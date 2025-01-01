🌱 Wingsuit (Red Bullz × Gastro Pop #5)



Genetics: Red Bullz × Gastro Pop #5



Type: Balanced Hybrid



Breeder: Compound Genetics



🔍 Strain Overview



Wingsuit is a high-performance hybrid from Compound Genetics that fuses the fruity, candy-forward Red Bullz (White Runtz × Grape Gasoline) with the creamy and gassy Gastro Pop #5. The result is a striking cultivar that delivers wild bag appeal, heavy resin, and loud terpenes. Wingsuit’s buds often show deep purples and forest greens with thick trichome coverage. It’s sought after by extract artists and flower connoisseurs alike for its unique “candy gas” aroma and complex flavor profile.



⚡ Effects



✅ Euphoric and uplifting with creative cerebral energy



✅ Gradually settles into a balanced and relaxing body vibe



✅ Great for social activities, daytime productivity, or mellow nights



✅ Strong and flavorful with a clear-headed edge



👃 Flavors & Aroma



🍇 Grape candy and sugary floral notes up front



🍬 Buttery sweetness with candy funk



⛽ Gassy undertones and a diesel-rich finish



💨 Sweet and pungent—sticks to your nostrils and lingers in the air



🌱 Grow Notes



🗓️ Flowering Time: 8–9 weeks



🌿 Structure: Medium to tall; sturdy frame with wide, expressive leaves



💎 Bud Structure: Dense, colorful, and sticky with vibrant pistils



📏 Stretch: Moderate—takes well to topping, LST, and SCROG



✂️ Benefits from defoliation in late veg and early flower to enhance light penetration



🏠 Ideal for indoor setups but also adapts well to greenhouses and mild outdoor climates



🧪 Extremely resinous—top choice for solventless extractions



🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry



Wingsuit offers the best of modern breeding—eye-catching buds, loud flavor, and balanced, enjoyable effects. Whether you’re growing for head stash or premium production, Wingsuit brings serious heat from Compound Genetics with a flavor profile that speaks for itself.



✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed



Every Wingsuit clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). Backed by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Start your run with trusted, elite genetics.

