🌱 Tangelo Kush (Chemdawg × Burmese Kush)



Genetics: Chemdawg × Burmese Kush



Type: Sativa-Dominant Hybrid (~80% Sativa / 20% Indica)



Breeder: Origin not officially documented (commonly circulated as a boutique cut)



Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥



🔍 Strain Overview



Tangelo Kush is a bright and citrus-forward hybrid that delivers vibrant, energizing effects with a smooth comedown. A cross between the legendary Chemdawg and the relaxing Burmese Kush, this cultivar offers the best of both worlds: a sharp, skunky aroma layered with tangy fruit and a euphoric head high that mellows into focused calm. Its neon green buds are covered in glistening trichomes and bright orange hairs, with an uplifting terpene profile that stands out in any room.



⚡ Effects



✅ Euphoric, cerebral onset with creative clarity



✅ Smooth transition into focused relaxation



✅ Great for social settings, light productivity, or daytime stress relief



✅ Not overly sedating—keeps you lifted without locking you down



👃 Flavors & Aroma



🍊 Bold citrus zest—tangelo, orange, and grapefruit



🌿 Earthy kush backbone with herbal and floral undertones



⛽ Slight diesel and skunk funk from the Chemdawg lineage



💨 Fruity and funky—perfect for fans of sweet-and-sour terp profiles



🌱 Grow Notes



🗓️ Flowering Time: 8–10 weeks



🌿 Structure: Medium to tall with vigorous sativa-like branching



💎 Bud Structure: Fluffy, slightly airy buds with thick trichome coverage



📏 Stretch: Moderate to high—best controlled with topping or LST



✂️ Responds well to training and defoliation in late veg



☀️ Performs well indoors and outdoors in warm, dry climates



💰 Yield: Medium to high depending on canopy management



🧪 Resin Output: Solid—suitable for citrus-forward extracts and concentrates



🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry



Tangelo Kush is a zesty, feel-good strain with unique appeal. Whether you’re a citrus lover, a daytime smoker, or a grower seeking standout terps and eye-catching flower, Tangelo Kush delivers. Flavor-packed, uplifting, and easy to grow—it’s a worthy addition to any lineup.



✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed



Every Tangelo Kush clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). Backed by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your grow starts with clean genetics and peace of mind.





