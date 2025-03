Cherry Apple Z was fitting for our rechargeable one-gram disposable vape Artist Series collaboration with LA’s prolific graffiti mural master, @Ezra_One. The packaging and vape both feature an original piece indicative of Ezra_One’s realistic paint-maniupulation style. On every puff, you’ll taste a bouquet of rich aromas including candy, fruit, lemons, and funky gas that might create a sensual euphoria and palpable stress relief.

read more