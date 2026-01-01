🌱 Triangle Kush (Emerald Triangle × Hindu Kush)



Genetics: Emerald Triangle × Hindu Kush



Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid (~85% Indica / 15% Sativa)



Breeder: Believed to originate from Florida growers, stabilized by multiple legacy breeders



Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥



🔍 Strain Overview



Triangle Kush is a cornerstone of modern cannabis genetics and a powerhouse indica-dominant strain originally bred in Florida’s Emerald Triangle. Known for its dense trichome coverage, pungent aroma, and heavy-hitting effects, this cultivar has been the foundation for many elite hybrids. Its lineage traces back to Hindu Kush and early OG phenos, combining sedative body effects with sharp mental clarity. Triangle Kush is a staple in any top-shelf garden and a must-grow for those seeking tried-and-true potency with classic OG funk.



⚡ Effects



✅ Euphoric and mentally calming onset



✅ Deep, sedative body stone—ideal for evening or night use



✅ Long-lasting, heavy high without mental fog



✅ Great for experienced users looking for strong, OG-style relaxation



👃 Flavors & Aroma



🌿 Earthy kush with pine and sandalwood notes



🍋 Sharp citrus and lemon zest on the inhale



⛽ Classic OG gas with a funky, skunky backend



💨 Loud and dank—fills the room with old-school funk



🌱 Grow Notes



🗓️ Flowering Time: 8–10 weeks



🌿 Structure: Compact, bushy growth with tight internodes



💎 Bud Structure: Rock-hard, resin-caked colas with glowing amber trichomes



📏 Stretch: Moderate—performs well with topping, LST, and SCROG



✂️ Benefits from defoliation and strong air circulation in late veg



☀️ Thrives indoors; can also perform outdoors in dry, warm climates



💰 Yield: Medium to high—especially rewarding with proper training



🧪 Resin Output: Exceptional—high trichome production makes it a hash-maker’s favorite



🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry



Triangle Kush is a living legend—bringing elite potency, unmistakable aroma, and timeless bag appeal. Whether you’re a small-batch grower or building a breeding project, this strain delivers heavyweight performance and deep heritage in every cut.



✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed



Every Triangle Kush clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). Backed by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your grow starts with genetics you can count on.