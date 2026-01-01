🌱 Tropical Cherry Strawberry (Trop Cherry × Strawberry Fritter)



Genetics: Trop Cherry (Tropicana Cherry × Cherry Cookies F3) × Strawberry Fritter (Apple Fritter × Strawberries & Cream F2)



Type: Sativa‐Dominant Hybrid (~60% Sativa / 40% Indica)



Breeder: Raw Genetics



🔍 Strain Overview



Tropical Cherry Strawberry is a vibrant, flavor-driven hybrid from Raw Genetics, blending the citrus-cherry brightness of Trop Cherry with the creamy, sweet complexity of Strawberry Fritter. This cultivar produces striking, frosted buds with lush green and purple hues, enveloped in rich terpene layers. It’s beloved for both its striking aroma and accessible cultivation profile.



⚡ Effects



✅ Immediate creative uplift and energizing clarity



✅ Smooth transition into light, relaxed calm



✅ Balanced, long-lasting—great for daytime focus or mellow evening flow



Fans describe it as “battery‐charged” with a smooth, pleasurable buzz that doesn’t overpower.



👃 Flavors & Aroma



🥭 Bright cherry and citrus zest upfront



🍓 Sweet strawberry and creamy pastry mid‐notes



🌿 Subtle pine, herbal spice, and fruity depth on the finish



💨 Think “cherry‐lemon candy with a creamy dessert twist” that lingers delightfully.



🌱 Grow Notes



🗓️ Flowering Time: 8–10 weeks



🌿 Structure: Medium–tall with strong lateral branching



💎 Bud Structure: Dense, resinous nugs with bold color and frosty coating



📏 Stretch: Moderate—excellent for SCROG, topping, and LST techniques



✂️ Defoliation during late veg can boost airflow and resin production



🏠 Thrives indoors and outdoors in warm, dry climates



💰 Yield: Moderate to high under optimal conditions



🧪 Resin Output: Excellent—makes rich aromatic extracts and flavorful concentrates



🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry



Tropical Cherry Strawberry is a sensory standout—eye-catching structure, irresistible flavor, and balanced energy. Ideal for growers and users seeking a bright, terpene-forward experience with effortless appeal.



✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed



Every Tropical Cherry Strawberry clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, vigorous, and pathogen-free—including protection from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). Supported by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee—if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Grow with confidence.



