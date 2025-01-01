About this product
🌱Super Chronic (Gary Payton × LIT OG)
Genetics: Gary Payton × LIT OG
Type: Indica‐Dominant Hybrid (~60% Indica / 40% Sativa)
Breeder: LIT Farms
Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥
🔍 Strain Overview
Super Chronic is a premium indica-leaning hybrid bred by LIT Farms, merging the cookie-funk potency of Gary Payton with the rich, kushy backbone of LIT OG. This heavyweight strain is known for its dense, frosted nugs that radiate resin and fragrance. It’s engineered for intense aroma, visual impact, and smooth, high-powered effect—ideal for growers and consumers seeking top-tier quality and performance.
⚡ Effects
✅ Starts with a fast-hitting euphoric lift that sparks creativity
✅ Transitions into a soothing, full-body stone without sedation
✅ Clean and long-lasting—great for relaxing without dulling clarity
Reportedly described as heavy-hitting yet balanced, offering a mood-lifting clarity with physical calm
👃 Flavors & Aroma
🍪 Sweet, gassy cookie funk from Gary Payton lineage
🌿 Herbal pungency and deep earthy kush from LIT OG
💨 Balanced aroma — sweet and creamy up front with a spicy, musky finish
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: 8–9 weeks
🌿 Structure: Medium stature with sturdy lateral branching—manageable indoors
💎 Bud Structure: Dense, heavy buds coated in glossy resin and visible trichomes
📏 Stretch: Moderate—well-suited to SCROG, LST, or topping techniques
✂️ Benefits from light defoliation to open canopy and enhance trichome exposure
☀️ Thrives indoors and can perform reliably outdoors in temperate climates
💰 Yield: Moderate—quality-focused with potent terpene production
🧪 Resin Output: Exceptionally high—prime for high-thc rosin, hash, and full-spectrum extracts
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
Super Chronic combines OG depth, dessert-worthy aroma, and elite resin production into a polished cultivar. If you’re crafting a fire lineup for the jar or the press, this is a culprit you’ll revisit again and again.
✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
Every Super Chronic clone at The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). We stand behind our clones with a Hassle‐Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if something’s off, we’ll replace it. Your success starts with pristine genetics.
Genetics: Gary Payton × LIT OG
Type: Indica‐Dominant Hybrid (~60% Indica / 40% Sativa)
Breeder: LIT Farms
Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥
🔍 Strain Overview
Super Chronic is a premium indica-leaning hybrid bred by LIT Farms, merging the cookie-funk potency of Gary Payton with the rich, kushy backbone of LIT OG. This heavyweight strain is known for its dense, frosted nugs that radiate resin and fragrance. It’s engineered for intense aroma, visual impact, and smooth, high-powered effect—ideal for growers and consumers seeking top-tier quality and performance.
⚡ Effects
✅ Starts with a fast-hitting euphoric lift that sparks creativity
✅ Transitions into a soothing, full-body stone without sedation
✅ Clean and long-lasting—great for relaxing without dulling clarity
Reportedly described as heavy-hitting yet balanced, offering a mood-lifting clarity with physical calm
👃 Flavors & Aroma
🍪 Sweet, gassy cookie funk from Gary Payton lineage
🌿 Herbal pungency and deep earthy kush from LIT OG
💨 Balanced aroma — sweet and creamy up front with a spicy, musky finish
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: 8–9 weeks
🌿 Structure: Medium stature with sturdy lateral branching—manageable indoors
💎 Bud Structure: Dense, heavy buds coated in glossy resin and visible trichomes
📏 Stretch: Moderate—well-suited to SCROG, LST, or topping techniques
✂️ Benefits from light defoliation to open canopy and enhance trichome exposure
☀️ Thrives indoors and can perform reliably outdoors in temperate climates
💰 Yield: Moderate—quality-focused with potent terpene production
🧪 Resin Output: Exceptionally high—prime for high-thc rosin, hash, and full-spectrum extracts
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
Super Chronic combines OG depth, dessert-worthy aroma, and elite resin production into a polished cultivar. If you’re crafting a fire lineup for the jar or the press, this is a culprit you’ll revisit again and again.
✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
Every Super Chronic clone at The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). We stand behind our clones with a Hassle‐Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if something’s off, we’ll replace it. Your success starts with pristine genetics.
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
🌱Super Chronic (Gary Payton × LIT OG)
Genetics: Gary Payton × LIT OG
Type: Indica‐Dominant Hybrid (~60% Indica / 40% Sativa)
Breeder: LIT Farms
Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥
🔍 Strain Overview
Super Chronic is a premium indica-leaning hybrid bred by LIT Farms, merging the cookie-funk potency of Gary Payton with the rich, kushy backbone of LIT OG. This heavyweight strain is known for its dense, frosted nugs that radiate resin and fragrance. It’s engineered for intense aroma, visual impact, and smooth, high-powered effect—ideal for growers and consumers seeking top-tier quality and performance.
