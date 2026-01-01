🌱 Strawberry Gary (Gary Payton × Red Pop)



Genetics: Gary Payton × Red Pop



Type: Sativa-Dominant Hybrid (~70% Sativa / 30% Indica)



Breeder: Exotic Genetix



Cut: Breeder cut



Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥



🔍 Strain Overview



Strawberry Gary is a high-octane sativa-dominant hybrid created by Exotic Genetix. By crossing the insanely popular Gary Payton with the juicy, sweet Red Pop, this cultivar produces dense, sticky buds with exceptional bag appeal and flavor. Known for its uplifting and energetic effects, Strawberry Gary boasts deep green nugs with vivid orange hairs, sparkling trichomes, and an unmistakable fruity-diesel aroma that announces itself the moment the jar is cracked. A favorite among extractors and flavor chasers, this strain is as loud as it is strong.



⚡ Effects



✅ Fast-acting cerebral buzz—clear-headed and euphoric



✅ Promotes creativity, conversation, and productivity



✅ Subtle body relaxation without sedation



✅ Great for social events, creative work, and mid-day motivation



👃 Flavors & Aroma



🍓 Bright strawberry sweetness with creamy undertones



🍬 Hints of candy and floral fruit



⛽ Deep gas and funk on the exhale—signature Gary Payton influence



💨 Loud and complex—sweet upfront, gassy on the back end



🌱 Grow Notes



🗓️ Flowering Time: 8–9 weeks



🌿 Structure: Medium height, good branching, and consistent growth



💎 Bud Structure: Chunky, resin-loaded buds with excellent density



📏 Stretch: Moderate—responds well to topping, SCROG, and light training



✂️ Benefits from defoliation in late veg and early flower to support airflow



☀️ Performs great indoors and in outdoor setups with warm climates



💰 Yield: Above average with proper training and canopy control



🧪 Resin Output: Very high—excellent for solventless rosin and terpene-forward concentrates



🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry



Strawberry Gary is the ultimate blend of flavor, potency, and performance. Whether you’re chasing a powerhouse sativa high or candy-sweet terps with depth, this cultivar brings it all. A top-tier pick for growers who want to stand out in the jar and on the shelf.



✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed



Every Strawberry Gary clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). We back our genetics with a Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your grow starts with the best.