Cure OG was perfect for our rechargeable one-gram disposable vape Artist Series collaboration with popular LA graffiti artist, @Tankone_. He truly brought our brain-blasting indica to life in a realistic and original piece that wraps both the packaging and vape itself. After a long day of creating masterpieces, one puff of this piney, spicy, and herbaceous powerhouse might instantly relieve pain, depression, and headaches.

read more