About this product

Fruitlust is produced by directly sourcing clean flower and trim from the network of farmers working cohesively with Emerald Family Farms and then processing it into raw oil also known as crude oil. This raw oil then gets refined through a machine called a short path where all fats, lipids, waxes, chlorophyll, and terpenes are stripped out leaving a very thick oil at around 96-98% THC. To reach the correct viscosity so that the oil is smooth and burns well out of each cartridge the oil is cut with a proprietary organic oil blend as well as the unique terpene profile added for each flavor of desired fruit. This leaves each individual cartridge with a THC level of anywhere between 58-62%. The terpenes used to reach the desired flavor for Fruitlust are all derived from organic fruit or organic botanicals to create the perfected flavor of each desired fruit.