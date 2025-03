The Cure Company’s award-winning cannabis is now available in one-gram disposable vapes containing highly potent distilled cannabis oil. Designed with convenience, strength, and taste in mind, these powerful vapes deliver strain-specific flavor on the go. Our new Watermelon Splash hybrid flavor is the perfect mix of sweet, sour, and bitter to cool off any summer day. With each puff, you can taste the sour melon sweetness and smile as your stress might instantly melt away.

