🌱 Samoas (Forum Cut Girl Scout Cookies × Face Off OG BX1)
Genetics: Forum Cut Girl Scout Cookies × Face Off OG BX1
Type: Balanced Hybrid (~50% Sativa / 50% Indica)
Breeder: Archive Seed Bank
Cut: Breeder cut
Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥
🔍 Strain Overview
Samoas, also known as Samoa Cookies, is a dessert-forward hybrid bred by Archive Seed Bank. This cultivar blends the iconic sweet-and-savory terp profile of the Forum Cut Girl Scout Cookies with the knockout potency of Face Off OG BX1. The result is a visually stunning plant that produces dense, resin-soaked buds showcasing dark greens, purples, and rich amber pistils. It’s a strain designed for those who want top-tier flavor and powerful, well-balanced effects.
⚡ Effects
✅ Euphoric and creative cerebral lift
✅ Smooth body relaxation without full sedation
✅ Long-lasting, well-balanced experience
✅ Ideal for stress relief, mellow vibes, or evening sessions
👃 Flavors & Aroma
🍫 Rich chocolate mint with cookie dough sweetness
🍪 Notes of earth, spice, and creamy vanilla
🌿 Subtle gas and nutty funk
💨 Pungent and satisfying—like fresh-baked cookies and OG fuel rolled into one
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: ~8–9 weeks
🌿 Structure: Compact and bushy with strong lateral branches
💎 Bud Structure: Dense, chunky buds with vibrant purple and green tones
📏 Stretch: Moderate—great for topping, SCROG, and LST
✂️ Benefits from light defoliation in late veg and early flower
☀️ Thrives indoors and does well outdoors in temperate climates
💰 Yield: Moderate, with excellent quality and resin production
🧪 Resin Output: High—ideal for solventless extraction and premium hash
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
With its dessert-forward flavor profile, potent and balanced effects, and beautiful bag appeal, Samoas is a must-have for any grower looking to stock top-shelf flower or produce next-level extracts. It’s a flavor-rich heavy hitter that doesn’t compromise.
✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
Every Samoas clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). We stand behind our genetics with a Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your grow starts with premium, trusted genetics.
The Clone Foundry
The Clone Foundry is a licensed nursery dedicated to delivering clean, verified clones that perform. Our mothers are HLVd-tested and maintained under an industrial-grade IPM program with strict hygiene, rotating actives, and dedicated tools to prevent cross-contamination. We pair that with in-house tissue-culture verification and careful selection of breeder cuts and proven classics—so you get authentic genetics, strong vigor, and consistent results. Every order is rooted, hardened off, and backed by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee. We’re a mom-and-pop operation with professional standards: responsive support, transparent practices, and a menu built for both connoisseurs and commercial growers. Overnight shipping is available Monday–Wednesday . Visit theclonefoundry.com for the current menu, availability, and updates. Forged Clean. Delivered Ready.
