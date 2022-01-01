About this product
The Purple Haze is one of our most popular sets for its sleek and beautiful color combinations. It comes with a DART One Hitter, DART Plus, our limited edition Icy Herb Canister, Clipper lighter, and our leather Carry Case. Make sure to get this DART collector's item while supplies last.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
The DART Company
The DART Company creates innovative, practical, and elegantly sophisticated products for smoking and storing your favorite herb.
Whether you are looking for on-the-go discreetness and portability, or the perfect tools for at-home smoking sessions, our precision-machined products were designed for you.
Whether you are looking for on-the-go discreetness and portability, or the perfect tools for at-home smoking sessions, our precision-machined products were designed for you.