🌱 Super Boof (Black Cherry Punch × Tropicana Cookies)



Genetics: Black Cherry Punch × Tropicana Cookies



Type: Balanced Hybrid (50/50)



Breeder: Blockhead



Cut: Breeder cut



🔍 Strain Overview



Super Boof is a dazzling, terpene-heavy hybrid born from the flavorful union of Black Cherry Punch and Tropicana Cookies. Originally bred by Blockhead, this strain has quickly gained hype across the industry for its vibrant color palette, intoxicating nose, and functional effects. Expect dense, chunky colas dressed in trichomes, bursting with a spectrum of green, purple, and orange hues. Whether grown for top-shelf flower or resin extraction, Super Boof stands out as a new-school classic.



⚡ Effects



✅ Euphoric onset with a clear, social headspace



✅ Creative stimulation balanced by gentle body ease



✅ Functional enough for daytime with mellow transitions into evening calm



✅ Known for a “giggly,” feel-good high without mental fog



👃 Flavors & Aroma



🍒 Bright cherry and tart berry punch



🍊 Juicy citrus and tropical candy



⛽ Doughy, creamy gas undertone



💨 Loud, funky fruit-forward aroma that lingers in the room



🌱 Grow Notes



🗓️ Flowering Time: 8–10 weeks



🌿 Structure: Medium height, good branching, vigorous growth



💎 Bud Structure: Bulky and dense with vibrant coloration and frost



📏 Stretch: Moderate—adapts well to topping and training



✂️ Benefits from defoliation in flower to maximize light penetration



🏠 Thrives indoors or outdoors in warm, dry climates



🧪 Excellent resin output—ideal for hash, rosin, and dry sift



🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry



Super Boof brings the loud flavor, the bag appeal, and the smooth, balanced effects modern smokers crave. It’s one of those strains that smells so good, people ask what you’re smoking before you even light it. Perfect for any grower chasing vibrant, resin-rich flower with new-wave fruit-gas appeal.



✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed



At The Clone Foundry, every clone is pest-free, vigorous, and tested for Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). Backed by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee—you’ll always start strong.