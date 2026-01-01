About this product
🌱 Triple Burger (GMO × Double Burger)
Genetics: GMO × Double Burger
Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid (~75–85% Indica)
Breeder: Skunk House Genetics
Cut: Breeder cut
Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥
🔍 Strain Overview
Triple Burger is a powerhouse indica-dominant hybrid from Skunk House Genetics, bred by combining GMO with the ultra-funky Double Burger. This strain is known for its intensely gassy, savory terpene profile and glistening trichome-coated buds. With a lineage rooted deep in GMO genetics, Triple Burger brings everything to the table—potency, resin production, and nose-curling funk. Its heavy structure and serious frost make it a fan favorite among connoisseurs and extract artists alike.
⚡ Effects
✅ Deep, full-body relaxation with long-lasting sedation
✅ Euphoric mental haze followed by calm introspection
✅ Ideal for nighttime use or heavy wind-down sessions
✅ A go-to for high-tolerance users seeking potent, end-of-day relief
👃 Flavors & Aroma
🧄 Savory garlic, onion, and blue cheese funk
🌰 Buttery and nutty notes with a sharp fuel finish
⛽ Heavy diesel and earthy kush undertones
💨 Loud and lingering—fills the room with GMO-style funk
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: 8–9 weeks
🌿 Structure: Medium height with stout, bushy frame
💎 Bud Structure: Dense, chunky colas packed with resin
📏 Stretch: Low to moderate—great for SCROG and smaller grow spaces
✂️ Benefits from heavy defoliation to increase light penetration
☀️ Performs well in both indoor and outdoor environments
💰 Yield: Moderate to high—especially heavy in trichome content
🧪 Resin Output: Extremely high—ideal for hash and solventless extraction
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
Triple Burger is built for those who love loud terps, knockout power, and frosty flowers. Whether you’re a grower chasing resin-rich buds or a smoker looking for that classic GMO depth with a new twist, Triple Burger delivers full throttle flavor and impact.
✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
All Triple Burger clones from The Clone Foundry are clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). Covered by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Grow with confidence, grow with fire.
Genetics: GMO × Double Burger
Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid (~75–85% Indica)
Breeder: Skunk House Genetics
Cut: Breeder cut
Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥
🔍 Strain Overview
Triple Burger is a powerhouse indica-dominant hybrid from Skunk House Genetics, bred by combining GMO with the ultra-funky Double Burger. This strain is known for its intensely gassy, savory terpene profile and glistening trichome-coated buds. With a lineage rooted deep in GMO genetics, Triple Burger brings everything to the table—potency, resin production, and nose-curling funk. Its heavy structure and serious frost make it a fan favorite among connoisseurs and extract artists alike.
⚡ Effects
✅ Deep, full-body relaxation with long-lasting sedation
✅ Euphoric mental haze followed by calm introspection
✅ Ideal for nighttime use or heavy wind-down sessions
✅ A go-to for high-tolerance users seeking potent, end-of-day relief
👃 Flavors & Aroma
🧄 Savory garlic, onion, and blue cheese funk
🌰 Buttery and nutty notes with a sharp fuel finish
⛽ Heavy diesel and earthy kush undertones
💨 Loud and lingering—fills the room with GMO-style funk
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: 8–9 weeks
🌿 Structure: Medium height with stout, bushy frame
💎 Bud Structure: Dense, chunky colas packed with resin
📏 Stretch: Low to moderate—great for SCROG and smaller grow spaces
✂️ Benefits from heavy defoliation to increase light penetration
☀️ Performs well in both indoor and outdoor environments
💰 Yield: Moderate to high—especially heavy in trichome content
🧪 Resin Output: Extremely high—ideal for hash and solventless extraction
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
Triple Burger is built for those who love loud terps, knockout power, and frosty flowers. Whether you’re a grower chasing resin-rich buds or a smoker looking for that classic GMO depth with a new twist, Triple Burger delivers full throttle flavor and impact.
✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
All Triple Burger clones from The Clone Foundry are clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). Covered by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Grow with confidence, grow with fire.