⚡ Effects
✅ Starts with a fast-hitting euphoric lift that sparks creativity
✅ Transitions into a soothing, full-body stone without sedation
✅ Clean and long-lasting—great for relaxing without dulling clarity
Reportedly described as heavy-hitting yet balanced, offering a mood-lifting clarity with physical calm
👃 Flavors & Aroma
🍪 Sweet, gassy cookie funk from Gary Payton lineage
🌿 Herbal pungency and deep earthy kush from LIT OG
💨 Balanced aroma — sweet and creamy up front with a spicy, musky finish
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: 8–9 weeks
🌿 Structure: Medium stature with sturdy lateral branching—manageable indoors
💎 Bud Structure: Dense, heavy buds coated in glossy resin and visible trichomes
📏 Stretch: Moderate—well-suited to SCROG, LST, or topping techniques
✂️ Benefits from light defoliation to open canopy and enhance trichome exposure
☀️ Thrives indoors and can perform reliably outdoors in temperate climates
💰 Yield: Moderate—quality-focused with potent terpene production
🧪 Resin Output: Exceptionally high—prime for high-thc rosin, hash, and full-spectrum extracts
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
Super Chronic combines OG depth, dessert-worthy aroma, and elite resin production into a polished cultivar. If you’re crafting a fire lineup for the jar or the press, this is a culprit you’ll revisit again and again.
✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
Every Super Chronic clone at The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). We stand behind our clones with a Hassle‐Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if something’s off, we’ll replace it. Your success starts with pristine genetics.
Genetics: Gary Payton × LIT OG
Type: Indica‐Dominant Hybrid (~60% Indica / 40% Sativa)
Breeder: LIT Farms
Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥
🔍 Strain Overview
Super Chronic is a premium indica-leaning hybrid bred by LIT Farms, merging the cookie-funk potency of Gary Payton with the rich, kushy backbone of LIT OG. This heavyweight strain is known for its dense, frosted nugs that radiate resin and fragrance. It’s engineered for intense aroma, visual impact, and smooth, high-powered effect—ideal for growers and consumers seeking top-tier quality and performance.
⚡ Effects
✅ Starts with a fast-hitting euphoric lift that sparks creativity
✅ Transitions into a soothing, full-body stone without sedation
✅ Clean and long-lasting—great for relaxing without dulling clarity
Reportedly described as heavy-hitting yet balanced, offering a mood-lifting clarity with physical calm
👃 Flavors & Aroma
🍪 Sweet, gassy cookie funk from Gary Payton lineage
🌿 Herbal pungency and deep earthy kush from LIT OG
💨 Balanced aroma — sweet and creamy up front with a spicy, musky finish
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: 8–9 weeks
🌿 Structure: Medium stature with sturdy lateral branching—manageable indoors
💎 Bud Structure: Dense, heavy buds coated in glossy resin and visible trichomes
📏 Stretch: Moderate—well-suited to SCROG, LST, or topping techniques
✂️ Benefits from light defoliation to open canopy and enhance trichome exposure
☀️ Thrives indoors and can perform reliably outdoors in temperate climates
💰 Yield: Moderate—quality-focused with potent terpene production
🧪 Resin Output: Exceptionally high—prime for high-thc rosin, hash, and full-spectrum extracts
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
Super Chronic combines OG depth, dessert-worthy aroma, and elite resin production into a polished cultivar. If you’re crafting a fire lineup for the jar or the press, this is a culprit you’ll revisit again and again.
✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
Every Super Chronic clone at The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). We stand behind our clones with a Hassle‐Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if something’s off, we’ll replace it. Your success starts with pristine genetics.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
The Clone Foundry
The Clone Foundry is a licensed nursery dedicated to delivering clean, verified clones that perform. Our mothers are HLVd-tested and maintained under an industrial-grade IPM program with strict hygiene, rotating actives, and dedicated tools to prevent cross-contamination. We pair that with in-house tissue-culture verification and careful selection of breeder cuts and proven classics—so you get authentic genetics, strong vigor, and consistent results. Every order is rooted, hardened off, and backed by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee. We’re a mom-and-pop operation with professional standards: responsive support, transparent practices, and a menu built for both connoisseurs and commercial growers. Overnight shipping is available Monday–Wednesday . Visit theclonefoundry.com for the current menu, availability, and updates. Forged Clean. Delivered Ready.
Notice a problem?Report this item