors in dry, temperate climates



🧪 Resin Output: Heavy—excellent for hash and bold-extract production



🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry



Roadkill Skunk delivers raw, historical skunk identity with intense funk, potent effects, and reliable structure. It’s a bold pick for connoisseur growers honoring the old-school era—and for those craving a distinctly sharp and tranquilizing experience.



✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed



Every Roadkill Skunk clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, vigorous, and free of pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). Backed by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee—if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. You deserve legacy quality in every cut.





