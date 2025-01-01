About this product
🌱 Roadkill Skunk (Skunk #1 × Afghani landrace)
Genetics: Skunk #1 × Afghani landrace (often called Afghanica)
Type: Indica‐Dominant Hybrid (~80% Indica / 20% Sativa)
Breeder: CannaVenture seeds
Cut: Breeder cut
🔍 Strain Overview
Roadkill Skunk is a legendary indica-dominant hybrid with deep roots stretching back to the earliest days of skunk breeding. Believed to be a pungent selection from Skunk #1 crossed with Afghani landrace, it earned its reputation for bone-chilling “dead-skunken” funk and potent effects. Often described as a “ghost skunk,” its phenotype and aroma have become elusive, with debate over the authenticity of modern offerings vs. the original 1970s phenotype.
⚡ Effects
✅ Begins with a cerebral buzz—uplifting, clear, and immediate
✅ Evolves into a deep, body-relaxing stone—heavy without overwhelming sedation
✅ Long-lasting, restful high ideal for evening use, pain relief, or sleep maintenance
👃 Flavors & Aroma
⛽ Dominated by sharp, pungent skunk funk—thick and acrid
🌲 Earthy and piney overtones with herbal spice on the exhale
💨 Aroma lingers heavy in the space—raw, powerful, and unmistakenly skunk-forward
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: Fast—typically around 9 weeks
🌿 Structure: Short to medium height with dense, bushy growth and tight internodes
💎 Bud Structure: Sticky, compact nugs rich in resin and classic skunky tones
📏 Stretch: Moderate; easy to manage via SCROG or training
✂️ Stabilized genetics are rare—defoliation and airflow control help with dense foliage
🏠 Performs well indoors and outdoors in dry, temperate climates
🧪 Resin Output: Heavy—excellent for hash and bold-extract production
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
Roadkill Skunk delivers raw, historical skunk identity with intense funk, potent effects, and reliable structure. It’s a bold pick for connoisseur growers honoring the old-school era—and for those craving a distinctly sharp and tranquilizing experience.
✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
Every Roadkill Skunk clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, vigorous, and free of pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). Backed by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee—if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. You deserve legacy quality in every cut.
Genetics: Skunk #1 × Afghani landrace (often called Afghanica)
Type: Indica‐Dominant Hybrid (~80% Indica / 20% Sativa)
Breeder: CannaVenture seeds
Cut: Breeder cut
🔍 Strain Overview
Roadkill Skunk is a legendary indica-dominant hybrid with deep roots stretching back to the earliest days of skunk breeding. Believed to be a pungent selection from Skunk #1 crossed with Afghani landrace, it earned its reputation for bone-chilling “dead-skunken” funk and potent effects. Often described as a “ghost skunk,” its phenotype and aroma have become elusive, with debate over the authenticity of modern offerings vs. the original 1970s phenotype.
⚡ Effects
✅ Begins with a cerebral buzz—uplifting, clear, and immediate
✅ Evolves into a deep, body-relaxing stone—heavy without overwhelming sedation
✅ Long-lasting, restful high ideal for evening use, pain relief, or sleep maintenance
👃 Flavors & Aroma
⛽ Dominated by sharp, pungent skunk funk—thick and acrid
🌲 Earthy and piney overtones with herbal spice on the exhale
💨 Aroma lingers heavy in the space—raw, powerful, and unmistakenly skunk-forward
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: Fast—typically around 9 weeks
🌿 Structure: Short to medium height with dense, bushy growth and tight internodes
💎 Bud Structure: Sticky, compact nugs rich in resin and classic skunky tones
📏 Stretch: Moderate; easy to manage via SCROG or training
✂️ Stabilized genetics are rare—defoliation and airflow control help with dense foliage
🏠 Performs well indoors and outdoors in dry, temperate climates
🧪 Resin Output: Heavy—excellent for hash and bold-extract production
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
Roadkill Skunk delivers raw, historical skunk identity with intense funk, potent effects, and reliable structure. It’s a bold pick for connoisseur growers honoring the old-school era—and for those craving a distinctly sharp and tranquilizing experience.
✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
Every Roadkill Skunk clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, vigorous, and free of pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). Backed by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee—if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. You deserve legacy quality in every cut.
