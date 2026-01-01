🌱 Rude Boi (Irene OG × Face Off OG BX1)



Genetics: Irene OG × Face Off OG BX1



Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid (~60% Indica / 40% Sativa)



Breeder: Archive Seed Bank



Cut: Breeder cut



Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥



🔍 Strain Overview



Rude Boi is a bold indica-dominant hybrid bred by the legendary Archive Seed Bank. This cultivar combines the Southern OG muscle of Irene OG with the deeply sedating power of Face Off OG BX1, creating a strain that balances clarity with crushing calm. Rude Boi is known for its chunky, trichome-coated buds that pop with mint green and fiery orange, backed by a gassy funk that’s instantly recognizable. It’s a hard-hitting cultivar designed for those who appreciate complexity in both flavor and effect.



⚡ Effects



✅ Clear-headed euphoria at the onset



✅ Smoothly settles into deep, long-lasting body relaxation



✅ Balances mental focus with physical ease



✅ Ideal for evening use or mellow daytime creative sessions



👃 Flavors & Aroma



🌿 Earthy mint and pine



🍋 Citrus peel and herbal spice



☕ Coffee and nutty diesel funk



💨 Bold, layered terp profile with a lingering OG pungency



🌱 Grow Notes



🗓️ Flowering Time: 8–9 weeks



🌿 Structure: Compact and bushy with strong lateral branching



💎 Bud Structure: Dense, resin-rich buds with frosty coverage and classic OG structure



📏 Stretch: Moderate — responds well to SCROG, LST, and topping



✂️ Benefits from selective defoliation in late veg and early flower



☀️ Performs well both indoors and outdoors in warm, dry climates



💰 Yield: Medium to high depending on training and conditions



🧪 Resin Output: Very high — excellent for solventless extraction, dry sift, and rosin



🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry



Rude Boi is a must-have for growers looking to combine OG gas, rich flavor, and heavyweight potency. Whether you’re chasing flavor-forward flower or looking to stock up on top-tier hash material, this strain delivers the goods.



✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed



Every Rude Boi clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous — free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). We back our genetics with a Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your grow starts with clean, reliable genetics.



