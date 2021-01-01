Loading…
Logo for the brand The CO2 Company

The CO2 Company

1g Fruitlust - Fruit Punch

About this product

* Fruitlust Fruit Punch flavor was renamed as Zkittlez with same flavor profile )
Distillate infused with natural terpenes
Assorted flavors with a light terpene profile
Jupiter CCell Cartridge
All flavor profiles tested in house
High potency
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!