About this product
🌱 Rude Boi (Irene OG × Face Off OG BX1)
Genetics: Irene OG × Face Off OG BX1
Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid (~60% Indica / 40% Sativa)
Breeder: Archive Seed Bank
Cut: Breeder cut
Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥
🔍 Strain Overview
Rude Boi is a bold indica-dominant hybrid bred by the legendary Archive Seed Bank. This cultivar combines the Southern OG muscle of Irene OG with the deeply sedating power of Face Off OG BX1, creating a strain that balances clarity with crushing calm. Rude Boi is known for its chunky, trichome-coated buds that pop with mint green and fiery orange, backed by a gassy funk that’s instantly recognizable. It’s a hard-hitting cultivar designed for those who appreciate complexity in both flavor and effect.
⚡ Effects
✅ Clear-headed euphoria at the onset
✅ Smoothly settles into deep, long-lasting body relaxation
✅ Balances mental focus with physical ease
✅ Ideal for evening use or mellow daytime creative sessions
👃 Flavors & Aroma
🌿 Earthy mint and pine
🍋 Citrus peel and herbal spice
☕ Coffee and nutty diesel funk
💨 Bold, layered terp profile with a lingering OG pungency
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: 8–9 weeks
🌿 Structure: Compact and bushy with strong lateral branching
💎 Bud Structure: Dense, resin-rich buds with frosty coverage and classic OG structure
📏 Stretch: Moderate — responds well to SCROG, LST, and topping
✂️ Benefits from selective defoliation in late veg and early flower
☀️ Performs well both indoors and outdoors in warm, dry climates
💰 Yield: Medium to high depending on training and conditions
🧪 Resin Output: Very high — excellent for solventless extraction, dry sift, and rosin
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
Rude Boi is a must-have for growers looking to combine OG gas, rich flavor, and heavyweight potency. Whether you’re chasing flavor-forward flower or looking to stock up on top-tier hash material, this strain delivers the goods.
✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
Every Rude Boi clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous — free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). We back our genetics with a Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your grow starts with clean, reliable genetics.
Genetics: Irene OG × Face Off OG BX1
Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid (~60% Indica / 40% Sativa)
Breeder: Archive Seed Bank
Cut: Breeder cut
Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥
🔍 Strain Overview
Rude Boi is a bold indica-dominant hybrid bred by the legendary Archive Seed Bank. This cultivar combines the Southern OG muscle of Irene OG with the deeply sedating power of Face Off OG BX1, creating a strain that balances clarity with crushing calm. Rude Boi is known for its chunky, trichome-coated buds that pop with mint green and fiery orange, backed by a gassy funk that’s instantly recognizable. It’s a hard-hitting cultivar designed for those who appreciate complexity in both flavor and effect.
⚡ Effects
✅ Clear-headed euphoria at the onset
✅ Smoothly settles into deep, long-lasting body relaxation
✅ Balances mental focus with physical ease
✅ Ideal for evening use or mellow daytime creative sessions
👃 Flavors & Aroma
🌿 Earthy mint and pine
🍋 Citrus peel and herbal spice
☕ Coffee and nutty diesel funk
💨 Bold, layered terp profile with a lingering OG pungency
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: 8–9 weeks
🌿 Structure: Compact and bushy with strong lateral branching
💎 Bud Structure: Dense, resin-rich buds with frosty coverage and classic OG structure
📏 Stretch: Moderate — responds well to SCROG, LST, and topping
✂️ Benefits from selective defoliation in late veg and early flower
☀️ Performs well both indoors and outdoors in warm, dry climates
💰 Yield: Medium to high depending on training and conditions
🧪 Resin Output: Very high — excellent for solventless extraction, dry sift, and rosin
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
Rude Boi is a must-have for growers looking to combine OG gas, rich flavor, and heavyweight potency. Whether you’re chasing flavor-forward flower or looking to stock up on top-tier hash material, this strain delivers the goods.
✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
Every Rude Boi clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous — free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). We back our genetics with a Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your grow starts with clean, reliable genetics.