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About this product
🌱 Triple Burger (GMO × Double Burger)
Genetics: GMO × Double Burger
Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid (~75–85% Indica)
Breeder: Skunk House Genetics
Cut: Breeder cut
Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥
🔍 Strain Overview
Triple Burger is a powerhouse indica-dominant hybrid from Skunk House Genetics, bred by combining GMO with the ultra-funky Double Burger. This strain is known for its intensely gassy, savory terpene profile and glistening trichome-coated buds. With a lineage rooted deep in GMO genetics, Triple Burger brings everything to the table—potency, resin production, and nose-curling funk. Its heavy structure and serious frost make it a fan favorite among connoisseurs and extract artists alike.
⚡ Effects
✅ Deep, full-body relaxation with long-lasting sedation
✅ Euphoric mental haze followed by calm introspection
✅ Ideal for nighttime use or heavy wind-down sessions
✅ A go-to for high-tolerance users seeking potent, end-of-day relief
👃 Flavors & Aroma
🧄 Savory garlic, onion, and blue cheese funk
🌰 Buttery and nutty notes with a sharp fuel finish
⛽ Heavy diesel and earthy kush undertones
💨 Loud and lingering—fills the room with GMO-style funk
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: 8–9 weeks
🌿 Structure: Medium height with stout, bushy frame
💎 Bud Structure: Dense, chunky colas packed with resin
📏 Stretch: Low to moderate—great for SCROG and smaller grow spaces
✂️ Benefits from heavy defoliation to increase light penetration
☀️ Performs well in both indoor and outdoor environments
💰 Yield: Moderate to high—especially heavy in trichome content
🧪 Resin Output: Extremely high—ideal for hash and solventless extraction
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
Triple Burger is built for those who love loud terps, knockout power, and frosty flowers. Whether you’re a grower chasing resin-rich buds or a smoker looking for that classic GMO depth with a new twist, Triple Burger delivers full throttle flavor and impact.
✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
All Triple Burger clones from The Clone Foundry are clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). Covered by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Grow with confidence, grow with fire.
Genetics: GMO × Double Burger
Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid (~75–85% Indica)
Breeder: Skunk House Genetics
Cut: Breeder cut
Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥
🔍 Strain Overview
Triple Burger is a powerhouse indica-dominant hybrid from Skunk House Genetics, bred by combining GMO with the ultra-funky Double Burger. This strain is known for its intensely gassy, savory terpene profile and glistening trichome-coated buds. With a lineage rooted deep in GMO genetics, Triple Burger brings everything to the table—potency, resin production, and nose-curling funk. Its heavy structure and serious frost make it a fan favorite among connoisseurs and extract artists alike.
⚡ Effects
✅ Deep, full-body relaxation with long-lasting sedation
✅ Euphoric mental haze followed by calm introspection
✅ Ideal for nighttime use or heavy wind-down sessions
✅ A go-to for high-tolerance users seeking potent, end-of-day relief
👃 Flavors & Aroma
🧄 Savory garlic, onion, and blue cheese funk
🌰 Buttery and nutty notes with a sharp fuel finish
⛽ Heavy diesel and earthy kush undertones
💨 Loud and lingering—fills the room with GMO-style funk
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: 8–9 weeks
🌿 Structure: Medium height with stout, bushy frame
💎 Bud Structure: Dense, chunky colas packed with resin
📏 Stretch: Low to moderate—great for SCROG and smaller grow spaces
✂️ Benefits from heavy defoliation to increase light penetration
☀️ Performs well in both indoor and outdoor environments
💰 Yield: Moderate to high—especially heavy in trichome content
🧪 Resin Output: Extremely high—ideal for hash and solventless extraction
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
Triple Burger is built for those who love loud terps, knockout power, and frosty flowers. Whether you’re a grower chasing resin-rich buds or a smoker looking for that classic GMO depth with a new twist, Triple Burger delivers full throttle flavor and impact.
✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
All Triple Burger clones from The Clone Foundry are clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). Covered by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Grow with confidence, grow with fire.
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