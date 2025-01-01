About this product
🌱 Wookie Pebbles (Fruity Pebbles OG × Wookie)
Genetics: Fruity Pebbles OG × Wookie
Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid (~70% Indica / 30% Sativa)
Breeder: Legacy / Boutique Cut (widely circulated, origin not widely attributed)
🔍 Strain Overview
Wookie Pebbles is an intensely aromatic and visually striking indica-leaning hybrid created from the flavorful Fruity Pebbles OG and the hash-rich Wookie. This cultivar delivers dense, frosty buds that glow with dark green, purple, and orange hues. It’s celebrated for its smooth smoking experience and well-rounded high that brings both mental euphoria and physical ease—making it a fan favorite for flavor chasers and home growers alike.
⚡ Effects
✅ Tingly, euphoric head buzz
✅ Deep calming body relaxation without full sedation
✅ Great for end-of-day use and creative downtime
✅ Balanced enough for mellow social sessions or solo unwinding
👃 Flavors & Aroma
🍓 Sweet mixed berries with a sugary cereal front
🌿 Earthy herb and hashy spice from Wookie lineage
💨 Thick, creamy smoke that lingers with fruit-forward funk
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: 8–9 weeks
🌿 Structure: Bushy indica growth, easy to manage
💎 Bud Structure: Dense, chunky, resin-frosted nugs
📏 Stretch: Low to moderate—ideal for small grows or SCROG setups
✂️ Responds well to topping and light defoliation in veg
☀️ Performs well indoors and in controlled outdoor climates
💰 Yield: Moderate—flavor and frost-forward cultivar
🧪 Resin Output: High—excellent for dry sift and solventless extraction
Wookie Pebbles brings together nostalgic candy flavor, exotic hashiness, and a relaxing, joy-filled high. Whether you’re growing for taste, extraction, or bag appeal, this cultivar delivers on all fronts with modern genetics and classic charm.
Every Wookie Pebbles clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV).
The Clone Foundry
The Clone Foundry is a licensed nursery dedicated to delivering clean, verified clones that perform. Our mothers are HLVd-tested and maintained under an industrial-grade IPM program with strict hygiene, rotating actives, and dedicated tools to prevent cross-contamination. We pair that with in-house tissue-culture verification and careful selection of breeder cuts and proven classics—so you get authentic genetics, strong vigor, and consistent results. Every order is rooted, hardened off, and backed by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee. We’re a mom-and-pop operation with professional standards: responsive support, transparent practices, and a menu built for both connoisseurs and commercial growers. Overnight shipping is available Monday–Wednesday . Visit theclonefoundry.com for the current menu, availability, and updates. Forged Clean. Delivered Ready.