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About this product
🌱 Rude Boi (Irene OG × Face Off OG BX1)
Genetics: Irene OG × Face Off OG BX1
Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid (~60% Indica / 40% Sativa)
Breeder: Archive Seed Bank
Cut: Breeder cut
Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥
🔍 Strain Overview
Rude Boi is a bold indica-dominant hybrid bred by the legendary Archive Seed Bank. This cultivar combines the Southern OG muscle of Irene OG with the deeply sedating power of Face Off OG BX1, creating a strain that balances clarity with crushing calm. Rude Boi is known for its chunky, trichome-coated buds that pop with mint green and fiery orange, backed by a gassy funk that’s instantly recognizable. It’s a hard-hitting cultivar designed for those who appreciate complexity in both flavor and effect.
⚡ Effects
✅ Clear-headed euphoria at the onset
✅ Smoothly settles into deep, long-lasting body relaxation
✅ Balances mental focus with physical ease
✅ Ideal for evening use or mellow daytime creative sessions
👃 Flavors & Aroma
🌿 Earthy mint and pine
🍋 Citrus peel and herbal spice
☕ Coffee and nutty diesel funk
💨 Bold, layered terp profile with a lingering OG pungency
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: 8–9 weeks
🌿 Structure: Compact and bushy with strong lateral branching
💎 Bud Structure: Dense, resin-rich buds with frosty coverage and classic OG structure
📏 Stretch: Moderate — responds well to SCROG, LST, and topping
✂️ Benefits from selective defoliation in late veg and early flower
☀️ Performs well both indoors and outdoors in warm, dry climates
💰 Yield: Medium to high depending on training and conditions
🧪 Resin Output: Very high — excellent for solventless extraction, dry sift, and rosin
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
Rude Boi is a must-have for growers looking to combine OG gas, rich flavor, and heavyweight potency. Whether you’re chasing flavor-forward flower or looking to stock up on top-tier hash material, this strain delivers the goods.
✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
Every Rude Boi clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous — free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). We back our genetics with a Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your grow starts with clean, reliable genetics.
Genetics: Irene OG × Face Off OG BX1
Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid (~60% Indica / 40% Sativa)
Breeder: Archive Seed Bank
Cut: Breeder cut
Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥
🔍 Strain Overview
Rude Boi is a bold indica-dominant hybrid bred by the legendary Archive Seed Bank. This cultivar combines the Southern OG muscle of Irene OG with the deeply sedating power of Face Off OG BX1, creating a strain that balances clarity with crushing calm. Rude Boi is known for its chunky, trichome-coated buds that pop with mint green and fiery orange, backed by a gassy funk that’s instantly recognizable. It’s a hard-hitting cultivar designed for those who appreciate complexity in both flavor and effect.
⚡ Effects
✅ Clear-headed euphoria at the onset
✅ Smoothly settles into deep, long-lasting body relaxation
✅ Balances mental focus with physical ease
✅ Ideal for evening use or mellow daytime creative sessions
👃 Flavors & Aroma
🌿 Earthy mint and pine
🍋 Citrus peel and herbal spice
☕ Coffee and nutty diesel funk
💨 Bold, layered terp profile with a lingering OG pungency
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: 8–9 weeks
🌿 Structure: Compact and bushy with strong lateral branching
💎 Bud Structure: Dense, resin-rich buds with frosty coverage and classic OG structure
📏 Stretch: Moderate — responds well to SCROG, LST, and topping
✂️ Benefits from selective defoliation in late veg and early flower
☀️ Performs well both indoors and outdoors in warm, dry climates
💰 Yield: Medium to high depending on training and conditions
🧪 Resin Output: Very high — excellent for solventless extraction, dry sift, and rosin
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
Rude Boi is a must-have for growers looking to combine OG gas, rich flavor, and heavyweight potency. Whether you’re chasing flavor-forward flower or looking to stock up on top-tier hash material, this strain delivers the goods.
✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
Every Rude Boi clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous — free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). We back our genetics with a Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your grow starts with clean, reliable genetics.
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