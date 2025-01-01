🌱Super Chronic (Gary Payton × LIT OG)



Genetics: Gary Payton × LIT OG



Type: Indica‐Dominant Hybrid (~60% Indica / 40% Sativa)



Breeder: LIT Farms



Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥



🔍 Strain Overview



Super Chronic is a premium indica-leaning hybrid bred by LIT Farms, merging the cookie-funk potency of Gary Payton with the rich, kushy backbone of LIT OG. This heavyweight strain is known for its dense, frosted nugs that radiate resin and fragrance. It’s engineered for intense aroma, visual impact, and smooth, high-powered effect—ideal for growers and consumers seeking top-tier quality and performance.



⚡ Effects



✅ Starts with a fast-hitting euphoric lift that sparks creativity



✅ Transitions into a soothing, full-body stone without sedation



✅ Clean and long-lasting—great for relaxing without dulling clarity



Reportedly described as heavy-hitting yet balanced, offering a mood-lifting clarity with physical calm



👃 Flavors & Aroma



🍪 Sweet, gassy cookie funk from Gary Payton lineage



🌿 Herbal pungency and deep earthy kush from LIT OG



💨 Balanced aroma — sweet and creamy up front with a spicy, musky finish



🌱 Grow Notes



🗓️ Flowering Time: 8–9 weeks



🌿 Structure: Medium stature with sturdy lateral branching—manageable indoors



💎 Bud Structure: Dense, heavy buds coated in glossy resin and visible trichomes



📏 Stretch: Moderate—well-suited to SCROG, LST, or topping techniques



✂️ Benefits from light defoliation to open canopy and enhance trichome exposure



☀️ Thrives indoors and can perform reliably outdoors in temperate climates



💰 Yield: Moderate—quality-focused with potent terpene production



🧪 Resin Output: Exceptionally high—prime for high-thc rosin, hash, and full-spectrum extracts



🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry



Super Chronic combines OG depth, dessert-worthy aroma, and elite resin production into a polished cultivar. If you’re crafting a fire lineup for the jar or the press, this is a culprit you’ll revisit again and again.



✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed



Every Super Chronic clone at The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). We stand behind our clones with a Hassle‐Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if something’s off, we’ll replace it. Your success starts with pristine genetics.





