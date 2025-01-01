About this product
🌱 Zlushie (Cereal milk × Zkittlez)
Genetics: Cereal milk Zkittlez
Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid (~60% Indica / 40% Sativa)
Breeder: GB seeds
Cut: Breeder
Available now at The Clone Foundry
🔍 Strain Overview
Zlushie is a mouthwatering indica-dominant hybrid that blends the rich dessert notes of Ice Cream Cake with the fruity funk of Grape Zkittlez and the creamy, uplifting power of Gelato 41. This cultivar produces dense, spade-shaped nugs with vibrant greens and purples, drenched in glistening trichomes. Designed for terp chasers and extract artists, Zulshie brings out the best of all three parent strains—yielding heavy, frosty flowers with complex flavor and elite bag appeal.
⚡ Effects
✅ Euphoric and mood-lifting mental high
✅ Deep, full-body relaxation perfect for winding down
✅ Long-lasting calm without heavy sedation
✅ Ideal for evening use or kicking back in social settings
👃 Flavors & Aroma
🍇 Sweet grape candy and tropical fruit
🍨 Vanilla cream and sugar dough with subtle floral notes
💨 Thick, aromatic smoke—like candy-coated dessert funk
🌱 Grow Notes
🗓️ Flowering Time: 8–9 weeks
🌿 Structure: Medium height with strong, sturdy branches
💎 Bud Structure: Dense, trichome-rich flowers with vibrant coloration
📏 Stretch: Moderate—responds well to topping, LST, and SCROG
✂️ Benefits from light defoliation in late veg and early flower
☀️ Performs exceptionally indoors; thrives outdoors in warm, dry climates
💰 Yield: Medium to high—heavy returns with top-tier visual quality
🧪 Resin Output: Excellent—ideal for solventless or BHO extractions
🔥 Now Rooted at The Clone Foundry
Zlushie is a go-to strain for those who want rich flavor, stunning trichome coverage, and consistent performance in the grow room. Whether you’re pressing rosin or packing jars, this cut delivers elite quality and undeniable appeal.
✅ Clean Cuts, Guaranteed
Every Zulshie clone from The Clone Foundry is clean, healthy, and vigorous—free from pests, mold, and Hop Latent Viroid (HLV). Backed by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee: if anything’s off, we’ll replace it. Build your grow on solid genetics.
The Clone Foundry
The Clone Foundry is a licensed nursery dedicated to delivering clean, verified clones that perform. Our mothers are HLVd-tested and maintained under an industrial-grade IPM program with strict hygiene, rotating actives, and dedicated tools to prevent cross-contamination. We pair that with in-house tissue-culture verification and careful selection of breeder cuts and proven classics—so you get authentic genetics, strong vigor, and consistent results. Every order is rooted, hardened off, and backed by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee. We’re a mom-and-pop operation with professional standards: responsive support, transparent practices, and a menu built for both connoisseurs and commercial growers. Overnight shipping is available Monday–Wednesday . Visit theclonefoundry.com for the current menu, availability, and updates. Forged Clean. Delivered Ready.
