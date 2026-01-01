🌱 Skywalker OG (Skywalker x OG kush )



Genetics: Skywalker × OG kush(



Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid (~85% Indica / 15% Sativa)



Breeder: Royal queen seeds



Cut: old school/ original



🔍 Strain Overview



Skywalker OG is a potent, indica-leaning hybrid known for its dank aroma, dense frosted buds, and deeply relaxing effects. With roots tracing to Mazar and Blueberry OG—and potentially grounded in OG Kush—the strain was popularized via Darkheart Nursery. Over time, Skywalker OG garnered a strong reputation for its classic kush structure, mouthwatering terpene profile, and reliably sedative high, making it a favorite for evening use and cultivation.



⚡ Effects



✅ A heavy, calming body high that steadily transitions into deep relaxation or couch-lock



✅ Euphoric and gently uplifting at the onset—mental haze that fades into body calm



✅ Long-lasting and soothing—great for pain relief, stress reduction, and promoting sleep



Often described as a “galactic drift-off” experience—clear mental space with full-body release



👃 Flavors & Aroma



🍊 Bright citrus and fruity notes float over a backdrop of pungent diesel or skunky fuel



🌿 Rich pine, spicy herb, and earthy tones build complexity



💨 The scent profile is thick and immersive—pungent with a sweet and spicy finish



🌱 Grow Notes



🗓️ Flowering Time: Typically 9–10 weeks indoors



🌿 Structure: Compact yet vigorous—bushy canopy with strong lateral branching



💎 Bud Structure: Bulky, resin-laden colas with olive-green hues and vibrant orange pistils



📏 Stretch: Moderate; stands up well to training techniques like SCROG and LST



✂️ Beneficial defoliation and airflow management help support trichome expression



☀️ Performs well indoors; also thrives in warm, dry outdoor or greenhouse environments



🧪 Resin Output: Very high—ideal for extractions, rosin, and hash production



🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry



Skywalker OG brings classic kush aroma, colorful trichome expression, and deeply soothing effects into an iconic, reliable cultivar. Perfect for nighttime relaxation, therapeutic use, and terpenic excellence in your garden.



✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed



Every Skywalker OG clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). Supported by our Hassle‐Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your grow starts with trusted, premium genetics.



