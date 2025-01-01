🌱 Samoas (Forum Cut Girl Scout Cookies × Face Off OG BX1)



Genetics: Forum Cut Girl Scout Cookies × Face Off OG BX1



Type: Balanced Hybrid (~50% Sativa / 50% Indica)



Breeder: Archive Seed Bank



Cut: Breeder cut



Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥



🔍 Strain Overview



Samoas, also known as Samoa Cookies, is a dessert-forward hybrid bred by Archive Seed Bank. This cultivar blends the iconic sweet-and-savory terp profile of the Forum Cut Girl Scout Cookies with the knockout potency of Face Off OG BX1. The result is a visually stunning plant that produces dense, resin-soaked buds showcasing dark greens, purples, and rich amber pistils. It’s a strain designed for those who want top-tier flavor and powerful, well-balanced effects.



⚡ Effects



✅ Euphoric and creative cerebral lift



✅ Smooth body relaxation without full sedation



✅ Long-lasting, well-balanced experience



✅ Ideal for stress relief, mellow vibes, or evening sessions



👃 Flavors & Aroma



🍫 Rich chocolate mint with cookie dough sweetness



🍪 Notes of earth, spice, and creamy vanilla



🌿 Subtle gas and nutty funk



💨 Pungent and satisfying—like fresh-baked cookies and OG fuel rolled into one



🌱 Grow Notes



🗓️ Flowering Time: ~8–9 weeks



🌿 Structure: Compact and bushy with strong lateral branches



💎 Bud Structure: Dense, chunky buds with vibrant purple and green tones



📏 Stretch: Moderate—great for topping, SCROG, and LST



✂️ Benefits from light defoliation in late veg and early flower



☀️ Thrives indoors and does well outdoors in temperate climates



💰 Yield: Moderate, with excellent quality and resin production



🧪 Resin Output: High—ideal for solventless extraction and premium hash



🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry



With its dessert-forward flavor profile, potent and balanced effects, and beautiful bag appeal, Samoas is a must-have for any grower looking to stock top-shelf flower or produce next-level extracts. It’s a flavor-rich heavy hitter that doesn’t compromise.



✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed



Every Samoas clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). We stand behind our genetics with a Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your grow starts with premium, trusted genetics.