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
🌱 Roadkill Skunk (Skunk #1 × Afghani landrace)
Genetics: Skunk #1 × Afghani landrace (often called Afghanica)
Type: Indica‐Dominant Hybrid (~80% Indica / 20% Sativa)
Breeder: CannaVenture seeds
Cut: Breeder cut
🔍 Strain Overview
Roadkill Skunk is a legendary indica-dominant hybrid with deep roots stretching back to the earliest days of skunk breeding. Believed to be a pungent selection from Skunk #1 crossed with Afghani landrace, it earned its reputation for bone-chilling “dead-skunken” funk and potent effects. Often described as a “ghost skunk,” its phenotype and aroma have become elusive, with debate over the authenticity of modern offerings vs. the original 1970s phenotype.
⚡ Effects
✅ Begins with a cerebral buzz—uplifting, clear, and immediate
✅ Evolves into a deep, body-relaxing stone—heavy without overwhelming sedation
✅ Long-lasting, restful high ideal for evening use, pain relief, or sleep maintenance
👃 Flavors & Aroma
⛽ Dominated by sharp, pungent skunk funk—thick and acrid
🌲 Earthy and piney overtones with herbal spice on the exhale
💨 Aroma lingers heavy in the space—raw, powerful, and unmistakenly skunk-forward
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: Fast—typically around 9 weeks
🌿 Structure: Short to medium height with dense, bushy growth and tight internodes
💎 Bud Structure: Sticky, compact nugs rich in resin and classic skunky tones
📏 Stretch: Moderate; easy to manage via SCROG or training
✂️ Stabilized genetics are rare—defoliation and airflow control help with dense foliage
🏠 Performs well indoors and outdoors in dry, temperate climates
🧪 Resin Output: Heavy—excellent for hash and bold-extract production
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
Roadkill Skunk delivers raw, historical skunk identity with intense funk, potent effects, and reliable structure. It’s a bold pick for connoisseur growers honoring the old-school era—and for those craving a distinctly sharp and tranquilizing experience.
✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
Every Roadkill Skunk clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, vigorous, and free of pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). Backed by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee—if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. You deserve legacy quality in every cut.
Genetics: Skunk #1 × Afghani landrace (often called Afghanica)
Type: Indica‐Dominant Hybrid (~80% Indica / 20% Sativa)
Breeder: CannaVenture seeds
Cut: Breeder cut
🔍 Strain Overview
Roadkill Skunk is a legendary indica-dominant hybrid with deep roots stretching back to the earliest days of skunk breeding. Believed to be a pungent selection from Skunk #1 crossed with Afghani landrace, it earned its reputation for bone-chilling “dead-skunken” funk and potent effects. Often described as a “ghost skunk,” its phenotype and aroma have become elusive, with debate over the authenticity of modern offerings vs. the original 1970s phenotype.
⚡ Effects
✅ Begins with a cerebral buzz—uplifting, clear, and immediate
✅ Evolves into a deep, body-relaxing stone—heavy without overwhelming sedation
✅ Long-lasting, restful high ideal for evening use, pain relief, or sleep maintenance
👃 Flavors & Aroma
⛽ Dominated by sharp, pungent skunk funk—thick and acrid
🌲 Earthy and piney overtones with herbal spice on the exhale
💨 Aroma lingers heavy in the space—raw, powerful, and unmistakenly skunk-forward
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: Fast—typically around 9 weeks
🌿 Structure: Short to medium height with dense, bushy growth and tight internodes
💎 Bud Structure: Sticky, compact nugs rich in resin and classic skunky tones
📏 Stretch: Moderate; easy to manage via SCROG or training
✂️ Stabilized genetics are rare—defoliation and airflow control help with dense foliage
🏠 Performs well indoors and outdoors in dry, temperate climates
🧪 Resin Output: Heavy—excellent for hash and bold-extract production
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
Roadkill Skunk delivers raw, historical skunk identity with intense funk, potent effects, and reliable structure. It’s a bold pick for connoisseur growers honoring the old-school era—and for those craving a distinctly sharp and tranquilizing experience.
✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
Every Roadkill Skunk clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, vigorous, and free of pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). Backed by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee—if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. You deserve legacy quality in every cut.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
The Clone Foundry
The Clone Foundry is a licensed nursery dedicated to delivering clean, verified clones that perform. Our mothers are HLVd-tested and maintained under an industrial-grade IPM program with strict hygiene, rotating actives, and dedicated tools to prevent cross-contamination. We pair that with in-house tissue-culture verification and careful selection of breeder cuts and proven classics—so you get authentic genetics, strong vigor, and consistent results. Every order is rooted, hardened off, and backed by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee. We’re a mom-and-pop operation with professional standards: responsive support, transparent practices, and a menu built for both connoisseurs and commercial growers. Overnight shipping is available Monday–Wednesday . Visit theclonefoundry.com for the current menu, availability, and updates. Forged Clean. Delivered Ready.
Notice a problem?Report this item