🌱 Wookie Pebbles (Fruity Pebbles OG × Wookie)



Genetics: Fruity Pebbles OG × Wookie



Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid (~70% Indica / 30% Sativa)



Breeder: Legacy / Boutique Cut (widely circulated, origin not widely attributed)



Available now at The Clone Foundry 💥



🔍 Strain Overview



Wookie Pebbles is an intensely aromatic and visually striking indica-leaning hybrid created from the flavorful Fruity Pebbles OG and the hash-rich Wookie. This cultivar delivers dense, frosty buds that glow with dark green, purple, and orange hues. It’s celebrated for its smooth smoking experience and well-rounded high that brings both mental euphoria and physical ease—making it a fan favorite for flavor chasers and home growers alike.



⚡ Effects



✅ Tingly, euphoric head buzz



✅ Deep calming body relaxation without full sedation



✅ Great for end-of-day use and creative downtime



✅ Balanced enough for mellow social sessions or solo unwinding



👃 Flavors & Aroma



🍓 Sweet mixed berries with a sugary cereal front



🌿 Earthy herb and hashy spice from Wookie lineage



💨 Thick, creamy smoke that lingers with fruit-forward funk



🌱 Grow Notes



🗓️ Flowering Time: 8–9 weeks



🌿 Structure: Bushy indica growth, easy to manage



💎 Bud Structure: Dense, chunky, resin-frosted nugs



📏 Stretch: Low to moderate—ideal for small grows or SCROG setups



✂️ Responds well to topping and light defoliation in veg



☀️ Performs well indoors and in controlled outdoor climates



💰 Yield: Moderate—flavor and frost-forward cultivar



🧪 Resin Output: High—excellent for dry sift and solventless extraction



🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry



Wookie Pebbles brings together nostalgic candy flavor, exotic hashiness, and a relaxing, joy-filled high. Whether you’re growing for taste, extraction, or bag appeal, this cultivar delivers on all fronts with modern genetics and classic charm.



✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed



Every Wookie Pebbles clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). Backed by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Your garden starts with proven genetics.



