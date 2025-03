The Cure Company’s award-winning cannabis is now available in one-gram disposable vapes containing highly potent distilled cannabis oil. Designed with convenience, strength, and taste in mind, these powerful vapes deliver strain-specific flavor on the go. Our Alien OG flavor hits all of the right notes for a classic OG strain. Pine, lemons, and funky pepper with a heavy dose of THC make this hybrid strain a longstanding favorite. One hit might send your body and brain to space.

