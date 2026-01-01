🌱 Truffaloha (White Truffle × Platinum Punch #1)



Genetics: White Truffle × Platinum Punch #1



Type: Balanced Hybrid (~55% Indica / 45% Sativa)



Breeder: BeLeaf Cannabis



Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥



🔍 Strain Overview



Truffaloha is a boutique hybrid bred by BeLeaf Cannabis, combining the earthy funk of White Truffle with the tropical candy notes of a Hawaiian Punch cut of Platinum Punch #1. This cultivar is known for its explosive bag appeal—showcasing dense, frosty nugs with deep purples and rich greens. Its terpene profile bursts with creamy fruit and funky gas, making it a standout for both connoisseurs and extractors. Easy to manage and rewarding to grow, Truffaloha brings elite flavor, eye-popping frost, and balanced potency to the garden.



⚡ Effects



✅ Uplifting mental buzz with smooth body calm



✅ Great for light creative sessions or social vibes



✅ Transitions into a mellow, relaxed state without heavy sedation



✅ Balanced enough for day or evening use



👃 Flavors & Aroma



🍬 Creamy tropical punch and sweet candy



🌰 Earthy truffle funk with subtle diesel



💨 Rich, layered aroma—sweet on the inhale, savory on the exhale



🌱 Grow Notes



🗓️ Flowering Time: 9 weeks



🌿 Structure: Medium-height with strong branching and stacked internodes



💎 Bud Structure: Extremely dense and resin-coated with excellent coloration



📏 Stretch: Moderate—takes well to topping, LST, and SCROG setups



✂️ Benefits from defoliation in late veg and early flower to open up bud sites



☀️ Performs well indoors and outdoors in stable conditions



💰 Yield: Medium to high—especially in dialed-in environments



🧪 Resin Output: Exceptional—ideal for solventless extraction and hash production



🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry



Truffaloha blends exotic flavor, top-shelf visual appeal, and hybrid versatility in one stunning package. If you’re looking to stack your lineup with something fruity, frosty, and flavorful, this cultivar hits every mark.



✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed



Every Truffaloha clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). We stand behind every cut with our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your garden deserves a strong start.



