🌱 Studio 54 (Sunset Sherbert × OZ Kush #54)



Genetics: Sunset Sherbert × OZ Kush #54



Type: Balanced Hybrid (~50% Indica / 50% Sativa)



Breeder: Deep East Farms × Doja Pak



Cut: Breeder cut



Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥



🔍 Strain Overview



Studio 54 is a flavor-heavy, visually stunning hybrid bred by Deep East Farms in collaboration with Doja Pak. This cross of Sunset Sherbert and OZ Kush #54 is known for its electric terpene profile and bag appeal that lights up the room like its namesake. The buds are dense, dripping in resin, and often flash rich purples and deep greens. Studio 54 delivers a balanced and smooth experience that’s both euphoric and grounding—perfect for those who want the best of both worlds.



⚡ Effects



✅ Euphoric cerebral onset with a creative boost



✅ Smooth, relaxing body effects without couchlock



✅ Long-lasting and functional—great for both day and evening use



✅ Uplifting but chill—ideal for social settings or solo focus time



👃 Flavors & Aroma



🍬 Sweet candy and berry with creamy overtones



🍇 Fruit-forward with subtle earth and tropical notes



⛽ Faint gas funk adds depth beneath the sweetness



💨 Loud terp profile—fruity dessert meets boutique OG edge



🌱 Grow Notes



🗓️ Flowering Time: 8–9 weeks



🌿 Structure: Compact to medium height with tight internodes and vigorous branching



💎 Bud Structure: Rock-hard, resin-heavy colas with vibrant colors and bag appeal



📏 Stretch: Moderate—performs well with topping, SCROG, and LST



✂️ Benefits from light defoliation for airflow and better light penetration



☀️ Performs great indoors and outdoors in warm climates



💰 Yield: Medium to high with proper training and environment



🧪 Resin Output: Very high—ideal for solventless extraction and high-terp hash production



🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry



Studio 54 is a showstopper—pure fire in both flavor and form. This hybrid is a must-have for cultivators chasing elite terp profiles, visual appeal, and a balanced, head-to-toe high. Whether you’re growing for head stash, flower drops, or premium rosin, Studio 54 has the goods.



✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed



Every Studio 54 clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). We stand behind our genetics with a Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your grow starts strong with clean, proven genetics.



