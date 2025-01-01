About this product
🌱 Tangelo Kush (Chemdawg × Burmese Kush)
Genetics: Chemdawg × Burmese Kush
Type: Sativa-Dominant Hybrid (~80% Sativa / 20% Indica)
Breeder: Origin not officially documented (commonly circulated as a boutique cut)
Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥
🔍 Strain Overview
Tangelo Kush is a bright and citrus-forward hybrid that delivers vibrant, energizing effects with a smooth comedown. A cross between the legendary Chemdawg and the relaxing Burmese Kush, this cultivar offers the best of both worlds: a sharp, skunky aroma layered with tangy fruit and a euphoric head high that mellows into focused calm. Its neon green buds are covered in glistening trichomes and bright orange hairs, with an uplifting terpene profile that stands out in any room.
⚡ Effects
✅ Euphoric, cerebral onset with creative clarity
✅ Smooth transition into focused relaxation
✅ Great for social settings, light productivity, or daytime stress relief
✅ Not overly sedating—keeps you lifted without locking you down
👃 Flavors & Aroma
🍊 Bold citrus zest—tangelo, orange, and grapefruit
🌿 Earthy kush backbone with herbal and floral undertones
⛽ Slight diesel and skunk funk from the Chemdawg lineage
💨 Fruity and funky—perfect for fans of sweet-and-sour terp profiles
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: 8–10 weeks
🌿 Structure: Medium to tall with vigorous sativa-like branching
💎 Bud Structure: Fluffy, slightly airy buds with thick trichome coverage
📏 Stretch: Moderate to high—best controlled with topping or LST
✂️ Responds well to training and defoliation in late veg
☀️ Performs well indoors and outdoors in warm, dry climates
💰 Yield: Medium to high depending on canopy management
🧪 Resin Output: Solid—suitable for citrus-forward extracts and concentrates
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
Tangelo Kush is a zesty, feel-good strain with unique appeal. Whether you’re a citrus lover, a daytime smoker, or a grower seeking standout terps and eye-catching flower, Tangelo Kush delivers. Flavor-packed, uplifting, and easy to grow—it’s a worthy addition to any lineup.
✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
Every Tangelo Kush clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). Backed by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your grow starts with clean genetics and peace of mind.
About this brand
The Clone Foundry
The Clone Foundry is a licensed nursery dedicated to delivering clean, verified clones that perform. Our mothers are HLVd-tested and maintained under an industrial-grade IPM program with strict hygiene, rotating actives, and dedicated tools to prevent cross-contamination. We pair that with in-house tissue-culture verification and careful selection of breeder cuts and proven classics—so you get authentic genetics, strong vigor, and consistent results. Every order is rooted, hardened off, and backed by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee. We’re a mom-and-pop operation with professional standards: responsive support, transparent practices, and a menu built for both connoisseurs and commercial growers. Overnight shipping is available Monday–Wednesday . Visit theclonefoundry.com for the current menu, availability, and updates. Forged Clean. Delivered Ready.
