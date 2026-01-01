🌱 Triple Burger (GMO × Double Burger)



Genetics: GMO × Double Burger



Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid (~75–85% Indica)



Breeder: Skunk House Genetics



Cut: Breeder cut



Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥



🔍 Strain Overview



Triple Burger is a powerhouse indica-dominant hybrid from Skunk House Genetics, bred by combining GMO with the ultra-funky Double Burger. This strain is known for its intensely gassy, savory terpene profile and glistening trichome-coated buds. With a lineage rooted deep in GMO genetics, Triple Burger brings everything to the table—potency, resin production, and nose-curling funk. Its heavy structure and serious frost make it a fan favorite among connoisseurs and extract artists alike.



⚡ Effects



✅ Deep, full-body relaxation with long-lasting sedation



✅ Euphoric mental haze followed by calm introspection



✅ Ideal for nighttime use or heavy wind-down sessions



✅ A go-to for high-tolerance users seeking potent, end-of-day relief



👃 Flavors & Aroma



🧄 Savory garlic, onion, and blue cheese funk



🌰 Buttery and nutty notes with a sharp fuel finish



⛽ Heavy diesel and earthy kush undertones



💨 Loud and lingering—fills the room with GMO-style funk



🌱 Grow Notes



🗓️ Flowering Time: 8–9 weeks



🌿 Structure: Medium height with stout, bushy frame



💎 Bud Structure: Dense, chunky colas packed with resin



📏 Stretch: Low to moderate—great for SCROG and smaller grow spaces



✂️ Benefits from heavy defoliation to increase light penetration



☀️ Performs well in both indoor and outdoor environments



💰 Yield: Moderate to high—especially heavy in trichome content



🧪 Resin Output: Extremely high—ideal for hash and solventless extraction



🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry



Triple Burger is built for those who love loud terps, knockout power, and frosty flowers. Whether you’re a grower chasing resin-rich buds or a smoker looking for that classic GMO depth with a new twist, Triple Burger delivers full throttle flavor and impact.



✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed



All Triple Burger clones from The Clone Foundry are clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). Covered by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Grow with confidence, grow with fire.



